Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Niles Police Arrest Man for Alleged Fraudulent Schemes Targeting Elderly ResidentsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinNiles, OH
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Fry Pies in all of OhioTravel MavenMesopotamia Township, OH
The richest woman in OhioLuay RahilYoungstown, OH
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensOhio State
Related
27 First News
Henry J. McCormick, Jr., Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Henry J. McCormick, Jr., 77, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Shepherd of the Valley in Girard after a short illness. Born November 23, 1945 in Warren, Ohio, Henry was the son of the late Henry A. and Mabel (Jones) McCormick. Henry was...
27 First News
Mary L. Pratt, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary L. Pratt, 72, passed away peacefully in hospice care on Thursday, January 19. She was born in Youngstown, a daughter of Michal and Gladys Waback. Mary leaves behind four sons, Donald J. Pratt, John Pratt, Damien Pratt and Brandon Darby; one daughter, Penny Pratt;...
27 First News
Kristine Johnson, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kristine “Kris” Johnson, 77, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 20, 2023 at O’Brien Healthcare in Masury. Kris was born December 6, 1945 in Europe, a daughter of Marion and Maria (Skrzypczyk) Kosela and came to the United States in 1951. She...
27 First News
Pamela G. (Goff) Steiner, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela G. Steiner, 61, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at her home in Boardman surrounded by family. Pam was born October 11, 1961, in Covington, Virginia, a daughter of Shelby J. Goff (Ratliff) and the late Charles W. Goff. Pam graduated from Newton...
27 First News
Carole A. Pesa, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole A. Pesa, 83, died Monday afternoon January 23, 2023 at her home. She was born July 30, 1939 in Youngstown, a daughter of Paul F. and Carolyn Geidner Dominic. Mrs. Pesa was a 1957 graduate of Hubbard High School and a 1960 graduate of...
27 First News
Mildred (Pat) E. Daugherty, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred (Pat) E. Daugherty was called to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday January 21, 2023 at her daughters home, after a short illness. Family was there as she took her last beautiful breath. She was born October 14, 1940 being the first...
27 First News
Irene M. Smart, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene M. Smart, 95, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023 at Austintown Health Care. She was born March 2, 1927 in Toronto, Ontario Canada, the daughter of William and Lena (Flowers) Page. Irene was a home-maker. She was a member of the former St. Andrews...
27 First News
Delories J. Brooks Williams, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delories J. Brooks Williams, 84, of 3143 Hoffman Circle, N.E., Warren, Ohio departed this life Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 5:11 p.m. at Select Specialty Hospital Trumbull, following complications from an extended illness. She was born April 20, 1938 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of...
27 First News
Charles David Gall, Hanoverton, Ohio
HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles David Gall, 82, passed away peacefully at 12:35 p.m., Sunday, January 22, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family. David was born June 1, 1940 in Moultrie, Ohio, a son of the late George and Anna (Cooper) Gall and was a life resident of the area.
27 First News
Carlo Bario, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carlo Bario, 50, of Warren passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at his residence. He was born June 13, 1972, in Vieste, Italy, the son of Antonio and Filomena (Mariani) Bario. Carlo came to the USA in 1976 and was a 1990 graduate of Howland...
27 First News
Ralph J. “Jim” Campana, Jr., Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph J. “Jim” Campana, Jr., 72, died Saturday morning January 21, 2023 at his home. He was born March 30, 1950 in Youngstown, a son of Ralph J. and Virginia M. Landolfi Campana, Sr. Mr. Campana, a 1968 graduate of East High School...
27 First News
Joyce Lowry Laughlin, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce Lowry Laughlin passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family Thursday, January 19, 2023. She was born in Salem, Ohio on June 13, 1929, to Raymond F. and Gertrude (Layden) Lowry. She attended St. Paul School and graduated from Salem High School...
27 First News
Vilma M. “Val” Wilthew, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vilma M. “Val” Wilthew, age 90, of Canfield, died Thursday, January 19, 2023. She was born July 23, 1932, in Youngstown, the daughter of Alexander and Lillian Chitarovich Luteran. Val was a graduate of South High School and had worked at St. Elizabeth...
27 First News
Deborah Kovacic Ehrenberg, Dublin, Ohio
DUBLIN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah Kovacic Ehrenberg, 69, formerly of Youngstown, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on January 22, 2023, surrounded by her family. Waiting for her in Heaven are her parents and many dear friends. She is survived by her beloved husband of...
27 First News
Sally Jeanne Fisher-Evans, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally Jeanne Fisher-Evans, 87, formerly of New Middletown, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Sally was born July 29, 1935, in Massillon, the daughter of the late Willis and Kathryn Coulburn Hinman. She was a graduate of...
27 First News
Christine Elizabeth Dennis Simpson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christine Elizabeth Dennis Simpson, 83, of 999 Miller Street, SW Warren, Ohio departed this life Friday, January 20, 2023 at 11:09 a.m. at her residence, following complications from an extended illness. She was born December 10, 1939 in Fort Valley, Georgia, the daughter of Wilson...
27 First News
Jim Ciavarella, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jim Ciavarella, 87, passed away at home, on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Jim was born May 8, 1935 in Youngstown, the son of Luigi and Jennie Torchio Ciavarella. He was a 1953 graduate of East High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1955...
27 First News
Brian Keith Watt, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Keith Watt, 54 of Struthers, passed away on Sunday morning, January 15, 2023, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital under the care of Hospice. He was born August 5, 1968, in Youngstown, the son of the late James and Esther (Yauman) Watt and spent...
27 First News
Laura N. Fowler, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura N. Fowler age 54 of Newton Falls passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday January 21, 2023 at University Hospital Cleveland Medical Center. She was born on February 20, 1967 in Rome, Georgia the daughter of the late Norman David New and...
27 First News
Charles Franklin Gubany, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Franklin Gubany, age 55, passed away unexpectedly at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Boardman, Ohio on Sunday, January 1, 2023. He was born on August 25, 1967 in Youngstown, Ohio to Frank and Patricia (Bickel) Gubany. Charles was employed as a laborer for a...
Comments / 0