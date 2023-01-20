ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands

Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Tuesday late evening forecast 1-24-23 Tuesday late evening forecast. How marijuana could become legal in Ohio in...
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Agricultural Dealer Relocates and Opens in Pickaway County

PICKAWAY – A popular Farm Equipment and service center is getting a new building off US-23 in Pickaway County and it just opened this week. Bane-Walker Equipment is an Employee-Owned company that established itself in 2013 when two successful Case IH dealers (Bane Equipment & North Central Agri-Power) consolidated and became one company. 50 years of experience combined in the industry.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Electric vehicle charger plan presented at TMACOG General Assembly

PERRYSBURG — A planned nationwide network of electric vehicle chargers was presented to the Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments during the 2023 General Assembly on Friday. The event, which was held at the Hilton Garden Inn at Levis Commons, featured keynote speaker Preeti Choudhary, executive director of DriveOhio....
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Ohio’s jobs report creates worry for some

(The Center Square) – Since the summer, the number of unemployed Ohioans climbed and the percentage in the labor force fell, causing worry for some economists. The state’s December job report showed the unemployment rate remained at 4.2% and the labor participation rate dipped from 61.3% to 61.2%. By contrast, the national jobless rate fell to 3.5% while the participation rate climbed to 62.3%. “Over the course of 2022, Ohio’s...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Attorney General and Columbus locked in court dispute over extent of local firearm authority

A Fairfield County judge has allowed a handful of local gun control and safety measures to take effect in Columbus. It’s the latest twist in a long-running case over the extent of home rule authority in Ohio. Columbus’ ordinances prohibit magazines with 30 or more bullets, criminalizes straw sales, and requires gun owners store firearms […] The post Ohio Attorney General and Columbus locked in court dispute over extent of local firearm authority appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
COLUMBUS, OH
Sidney Daily News

Midmark announces 2023 technical scholarships

VERSAILLES — Midmark Corp., the only clinical environmental design company providing medical, dental and veterinary solutions that enable a better experience at the point of care, recently announced the company is accepting applications for three 2023 technical scholarships. Interested high school seniors who meet all requirements should apply online at 2023 Midmark Awards and Scholarships by Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Program to improve maternal, infant health outcomes

COLUMBUS —Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Medicaid (ODM) Director Maureen Corcoran have launched Comprehensive Maternal Care (CMC) – a community-based, statewide program aimed at improving the health and well-being of moms, infants, and families covered by Medicaid. CMC was announced in September of 2022 as part of DeWine’s Bold Beginning: Healthy, Supported Families.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Intel in Ohio: One year since announcement

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — Intel announced its $20 billion dollar project to build a “mega-site” of semiconductor fabrication plants in central Ohio just over a year ago. The Jan. 21, 2022, news kicked into gear the largest private-sector investment in state history, and it was preceded by an alluring close to $2 billion incentives […]
OHIO STATE
Sidney Daily News

Premier Community Health unveils new mobile clinic

DAYTON – Premier Community Health, a subsidiary of Fidelity Health Care, unveiled a new Mobile Clinic on Friday, Jan. 20. The new clinic, which was funded by CareSource through the Miami Valley Hospital Foundation, will serve people in communities with limited access to health care throughout Southwest Ohio. “The...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

LIST: Latest snowfall totals in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday’s weather system dropped significant snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State. Here are some of the latest reports from the National Weather Service:. CVG Airport: 5.6 inches. Union, Ky.: 5.6 inches. Mason: 6.3 inches. Dillsboro: 6.4 inches. Bellbrook, Ohio: 6 inches. Lebanon: 5.8 inches. Union, Ky: 5.6...
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Cincinnati restaurant to open third location in Columbus

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati-based mac and cheese bar is opening near Ohio State University. Keystone’s Mac Shack, a fast-casual eatery founded by Four Entertainment Group, will fill the 1,250-square-foot Gateway University District space at 1619 N. High St. that previously was a Panera Bread. It will...
COLUMBUS, OH
Sidney Daily News

Cox receives recognition

CELINA — Cayden Cox, associate claims representative at Celina Insurance Group, recently earned the Associate in Claims (AIC) designation. The AIC designation is awarded by The Institutes, an organization dedicated to providing accreditation and continuing education to insurance professionals. Cox earned this recognition upon successful completion of four courses.
CELINA, OH
WDTN

How gas prices have changed in Ohio in the last week

Americans are seeing prices at the pump that look very similar – if not cheaper – than they were this same time one year ago, prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. A gallon of gas was $3.35 on average this week, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Ohio. Gas prices […]
OHIO STATE
Sidney Daily News

SNAP program changes

SIDNEY — Due to a change in the federal law, associated with the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, SNAP emergency allotments will end after February 2023. According to the Shelby County Department of Job and Family Services, beginning in March 2023, SNAP recipients will only receive their normal monthly allotment and will not receive a second deposit towards the end of the month.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus gun restrictions now in effect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The city of Columbus’ gun restrictions are officially in effect, and now activists on both sides are sharing their thoughts about the latest push to stop violent crime. The laws went into effect at 12 a.m. Saturday after a Fairfield County judge denied Ohio Attorney General David Yost’s request for a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Times-Bulletin

L & L Distribution sells warehouse

CELINA — L & L Distribution, Inc. is announcing the sale of their 106,000 square feet warehouse and warehousing operations to Robinson Investments of Bellefontaine, a family-owned company. The building has been there since 1976. The new owners specialize in third partly logistics services in the mid-west region, and Robinson Investments is currently constructing a 100,000 square foot speculative warehouse in Van Wert.
CELINA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy