NBC4 Columbus
Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands
Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Tuesday late evening forecast 1-24-23 Tuesday late evening forecast. How marijuana could become legal in Ohio in...
sciotopost.com
Agricultural Dealer Relocates and Opens in Pickaway County
PICKAWAY – A popular Farm Equipment and service center is getting a new building off US-23 in Pickaway County and it just opened this week. Bane-Walker Equipment is an Employee-Owned company that established itself in 2013 when two successful Case IH dealers (Bane Equipment & North Central Agri-Power) consolidated and became one company. 50 years of experience combined in the industry.
Sidney Daily News
Electric vehicle charger plan presented at TMACOG General Assembly
PERRYSBURG — A planned nationwide network of electric vehicle chargers was presented to the Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments during the 2023 General Assembly on Friday. The event, which was held at the Hilton Garden Inn at Levis Commons, featured keynote speaker Preeti Choudhary, executive director of DriveOhio....
Ohio’s jobs report creates worry for some
(The Center Square) – Since the summer, the number of unemployed Ohioans climbed and the percentage in the labor force fell, causing worry for some economists. The state’s December job report showed the unemployment rate remained at 4.2% and the labor participation rate dipped from 61.3% to 61.2%. By contrast, the national jobless rate fell to 3.5% while the participation rate climbed to 62.3%. “Over the course of 2022, Ohio’s...
Ohio Attorney General and Columbus locked in court dispute over extent of local firearm authority
A Fairfield County judge has allowed a handful of local gun control and safety measures to take effect in Columbus. It’s the latest twist in a long-running case over the extent of home rule authority in Ohio. Columbus’ ordinances prohibit magazines with 30 or more bullets, criminalizes straw sales, and requires gun owners store firearms […] The post Ohio Attorney General and Columbus locked in court dispute over extent of local firearm authority appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Sidney Daily News
Midmark announces 2023 technical scholarships
VERSAILLES — Midmark Corp., the only clinical environmental design company providing medical, dental and veterinary solutions that enable a better experience at the point of care, recently announced the company is accepting applications for three 2023 technical scholarships. Interested high school seniors who meet all requirements should apply online at 2023 Midmark Awards and Scholarships by Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ohio Dept. of Commerce has $3 Billion in unclaimed funds; How some Ohioans can claim a piece
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department Of Commerce is holding $3 billion in unclaimed funds, and some Ohioans are entitled to a piece. In 2022 the average claim for the unclaimed funds rolled in at $4,000, according to an Ohio Department of Commerce spokesperson. >>Ohio sees 7.9% wage growth in...
Sidney Daily News
Program to improve maternal, infant health outcomes
COLUMBUS —Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Medicaid (ODM) Director Maureen Corcoran have launched Comprehensive Maternal Care (CMC) – a community-based, statewide program aimed at improving the health and well-being of moms, infants, and families covered by Medicaid. CMC was announced in September of 2022 as part of DeWine’s Bold Beginning: Healthy, Supported Families.
Intel’s Ohio semiconductor facility gets official name
LICKING COUNTY — Intel’s new $20 billion semiconductor campus officially has a name. A year after it was announced that Intel would be bringing the facility to Licking County, Ohio, officials have announced that the campus will be called “Ohio One.”. “The name is a nod to...
Intel in Ohio: One year since announcement
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — Intel announced its $20 billion dollar project to build a “mega-site” of semiconductor fabrication plants in central Ohio just over a year ago. The Jan. 21, 2022, news kicked into gear the largest private-sector investment in state history, and it was preceded by an alluring close to $2 billion incentives […]
Sidney Daily News
Premier Community Health unveils new mobile clinic
DAYTON – Premier Community Health, a subsidiary of Fidelity Health Care, unveiled a new Mobile Clinic on Friday, Jan. 20. The new clinic, which was funded by CareSource through the Miami Valley Hospital Foundation, will serve people in communities with limited access to health care throughout Southwest Ohio. “The...
Fox 19
LIST: Latest snowfall totals in the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday’s weather system dropped significant snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State. Here are some of the latest reports from the National Weather Service:. CVG Airport: 5.6 inches. Union, Ky.: 5.6 inches. Mason: 6.3 inches. Dillsboro: 6.4 inches. Bellbrook, Ohio: 6 inches. Lebanon: 5.8 inches. Union, Ky: 5.6...
WKRC
Cincinnati restaurant to open third location in Columbus
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati-based mac and cheese bar is opening near Ohio State University. Keystone’s Mac Shack, a fast-casual eatery founded by Four Entertainment Group, will fill the 1,250-square-foot Gateway University District space at 1619 N. High St. that previously was a Panera Bread. It will...
Sidney Daily News
Cox receives recognition
CELINA — Cayden Cox, associate claims representative at Celina Insurance Group, recently earned the Associate in Claims (AIC) designation. The AIC designation is awarded by The Institutes, an organization dedicated to providing accreditation and continuing education to insurance professionals. Cox earned this recognition upon successful completion of four courses.
How gas prices have changed in Ohio in the last week
Americans are seeing prices at the pump that look very similar – if not cheaper – than they were this same time one year ago, prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. A gallon of gas was $3.35 on average this week, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Ohio. Gas prices […]
Sidney Daily News
SNAP program changes
SIDNEY — Due to a change in the federal law, associated with the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, SNAP emergency allotments will end after February 2023. According to the Shelby County Department of Job and Family Services, beginning in March 2023, SNAP recipients will only receive their normal monthly allotment and will not receive a second deposit towards the end of the month.
Cargo pilot reports fast-moving objects in triangle formation over Ohio airspace
A cargo pilot flying at 39,000 feet and 200 miles east of Chicago in Ohio airspace reported watching three bright objects moving at high speed that formed a triangle at 4:46 a.m. on December 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Columbus gun restrictions now in effect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The city of Columbus’ gun restrictions are officially in effect, and now activists on both sides are sharing their thoughts about the latest push to stop violent crime. The laws went into effect at 12 a.m. Saturday after a Fairfield County judge denied Ohio Attorney General David Yost’s request for a […]
Times-Bulletin
L & L Distribution sells warehouse
CELINA — L & L Distribution, Inc. is announcing the sale of their 106,000 square feet warehouse and warehousing operations to Robinson Investments of Bellefontaine, a family-owned company. The building has been there since 1976. The new owners specialize in third partly logistics services in the mid-west region, and Robinson Investments is currently constructing a 100,000 square foot speculative warehouse in Van Wert.
These Are The Wildest Vanity License Plates Ohio Rejected In 2022
The Ohio BMV denied 759 plate ideas throughout 2022.
