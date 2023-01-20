Read full article on original website
Shots fired at Butler Township Olive Garden
According to authorities, Officers responded just after 3:15 p.m. to the Olive Garden on Miller Lane in Butler Township on reports of a shooting. Huber Heights police confirmed there is an active investigation at this site.
Sidney Daily News
Village to purchase new trucks
JACKSON CENTER — New trucks for the village of Jackson Center were discussed during the council meeting Monday night, Jan. 23. Village Administrator Bruce Metz discussed a resolution which will allow the village to purchase a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado Pick Up truck. They will buy three trucks for the village. The first one will be for the Sewage Department. One month from now, the second truck will be available for the Electric department. The third truck will go to the Parks Department.
US-35 reopens near Gettysburg Ave. after crashes
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple crashes closed US-35 in both directions Monday morning. According to OHGO, US-35 was closed in both directions near Gettysburg Avenue. Traffic was diverted while crews responded. ODOT cameras showed police and medics were on the scene. There is no information on how many cars were involved or if anyone was […]
Several crashes, snow-covered roads reported as accumulating snow moves through Miami Valley
MIAMI VALLEY — Some roadways throughout Miami Valley are currently hazardous due to the Sunday morning weather conditions. The National Weather Service put out a Winter Weather Advisory at around 7:50 a.m., cautioning drivers to drive slowly and carefully. Authorities warn of slick road conditions due to the moisture freezing over and the decreased visibility from the snowfall.
sciotopost.com
Logan County – Ohio Wildlife Officers Find Two Large Bucks and a Doe Electrocuted
LOGAN – A State wildlife officer found a pretty abnormal sight after power lines fell into a body of water, and killed three deer. According to Ohio Division of Wildlife, in November 2022, State Wildlife Officer Adam Smith, assigned to Logan County, received a call regarding three white-tailed deer found dead near downed power lines.
Eaton Register Herald
Over 10K tires pulled from Rush Run area
EATON — A recent clean-up effort hauled over 10,000 scrapped tires from a tributary of Rush Run along Camden-West Elkton Road in Preble County, according to county officials. The clean-up took an entire weekend to complete, at no cost to the county or its municipalities. Assistant Director of Recycling...
Times-Bulletin
Barn fire in Ohio City
1 injured after 5-vehicle pileup on US-35 EB
DAYTON — Five vehicles crashed into each other on U.S. Route 35 Sunday morning. The five-vehicle pileup occurred on the same strip of highway that caused at least 15 to 20 vehicles to crash, spanning from Gettysburg Avenue to South James H McGee Boulevard. Dayton Police, Fire, and EMS...
Winter storm alerts issued for the Miami Valley
The winter storm is expected to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. Heavy wet snow could possibly accumulate between four to seven inches.
Police investigate robbery at Middletown bank
MIDDLETOWN — Police are investigating a robbery at a Middletown bank. Police responded to LCNB on Maria Drive at 1:08 p.m. today for a report of a robbery, according to a spokesperson for Middletown Police. Witnesses describe the suspect as a male wearing a red hoodie. The spokesperson said...
Which counties remain under a snow emergency?
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple counties in the Miami Valley were under a Level 1 Snow Emergency Sunday. Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck has canceled the Level 1 Snow Emergency for Montgomery County. Other area counties around the area that were also issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency have been canceled: During a Level 1 […]
Winter Blast: Reaction after snow rolls through the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — People all across the Miami Valley woke up Sunday morning to snow quickly falling. Winter Weather Alerts As several inches of snow the snow fell throughout the Miami Valley, a Winter Weather Advisory was issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Wilmington for the entire Miami Valley. A short time […]
Snowfall totals: How much did your neighborhood get?
Miami Valley — Snow fell throughout the Miami Valley Sunday morning and into the afternoon. The National Weather Service’s employees and trained observers measured the snowfall in various counties:. Butler County. ESE Hamilton: 5.0 inches. Maustown: 5.5 inches. Clinton County. Blanchester: 4.0 inches. Wilmington Airport: 5.0 inches. W...
dayton.com
2nd snow storm this week expected to hit Miami Valley tonight
Sunday storm caused traffic wrecks Monday morning during morning commutes to work. While Sunday was the first real accumulation of snow in the Dayton area this year, another winter weather storm is headed for the region tonight. A low pressure system will bring another round of snow to the region...
Times-Bulletin
McCoy: wary of winter weather
VAN WERT — Weather specialist Rick McCoy said late Sunday that area residents need to be keeping up with weather forecasts over the next couple of days. Following a wet snow on Sunday which dropped one to three inches across much of the area, officials are turning their sights toward a system from the southwest that could dump major amounts of snow on the local area in midweek, said McCoy.
Sidney Daily News
Meeting rescheduled
SIDNEY — The Jan. 25 Shelby County Regional Planning Commission meeting will be re-scheduled due to the expected winter storm warning that is in effect until Wednesday evening. The meeting will be held Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Sidney Daily News
A running battle
Ethan Medlock, right, 13, throws a snowball at his brother, Kolton Medlock, 10, both of Sidney, during a snowball fight in a parking lot on Fair Road. Kolton had the idea to have the snowball fight while the brothers and two of their friends were trying to figure out what to do with the fresh snow on Sunday, Jan. 22. The brothers are the children of April Gross. Approximately 2 inches of snow fell on Sidney Sunday.
Beavercreek Police seeking help locating suspects concerning Apple Store break-in
BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize the people or the car in these pictures? Beavercreek Police Department is asking for public help locating these suspects who broke into the Apple store at The Greene on January 23, around 5:40 a.m. According to a department spokesperson, the three suspects stole more...
5 Champaign Co. stations respond to barn fire
ST. PARIS — Crews responded to a small barn on fire Saturday overnight. Fire crews from five different stations responded to the 10800 block of Christiansburg Jackson Road at around 1:20 a.m. after receiving reported of a structure fire, Champaign County Dispatch told News Center 7. There were no...
UPDATE: 1 taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into Miami Twp. home
MIAMI TOWNSHIP — UPDATE: @ 1:45 p.m. One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a Miami Township home early Monday morning. Miami Township police responded to the 4700 block of Cordell Drive around 5 a.m. after receiving reports of a crash into a building.
