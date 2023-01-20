Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hometownstations.com
Lima City Council Passes Tax Abatement Legislation for New Multi-Million Dollar Hotel
LIMA, OH (WLIO)- Lima City Council held a regular meeting on Monday Night and approved legislation that is part of a new multi-million dollar hotel project in Lima. Council approved the construction of a "Home2 Suites" extended-stay hotel located at South Leonard Avenue in Lima through the support of a 15-year property tax abatement of 50% for the City of Lima, Perry Local Schools, and the Apollo Career Center. The estimated construction cost of the hotel is approximately $8.4 million with a tentative construction start date of April 1st, 2023, and completion date of October 31st, 2024. With the help of this tax abatement, city officials are optimistic about the community benefits of this project.
Sidney Daily News
Rental Registration Committee discusses program’s fees
SIDNEY – The Rental Registration Ad Hoc Committee – started in response to a rental registration program ordinance introduced to City Council on Nov. 28 – considered starting the rental registration program with no fees for 12 months at a meeting on Jan. 17. The meeting began...
Sidney Daily News
Village to purchase new trucks
JACKSON CENTER — New trucks for the village of Jackson Center were discussed during the council meeting Monday night, Jan. 23. Village Administrator Bruce Metz discussed a resolution which will allow the village to purchase a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado Pick Up truck. They will buy three trucks for the village. The first one will be for the Sewage Department. One month from now, the second truck will be available for the Electric department. The third truck will go to the Parks Department.
Sidney Daily News
City Council introduced to new police chief
SIDNEY – The Sidney City Council was introduced to Mark McDonough on his first day as Sidney’s new police chief during a regular session on Jan. 23. City Manager Andrew Bowsher read McDonough’s past law enforcement experience and credentials to the council and swore him in with his wife, Susan, in attendance.
Eaton Register Herald
Over 10K tires pulled from Rush Run area
EATON — A recent clean-up effort hauled over 10,000 scrapped tires from a tributary of Rush Run along Camden-West Elkton Road in Preble County, according to county officials. The clean-up took an entire weekend to complete, at no cost to the county or its municipalities. Assistant Director of Recycling...
Moulton demolition makes room for something new
MOULTON — After almost 20 years of the doors officially shutting, Moulton Elementary School outside Wapakoneta is coming down. The Auglaize County commissioners passed a resolution Wednesday afternoon to accept bids for the demolition of Moulton School. The property, 14274 Moulton-Fort Amanda Road, Wapakoneta, was closed in 2004. The...
‘Hot spot for criminal activity;’ City granted court order to shut down Franklin motel
FRANKLIN — The City of Franklin was granted a court order Monday to shut down a motel they are calling “an epicenter of continuous and substantial criminal activity.”. In a complaint against The Knights Inn on 8500 Claude-Thomas Road, the city details a list of grievances against the property including allegations against the LLC that owns the property saying they were accepting periodic payments from a private company presenting itself as an addiction treatment facility in exchange for long-term housing of “patients” and constant calls for emergency services.
Sidney Daily News
SNAP program changes
SIDNEY — Due to a change in the federal law, associated with the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, SNAP emergency allotments will end after February 2023. According to the Shelby County Department of Job and Family Services, beginning in March 2023, SNAP recipients will only receive their normal monthly allotment and will not receive a second deposit towards the end of the month.
Sidney Daily News
Downtown Sidney Restaurant and Retail Weeks underway
SIDNEY- Sidney Alive, along with participating small businesses, will host Downtown Sidney Restaurant and Retail Weeks through Feb. 4, 2023. Shoppers and diners can enjoy special menus and shopping deals from participating locations including Amelio’s Pizzeria, Greenhaus Coffee, Moonflower Effect, Murphy’s Craft Bar & Kitchen, Namaste Body Contouring & Wellness, Ron & Nita’s, Tavolo Modern Italian, The Bridge and The Royal Parlour.
Sidney Daily News
City record
-6:57 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the 200 block of North Walnut Avenue. -6:53 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 1000 block of Michigan Street. -5:14 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 600 block of Folkerth Avenue. -2:40 p.m.: warrant. Steven Tyler...
Sidney Daily News
Premier Community Health unveils new mobile clinic
DAYTON – Premier Community Health, a subsidiary of Fidelity Health Care, unveiled a new Mobile Clinic on Friday, Jan. 20. The new clinic, which was funded by CareSource through the Miami Valley Hospital Foundation, will serve people in communities with limited access to health care throughout Southwest Ohio. “The...
Sidney Daily News
Cox receives recognition
CELINA — Cayden Cox, associate claims representative at Celina Insurance Group, recently earned the Associate in Claims (AIC) designation. The AIC designation is awarded by The Institutes, an organization dedicated to providing accreditation and continuing education to insurance professionals. Cox earned this recognition upon successful completion of four courses.
Sidney Daily News
When is enough enough?
It isn’t frustrating enough that Ohio has been ruled, seemingly forever, by arch conservatism is its state legislature, any deviation from its right-wing orthodoxy results in the wrath of its Republican colleagues. About all we Ohioans get from the GOP (Grand Old Party) dominated state legislature are voter suppression...
Sidney Daily News
Midmark announces 2023 technical scholarships
VERSAILLES — Midmark Corp., the only clinical environmental design company providing medical, dental and veterinary solutions that enable a better experience at the point of care, recently announced the company is accepting applications for three 2023 technical scholarships. Interested high school seniors who meet all requirements should apply online at 2023 Midmark Awards and Scholarships by Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
‘Tired of it;’ Honda worker shares frustration after shorted paycheck, says it isn’t the first time
Almost a week later hundreds of Honda workers are still waiting for all the money owed to them for their last paycheck from the company. The company has admitted that two different systematic failures took place during their switch to a new payroll processing company and bi-weekly checks. “I think...
Sidney Daily News
Edison State to host open house in February
PIQUA — Edison State Community College will be hosting an open house on Monday, Feb. 20. The event will be held in the Robinson Student Career Center at the Piqua Campus from 9 a.m. to noon. Guests can engage with faculty and staff; explore the college’s 100-plus programs; tour...
sciotopost.com
Logan County – Ohio Wildlife Officers Find Two Large Bucks and a Doe Electrocuted
LOGAN – A State wildlife officer found a pretty abnormal sight after power lines fell into a body of water, and killed three deer. According to Ohio Division of Wildlife, in November 2022, State Wildlife Officer Adam Smith, assigned to Logan County, received a call regarding three white-tailed deer found dead near downed power lines.
Sidney Daily News
Community calendar
• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306. • The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116...
Sidney Daily News
PAC announces Artist Workshops for 2023
PIQUA — The Piqua Arts Council will be bringing nationally awarded artists Tim Saternow, Jill Stefani Wagner and Kenneth Yarus to Piqua to teach three professional workshops throughout the year in 2023. Registration is open to all artists with a desire to expand their skills with watercolors, pastels and/or oil painting, as well as gain critical and professional development. Each workshop will be held at Apple Tree Gallery, 405 N. Main St. in Piqua, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with lunches provided.
Shots fired at Butler Township Olive Garden
According to authorities, Officers responded just after 3:15 p.m. to the Olive Garden on Miller Lane in Butler Township on reports of a shooting. Huber Heights police confirmed there is an active investigation at this site.
Comments / 0