Ellington approves school HVAC work

ELLINGTON — Three of the town’s public schools will be getting upgrades to their heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning systems now that residents approved the project at a referendum Thursday.

The vote, in a 3.1% turnout, was 267 in favor and 91 against appropriating $6,736,250 for the systems at the high school, middle school, and Center Elementary School.

The project cost could be reimbursed up to 55% by a state grant the district applied for in December.