Sidney, OH

WDTN

Shots fired at Butler Township Olive Garden

According to authorities, Officers responded just after 3:15 p.m. to the Olive Garden on Miller Lane in Butler Township on reports of a shooting. Huber Heights police confirmed there is an active investigation at this site.
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Village to purchase new trucks

JACKSON CENTER — New trucks for the village of Jackson Center were discussed during the council meeting Monday night, Jan. 23. Village Administrator Bruce Metz discussed a resolution which will allow the village to purchase a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado Pick Up truck. They will buy three trucks for the village. The first one will be for the Sewage Department. One month from now, the second truck will be available for the Electric department. The third truck will go to the Parks Department.
JACKSON CENTER, OH
WDTN

US-35 reopens near Gettysburg Ave. after crashes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple crashes closed US-35 in both directions Monday morning. According to OHGO, US-35 was closed in both directions near Gettysburg Avenue. Traffic was diverted while crews responded. ODOT cameras showed police and medics were on the scene. There is no information on how many cars were involved or if anyone was […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Several crashes, snow-covered roads reported as accumulating snow moves through Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Some roadways throughout Miami Valley are currently hazardous due to the Sunday morning weather conditions. The National Weather Service put out a Winter Weather Advisory at around 7:50 a.m., cautioning drivers to drive slowly and carefully. Authorities warn of slick road conditions due to the moisture freezing over and the decreased visibility from the snowfall.
DAYTON, OH
Eaton Register Herald

Over 10K tires pulled from Rush Run area

EATON — A recent clean-up effort hauled over 10,000 scrapped tires from a tributary of Rush Run along Camden-West Elkton Road in Preble County, according to county officials. The clean-up took an entire weekend to complete, at no cost to the county or its municipalities. Assistant Director of Recycling...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
Times-Bulletin

Barn fire in Ohio City

OHIO CITY, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 injured after 5-vehicle pileup on US-35 EB

DAYTON — Five vehicles crashed into each other on U.S. Route 35 Sunday morning. The five-vehicle pileup occurred on the same strip of highway that caused at least 15 to 20 vehicles to crash, spanning from Gettysburg Avenue to South James H McGee Boulevard. Dayton Police, Fire, and EMS...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Police investigate robbery at Middletown bank

MIDDLETOWN — Police are investigating a robbery at a Middletown bank. Police responded to LCNB on Maria Drive at 1:08 p.m. today for a report of a robbery, according to a spokesperson for Middletown Police. Witnesses describe the suspect as a male wearing a red hoodie. The spokesperson said...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WDTN

Which counties remain under a snow emergency?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple counties in the Miami Valley were under a Level 1 Snow Emergency Sunday. Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck has canceled the Level 1 Snow Emergency for Montgomery County. Other area counties around the area that were also issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency have been canceled: During a Level 1 […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Snowfall totals: How much did your neighborhood get?

Miami Valley — Snow fell throughout the Miami Valley Sunday morning and into the afternoon. The National Weather Service’s employees and trained observers measured the snowfall in various counties:. Butler County. ESE Hamilton: 5.0 inches. Maustown: 5.5 inches. Clinton County. Blanchester: 4.0 inches. Wilmington Airport: 5.0 inches. W...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

2nd snow storm this week expected to hit Miami Valley tonight

Sunday storm caused traffic wrecks Monday morning during morning commutes to work. While Sunday was the first real accumulation of snow in the Dayton area this year, another winter weather storm is headed for the region tonight. A low pressure system will bring another round of snow to the region...
DAYTON, OH
Times-Bulletin

McCoy: wary of winter weather

VAN WERT — Weather specialist Rick McCoy said late Sunday that area residents need to be keeping up with weather forecasts over the next couple of days. Following a wet snow on Sunday which dropped one to three inches across much of the area, officials are turning their sights toward a system from the southwest that could dump major amounts of snow on the local area in midweek, said McCoy.
VAN WERT, OH
Sidney Daily News

Meeting rescheduled

SIDNEY — The Jan. 25 Shelby County Regional Planning Commission meeting will be re-scheduled due to the expected winter storm warning that is in effect until Wednesday evening. The meeting will be held Wednesday, Feb. 1.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

A running battle

Ethan Medlock, right, 13, throws a snowball at his brother, Kolton Medlock, 10, both of Sidney, during a snowball fight in a parking lot on Fair Road. Kolton had the idea to have the snowball fight while the brothers and two of their friends were trying to figure out what to do with the fresh snow on Sunday, Jan. 22. The brothers are the children of April Gross. Approximately 2 inches of snow fell on Sidney Sunday.
SIDNEY, OH
WHIO Dayton

5 Champaign Co. stations respond to barn fire

ST. PARIS — Crews responded to a small barn on fire Saturday overnight. Fire crews from five different stations responded to the 10800 block of Christiansburg Jackson Road at around 1:20 a.m. after receiving reported of a structure fire, Champaign County Dispatch told News Center 7. There were no...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH

