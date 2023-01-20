ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California's storms lead Democrats to cry 'climate change' even as experts disagree

By Zachary Faria, Commentary Writer
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago
bob
4d ago

I read an article saying Greenland is the warmest tempature in 1000 years. That may be true but in 1100ad, Greenland was farmed and was much warmer than now. We have naturally occurring cycles, we are after all in our fifth ice age.

andnowuknow.com

California Reservoir Levels Increase According to Drone Footage

CALIFORNIA - Avid readers of AndNowUKnow may be well aware of the recent storms impacting the state of California and their impact across several fresh produce categories. With the region encountering atmospheric rivers that have brought an onslaught of rain, wind, and snow, experts are exploring how the wet weather will affect the state’s long-term drought.
CALIFORNIA STATE
batonrougenews.net

Californian politicians urge "real gun reform" nationwide in U.S.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- Dozens of politicians from California pointed their fingers at the gun industry on Monday, calling for nationwide reform to contain gun violence after a fatal mass shooting on Saturday left 11 dead and nine others injured in Southern California. "Every country struggles with mental...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

California’s Torrential Rains Are Wreaking Havoc on the State’s Oyster Farms

The recent storms throughout California have been welcomed by some, cursed by others. One group in the latter category? Oyster farmers. Thanks to the deluge of water hitting both Californian land and sea, the state’s oyster supply is taking a hit, the Los Angeles Times reported recently. The water runoff from the storms has forced harvesters to halt their operations, to allow time for bacterial testing. That means California oysters are disappearing from stores and restaurants across the state and beyond. “You can say that we’re the only farmers who don’t like rain,” Neal Maloney, the owner of Morro Bay Oyster Co.,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Salon

California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?

In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into "a perfect sea," as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mavensnotebook.com

DAILY DIGEST, 1/24: NASA measures underground water flowing from Sierra to Central Valley; Lake Oroville spillway work expected between May and October; Making the Friant-Kern Canal whole again; L.A. County flood-control dams at risk of overflowing after Jan. storms; and more …

WEBINAR: January 2023 Southwest Drought Briefing from 12pm to 12:35pm. Winter is the season that can make or break drought in the Southwest. With another La Niña in the Pacific, this winter was predicted to be warmer and drier than normal. This mid-winter webinar will look at how the snowpack is fairing and what the next few months will look like. This webinar will also provide an overview of a recent case study on drought adaptation practices. Click here to register.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mavensnotebook.com

DAILY DIGEST, 1/23: La Niña shows signs of ending. Is El Niño next?; Conservation groups criticize Water Board’s side deals for Delta water; Oil wells guzzle CA water while nearby residents can’t use tap; Folsom Lake expected to fill this summer; and more …

WEBINAR: California-Nevada Drought & Climate Outlook Webinar from 11am to 12pm. The California-Nevada Drought Early Warning System January 2023 Drought & Climate Outlook Webinar is part of a series of regular drought and climate outlook webinars designed to provide stakeholders and other interested parties in the region with timely information on current drought status and impacts, as well as a preview of current and developing climatic events (i.e., El Niño and La Niña). Click here to register.
CALIFORNIA STATE

