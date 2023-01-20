ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellington, CT

Ellington approves school HVAC work

By Susan Danseyar / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pUoGD_0kLioYpe00
An air purifier in a classroom in Bridgeport. (CT Mirror) Courtesy of Hilary McDevitt

ELLINGTON — Three of the town’s public schools will be getting upgrades to their heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning systems now that residents approved the project at a referendum Thursday.

The vote, in a 3.1% turnout, was 267 in favor and 91 against appropriating $6,736,250 for the systems at the high school, middle school, and Center Elementary School.

The project cost could be reimbursed up to 55% by a state grant the district applied for in December.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

11 Bolton projects in line for $46,000 in grants

BOLTON — The Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, through the Bolton Greater Together Community Fund Committee, has awarded $46,000 to 11 local projects designed to support community needs, including upgrades at the library and the Fire Department, and fostering the health of Bolton Lake. The nonprofit organization established its...
BOLTON, CT
Bristol Press

Changes coming to Bristol ShopRite

BRISTOL – Changes are coming to the Bristol ShopRite at 1200 Farmington Avenue as the Cingari family has purchased the business, making the Bristol location its twelfth ShopRite location. Owning several locations in the southwestern portion of Connecticut and taking leadership of the Bristol location in October of last...
BRISTOL, CT
Journal Inquirer

Somers nonprofits awarded grants

SOMERS — The Somers Greater Together Community Fund has awarded $32,993 to local nonprofits that are addressing issues in town, including outdoor recreation, youth activities, and safety. Somers Little League received $10,000 to install a well and sprinkler system that will allow irrigation of the playing fields behind Town...
SOMERS, CT
Journal Inquirer

Suffield church plans changed after complaints

SUFFIELD — In response to criticism from neighboring residents, a developer proposing to turn a former church on South Main Street into apartments brought a revised plan to the Planning and Zoning Commission Monday night. The developer proposed reducing the number of apartments planned for the former St. Joseph’s...
SUFFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Hearing set on zone change for Andover municipal buildings

ANDOVER — A public hearing is scheduled for tonight to change zoning regulations so that the town’s municipal buildings are in compliance. According to the zoning regulations, the Town Hall, fire station, town museum, and transfer station are all located within a residential zone. The town also is planning on building a community/senior center that would be located within the area.
ANDOVER, CT
WTNH

New Haven announces proposal to redevelop blighted properties

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Big changes may be coming to Dixwell Avenue. The city of New Haven announced a proposal to redevelop four blighted properties there. The goal is to bring life back to the former hot spot area. “I see a lot of change,” says David Britto, who has lived in the neighborhood for […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Letter to the editor: Glastonbury House seeking board members

The Glastonbury ABC House (GABCH) has served Glastonbury for almost 50 years. This is the first time we have needed to reach out to the community to solicit new board members. A Better Chance, Inc., is a non-profit organization based in New York that provides promising, academically oriented minority students with an education alternative. ABC National identifies, recruits, and refers qualified, highly motivated students to outstanding secondary schools, both public and private, in order to provide them with the opportunity to obtain a high quality integrated high school education, to attend college, and eventually go on to assume positions of leadership and responsibility. The program’s overriding goal is to increase the number of minority professionals and community leaders.
GLASTONBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Fox Hill Tower in Vernon to get long-overdue overhaul

VERNON — The town’s iconic Fox Hill Tower in Henry Park will undergo a complete overhaul in the coming years, the first renovations of its kind since the local landmark was constructed in the 1930s. Local officials are soliciting bids for the architectural and engineering design, and following...
VERNON, CT
WTNH

Statewide program hopes to increase affordable housing

(WTNH) – It’s no secret that Connecticut does not have enough houses and apartments, especially affordable ones. A group called DesegregateCT held a press conference in West Hartford to announce what it hopes will be the start of a statewide program to change housing policy. “We have lived under local planning and zoning regime for […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut Housatonic River receives new designation

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 41-mile stretch of Connecticut’s Housatonic River has received a new designation from the United States National Park Service. The chairman of the Housatonic River Commission said the Wild and Scenic Designation would help ensure their efforts to maintain the river’s unspoiled beauty and create solid accessibility to groups that […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Lamont plans to close Willard Correctional Institution by April

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont announced that he plans to close the Willard Correctional Institution in Enfield by April 1, 2023. The plan is being made with the help of Lamont's administration and the leadership of the Connecticut Department of Corrections. The decision to close the facility is...
ENFIELD, CT
WTNH

Connecticut treatment facility to receive funding for upgrades

LEBANON, Conn. (WTNH) – A residential treatment facility in Connecticut is set to receive federal funding. Lebanon Pines, which is one of the residential treatment facilities run by the Southeastern Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (SCADD), will receive $915,000 in federal funding to make repairs and upgrades to its residential and treatment facilities. The […]
LEBANON, CT
WTNH

This city has the most expensive home heating oil in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the cost of home heating oil has risen sharply to last year, it has hit wallets harder in one Connecticut city. The wholesale price of home heating oil can vary depending on where you live in the Constitution State, according to tracking data from the Connecticut Department of Energy and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
progressivegrocer.com

How Grocers Can Add Composting to Their Sustainability Initiatives

When it comes to sustainability objectives, consumers want grocers to walk the walk as well as talk the talk. By that standard, Cingari Family ShopRite has certainly been successful, particularly in relation to its composting activities. Progressive Grocer recently caught up with Dominick Cingari, VP and supervisor of pharmacy, nonfoods, and health and beauty at the Connecticut-based family-owned company, to find out how the independent retailer became involved in recycling organic matter like food into fertilizer.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Southbury diner voted best in Connecticut: report

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In a state packed with incredible diners, locals and tourists are bound to ask themselves which one is the best of the best. Well, for those who wondered, you’re questions are answered. Food & Wine Magazine recently reported on the best diners in every state, including our own. And the trendy, […]
SOUTHBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
8K+
Followers
282
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy