Lima City Council Passes Tax Abatement Legislation for New Multi-Million Dollar Hotel

LIMA, OH (WLIO)- Lima City Council held a regular meeting on Monday Night and approved legislation that is part of a new multi-million dollar hotel project in Lima. Council approved the construction of a "Home2 Suites" extended-stay hotel located at South Leonard Avenue in Lima through the support of a 15-year property tax abatement of 50% for the City of Lima, Perry Local Schools, and the Apollo Career Center. The estimated construction cost of the hotel is approximately $8.4 million with a tentative construction start date of April 1st, 2023, and completion date of October 31st, 2024. With the help of this tax abatement, city officials are optimistic about the community benefits of this project.
Rental Registration Committee discusses program’s fees

SIDNEY – The Rental Registration Ad Hoc Committee – started in response to a rental registration program ordinance introduced to City Council on Nov. 28 – considered starting the rental registration program with no fees for 12 months at a meeting on Jan. 17. The meeting began...
Village to purchase new trucks

JACKSON CENTER — New trucks for the village of Jackson Center were discussed during the council meeting Monday night, Jan. 23. Village Administrator Bruce Metz discussed a resolution which will allow the village to purchase a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado Pick Up truck. They will buy three trucks for the village. The first one will be for the Sewage Department. One month from now, the second truck will be available for the Electric department. The third truck will go to the Parks Department.
City Council introduced to new police chief

SIDNEY – The Sidney City Council was introduced to Mark McDonough on his first day as Sidney’s new police chief during a regular session on Jan. 23. City Manager Andrew Bowsher read McDonough’s past law enforcement experience and credentials to the council and swore him in with his wife, Susan, in attendance.
Over 10K tires pulled from Rush Run area

EATON — A recent clean-up effort hauled over 10,000 scrapped tires from a tributary of Rush Run along Camden-West Elkton Road in Preble County, according to county officials. The clean-up took an entire weekend to complete, at no cost to the county or its municipalities. Assistant Director of Recycling...
Moulton demolition makes room for something new

MOULTON — After almost 20 years of the doors officially shutting, Moulton Elementary School outside Wapakoneta is coming down. The Auglaize County commissioners passed a resolution Wednesday afternoon to accept bids for the demolition of Moulton School. The property, 14274 Moulton-Fort Amanda Road, Wapakoneta, was closed in 2004. The...
‘Hot spot for criminal activity;’ City granted court order to shut down Franklin motel

FRANKLIN — The City of Franklin was granted a court order Monday to shut down a motel they are calling “an epicenter of continuous and substantial criminal activity.”. In a complaint against The Knights Inn on 8500 Claude-Thomas Road, the city details a list of grievances against the property including allegations against the LLC that owns the property saying they were accepting periodic payments from a private company presenting itself as an addiction treatment facility in exchange for long-term housing of “patients” and constant calls for emergency services.
SNAP program changes

SIDNEY — Due to a change in the federal law, associated with the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, SNAP emergency allotments will end after February 2023. According to the Shelby County Department of Job and Family Services, beginning in March 2023, SNAP recipients will only receive their normal monthly allotment and will not receive a second deposit towards the end of the month.
Downtown Sidney Restaurant and Retail Weeks underway

SIDNEY- Sidney Alive, along with participating small businesses, will host Downtown Sidney Restaurant and Retail Weeks through Feb. 4, 2023. Shoppers and diners can enjoy special menus and shopping deals from participating locations including Amelio’s Pizzeria, Greenhaus Coffee, Moonflower Effect, Murphy’s Craft Bar & Kitchen, Namaste Body Contouring & Wellness, Ron & Nita’s, Tavolo Modern Italian, The Bridge and The Royal Parlour.
City record

-6:57 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the 200 block of North Walnut Avenue. -6:53 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 1000 block of Michigan Street. -5:14 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 600 block of Folkerth Avenue. -2:40 p.m.: warrant. Steven Tyler...
Premier Community Health unveils new mobile clinic

DAYTON – Premier Community Health, a subsidiary of Fidelity Health Care, unveiled a new Mobile Clinic on Friday, Jan. 20. The new clinic, which was funded by CareSource through the Miami Valley Hospital Foundation, will serve people in communities with limited access to health care throughout Southwest Ohio. “The...
Cox receives recognition

CELINA — Cayden Cox, associate claims representative at Celina Insurance Group, recently earned the Associate in Claims (AIC) designation. The AIC designation is awarded by The Institutes, an organization dedicated to providing accreditation and continuing education to insurance professionals. Cox earned this recognition upon successful completion of four courses.
When is enough enough?

It isn’t frustrating enough that Ohio has been ruled, seemingly forever, by arch conservatism is its state legislature, any deviation from its right-wing orthodoxy results in the wrath of its Republican colleagues. About all we Ohioans get from the GOP (Grand Old Party) dominated state legislature are voter suppression...
Midmark announces 2023 technical scholarships

VERSAILLES — Midmark Corp., the only clinical environmental design company providing medical, dental and veterinary solutions that enable a better experience at the point of care, recently announced the company is accepting applications for three 2023 technical scholarships. Interested high school seniors who meet all requirements should apply online at 2023 Midmark Awards and Scholarships by Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Edison State to host open house in February

PIQUA — Edison State Community College will be hosting an open house on Monday, Feb. 20. The event will be held in the Robinson Student Career Center at the Piqua Campus from 9 a.m. to noon. Guests can engage with faculty and staff; explore the college’s 100-plus programs; tour...
Community calendar

• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306. • The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116...
PAC announces Artist Workshops for 2023

PIQUA — The Piqua Arts Council will be bringing nationally awarded artists Tim Saternow, Jill Stefani Wagner and Kenneth Yarus to Piqua to teach three professional workshops throughout the year in 2023. Registration is open to all artists with a desire to expand their skills with watercolors, pastels and/or oil painting, as well as gain critical and professional development. Each workshop will be held at Apple Tree Gallery, 405 N. Main St. in Piqua, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with lunches provided.
Shots fired at Butler Township Olive Garden

According to authorities, Officers responded just after 3:15 p.m. to the Olive Garden on Miller Lane in Butler Township on reports of a shooting. Huber Heights police confirmed there is an active investigation at this site.
