FOX Sports
Jurickson Profar is MLB's best available free agent. Where could he end up?
In 2013, a still-teenage Jurickson Profar was MLB's top prospect and one of the most coveted players in baseball. Fast-forward a decade, and despite spending several weeks as the top free agent available, Profar can't seem to find a team that wants him. It's no secret that player development in...
FOX Sports
T.I. gives Shannon Sharpe advice after Lakers courtside altercation & Skip Bayless blowup
T.I. sits down with Shannon Sharpe to advise Shannon after his recent courtside altercation at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies game and blowup with Skip Bayless. T.I. says to Shannon: “None of us are perfect. We can’t keep holding each other under a microscope, expecting us not to step outside the lines of perfection.”
FOX Sports
LeBron James: Bronny, Oregon Ducks have 'mutual' interest
The anticipation is building around Bronny James — the eldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James — and his announcement regarding where he will play his college basketball next season. Could the Oregon Ducks have the upper hand?. While Oregon hasn't offered James a scholarship, LeBron told The...
FOX Sports
Lakers acquire Rui Hachimura via trade with Wizards | UNDISPUTED
The Los Angeles Lakers announced yesterday that they are trading for Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks. According to reports the Lakers plan on signing Hachimura a lottery pick in 2019 to an extension this offseason as he finishes up his rookie deal. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to Lakers trade.
FOX Sports
Emoni Bates scores 29 straight points for Eastern Michigan
The real Emoni Bates has officially stood up. Bates, a former No. 1 recruit coming out of high school, dropped 43 points for Eastern Michigan on Tuesday, including 29 straight to close the first half. The Eagles fell at Tulane by a score of 84-79, but Bates remained the star...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports
NFL world reacts to Cowboys' playoff loss to 49ers, wild final play
The Cowboys are once again out of the playoffs without making a deep run. Dak Prescott & Co. missed several opportunities during the team's divisional round contest with the 49ers, losing for the second straight year to their longtime playoff rivals — and Arik Armstead was quick to point out how flat Dallas' revenge bid fell.
FOX Sports
How George Kittle's incredible catch keyed 49ers rally, ultimately led to win
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — George Kittle always has a flair for theatrics. Immersed in a bruising battle with the Dallas Cowboys, with the game tied midway through the third quarter, the San Francisco 49ers' star tight end pulled off one of those acrobatic plays he has a knack for making when games are on the line.
FOX Sports
Magic's Isaac resumes NBA career after missing 2 1/2 years
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jonathan Isaac said there were times he wondered if he would ever play in the NBA again. “I’d be lying to you if I said I didn’t (have doubts) with this injury,” the Orlando Magic forward said Monday night. That’s a part of coming back from an injury like this, and taking as long as it did.
FOX Sports
No. 1 Houston stunned by Temple day after No. 2 Kansas falls
A college basketball season filled with upsets continued on Sunday when No. 1 Houston was knocked off by unranked Temple, 56-55. The Cougars' stunning defeat on their home court — to an Owls team that is just 12-9 on the season — comes just one day after No. 2 Kansas was blown out on its home court by No. 14 TCU. This is the first time in the history of the men's AP Poll that the No. 1 and No. 2 teams lost at home in a two-day span.
FOX Sports
Jalen Hurts, Eagles set to host 49ers in NFC Championship Game | THE HERD
The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the New York Giants with a 38-7 win and 188 total yards and three touchdowns from Jalen Hurts. Colin Cowherd breaks down the NFC Championship Game showdown against the San Francisco 49ers, including what makes Philly a 'stacked team.'
FOX Sports
Coach Prime is acquiring top talent for the Colorado Buffaloes | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed his alma mater Colorado Buffaloes and their head coach Deion Sanders’ recruiting practices. Sanders secured a 5-star CB Cormani McClain. He originally committed to the University of Miami and flipped to Colorado. He elaborated on Coach Prime’s recruiting from last season at Jackson State and how he acquired star players. With Sanders’ recruiting success, is Colorado primed to make a big jump next season? Joel predicted that in 2024 Colorado will benefit greatly and compete as a top two or three program in the conference.
FOX Sports
NCAA Tournament Bracket Forecast: Kansas State, Baylor make big move
It's a wonderful time to be a Big 12 men's college basketball fan. As February approaches and the NCAA Tournament inches closer, the Big 12 is on top of the men's college hoops world, with a jaw-dropping six teams ranked inside the top 17 of the AP Top 25 Poll. Leading the way is Jerome Tang's Kansas State team, which is playing better basketball than any team in the country right now.
FOX Sports
Terquavion Smith, an NBA prospect and NC State star, day-to-day after scary fall
North Carolina State guard Terquavion Smith is day-to-day after a scary fall led to him being wheeled off the court on a stretcher in Saturday’s loss at North Carolina, the school said Sunday. Smith, who is projected by several outlets to be a first-round pick in the 2023 NBA...
FOX Sports
Cowboys' Tony Pollard reportedly suffers fractured fibula in loss to 49ers
The bad news continued for the Dallas Cowboys following their season-ending loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Running back Tony Pollard suffered a fractured left fibula that will require surgery, and would likely mean a three-month recovery, ESPN reported. Pollard suffered the injury late in the first half...
