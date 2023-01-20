Read full article on original website
Related
Singer-Songwriter Honors Women in Military with Huge Contest
The military is one of the cornerstones of America. Honoring the military is something that unites all of us, especially if we know of someone or have personally served in the military ourselves. One singer-songwriter is looking to honor the military in an enormous way: with a contest where the top prize is a trip to Washington D.C.
The Girl Who Was So Wealthy, an Oklahoma Legislature Wanted to Reclassify Her Ethnicity
Sarah Rector, a black American, was so wealthy an Oklahoma legislature decided that her ethnicity should be reclassified as white to match her social status. In the early 1900’s it was rare for black people to be that wealthy. With racial segregation in place it was felt that reclassifying her as white would enable her to associate and travel with people of similar social standing.
How Crazy Do Iowans Go for Post-Christmas Sales?
With Christmas now over, you're seeing the lights come off of houses, trees be thrown away or stuffed back into closets, and the conclusion of a lot of celebrations all over the neighborhood. However, some people's excitement is just ramping up: with the conclusion of Christmas means the start of post-holiday sales. And Iowa has the fever for a bargain, according to a new study.
AM 1490 WDBQ
Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
263K+
Views
ABOUT
AM 1490 WDBQ has best news and sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wdbqam.com
Comments / 0