CVS refreshes executive team
CVS Health tapped a new chief policy officer and leaders of its pharmacy services business and consumer business. On Jan. 12, CVS Health chose Sam Khichi, who was at Becton Dickinson, to replace Tom Moriarty, who is retiring from the chief policy officer role in April. About a week later, CVS said its former Sales and Marketing Executive Vice President David Joyner will return as executive vice president and president of pharmacy services, and replace Alan Lotvin, MD, who is also retiring in April.
Strategic Contract Management: The Key to Successful Physician Onboarding
As healthcare organizations strive to provide quality care in the face of an evolving payment, regulatory and employment landscape, a standardized approach to physician contract management can help to define their most vital relationships from the start, setting the stage for a more efficient — and safer — workforce.
'Not the same thing as ride-share': Transformation chiefs assess healthcare's digital shift
Healthcare lags other industries in its digital transformation, but as one transformation chief told Becker's, this isn't "ride-share." So what will it take for healthcare to catch up? For answers, Becker's turned to hospital and health systems leaders with "transformation" in their titles. Tarun Kapoor, MD. Senior Vice President and...
Meet the 3 PBMs partnered with Mark Cuban's pharmacy
After Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. rerouted plans and partnered with a pharmacy benefit manager in September, the 1-year-old online pharmacy has grabbed two similar deals. The company chose Rightway, EmsanaRx and RxPreferred Benefits because "they pass through our pricing as is," Mr. Cuban told Becker's. On the company's site, Cost Plus calls itself "unPBM" because there are "no rebates or off-shore entities to be found here."
How Dr. Stephen Klasko had a '197-year-old academic medical center thinking like a startup'
For former hospital chief Stephen Klasko, MD, working in the venture capital world has been a humbling experience. "When you're the CEO of a health system, you have lots of people not only working for you but doing everything for you and, frankly, kissing your ring," he told Becker's. "When you're doing what I'm doing now, it's you.
Microsoft doubles down on healthcare AI investments
Microsoft is doubling down on its healthcare artificial intelligence investments with two new partnerships. The first partnership the company inked this year was with AI-powered pathology company Paige. Under the partnership, Microsoft will work with Paige's technology to develop large-scale machine learning models for oncology and pathology research. The company's...
Health tech company Innovaccer lays off 245 employees
Innovaccer, a healthcare cloud company that works with hospitals and health systems, has laid off 245 employees, or about 15 percent of its staff, Inc42 reported Jan. 24. Cofounder and CEO Abhinav Shashank cited the "uncertain macroeconomic environment" in a letter to employees viewed by the tech news site. In...
URMC pediatric hospital launches workforce app for surgical staff
University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center-Golisano Children’s Hospital partnered with digital health company Elemeno Health to launch an app for perioperative surgical staff. The app will provide the workers with digital communication tools and actionable insights. Additionally, the app offers how-to guides, checklists and quick training videos, according to...
Novant Health Enterprises, TPG partner to take MedQuest nationwide
Novant Health Enterprises, the venture capital arm of the Winston-Salem, N.C.-based health system, has partnered with private equity firm TPG to expand medical imaging company MedQuest Associates nationwide. MedQuest, which Novant Health has owned since 2007, has previously done business in Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland, Mississippi and South Carolina, helping...
Truveta adds 3 systems to data-sharing efforts
Truveta, a data-sharing company formed by health systems across the U.S., is adding three new organizations: HealthPartners, HonorHealth and TriHealth. Bloomington, Minn.-based HealthPartners, Scottsdale, Ariz.-based HonorHealth and Cincinnati-based TriHealth will add de-identified patient data to Truveta, which includes 27 health system members and data from more than 75 million patient journeys. There are 700 hospitals sending data to Truveta, covering 16 percent of patient care in the U.S.
Samsung, IntelliTek Health partner on healthcare virtual assistant
Samsung has partnered with developer of patient-facing virtual assistant tools IntelliTek Health to bring artificial intelligence and digital voice assistance to the post-discharge process. Under the partnership, IntelliTek will work with Samsung Mobile Solutions to bring its AI solution, dubbed IntelliTek Health's Personal Virtual Assistant, to improve communication with patients...
Optum partner Northern Light Health reports $178M loss
Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health, which earlier this month agreed to transfer 1,400 of its employees to health services company Optum, reported a $178 million loss in fiscal 2022, according to a Jan. 23 filing. Northern Light, which operates 10 hospitals and employs more than 12,000 people, reported an operating...
How much 3 health systems are paying for EHR installs
Here is how much three health systems are expected to pay for the cost of purchasing, installing and upgrading a new or current electronic health record system:. Boston-based Tufts Medicine reported EHR installation costs of around $70 million last year. The health system uses Epic EHR, which it transitioned to Amazon Web Services last year.
5 health systems choosing Ensemble for RCM services
Here are five health systems that have selected Cincinnati-based Ensemble Health Partners for revenue cycle management services in the past year:. 1. Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System announced Jan. 19 that it is sending 340 revenue cycle department employees to Ensemble's payroll as part of a plan to boost the system's financial stability. The employees who are transitioning will maintain their current salary and seniority when the change goes into effect March 5. Adena has partnered with Ensemble since 2018, and many of the transitioning employees are remote.
8 healthcare finance trends to know for 2023
Health system leaders are expecting multiple intersecting challenges in 2023 healthcare decisions in 2023 to be defined by eight themes across four areas including regulatory, financial, technological and supply chain considerations, according CommerceHealthcare's Healthcare Finance Trends for 2023 report. The report includes a research analysis combined with practice experience, CommerceHealthcare...
4 startups win Children's National, Oracle Health's digital pediatric competition
The Bear Institute, a pediatric health IT collaboration between Washington, D.C.-based Children's National Hospital and Oracle Health, has named four startup companies as the winners of its second annual pediatric digital health innovation competition. The competition, dubbed the Bear Institute Pediatric Accelerator Challenge for Kids, allows startups to share their...
7 recent hospital, health system CEO moves
The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported by Becker's since Jan. 17. 1. Mark Holyoak, BSN, was named CEO of Pasco, Wash.-based Lourdes Health. 2. Scott Phillips resigned as acting CEO of El Centro (Calif.) Regional Medical Center after Healthcare Management Partners, where he is a managing director, terminated its contract with the hospital.
CFO to resign from North Dakota health system
Grand Forks, N.D.-based Altru Health System is on the hunt for a new CFO after Doug Arvin announced plans to resign, effective Feb. 3, according to the Grand Forks Herald. A spokesperson for Altru told the Herald that Mr. Arvin accepted a position with Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D. Details of the position have not yet been revealed.
BlackCat ransomware group targets EHR vendor
BlackCat, a "triple-extortion" ransomware group that combines ransomware attacks with threats to leak data and disable websites, attacked EHR vendor NextGen Healthcare, The Washington Post reported Jan. 23. NextGen said the ransomware group did not obtain any client data. However, BlackCat put a sample of NextGen information on its extortion...
Former Mayo Clinic director named rural hospital CFO
Brent Feickert has been named CFO of Jefferson County Health Center, a 25-bed critical access hospital in Fairfield, Iowa. Mr. Feickert has held healthcare leadership roles across Iowa and Minnesota for 16 years, according to a Jan. 23 news release from the hospital. He previously held the CFO role at West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health, but most recently served as a director in the finance division of Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, according to his LinkedIn profile.
