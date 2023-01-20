Read full article on original website
Related
WJFW-TV
Penn St. 74, Wisconsin 69
WISCONSIN (6-14) Williams 5-8 2-2 12, LaBarbera 7-9 0-0 18, Pospisilova 7-17 2-2 18, Schramek 4-7 2-2 11, Wilke 3-9 0-0 8, Stapleton 1-5 0-0 2, Copeland 0-0 0-0 0, Ellew 0-0 0-0 0, Porter 0-0 0-0 0, Leuzinger 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-55 6-6 69. PENN ST. (12-8) Pinto...
WJFW-TV
Northwestern 66, Wisconsin 63
WISCONSIN (12-6) Crowl 3-7 2-4 8, Wahl 4-10 2-5 11, Davis 6-10 0-0 15, Essegian 3-11 2-2 10, Hepburn 4-16 1-3 12, Gilmore 1-1 2-2 4, McGee 1-1 0-0 3, Ilver 0-0 0-0 0, Lindsey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 9-16 63. NORTHWESTERN (13-5) Beran 2-4 2-2 7, Nicholson 1-3...
WJFW-TV
American Family Children's Hospital launches Caring Canines program
MADISON (WJFW) - UW Health Kids is encouraging dog owners to apply for the newly launched Caring Canines program. The program is for volunteers and their dogs to make bedside visits and provide a calming influence, cuddle time and a feeling of normalcy for patients and families during their stay at American Family Children's Hospital according to Katie Glass, child life education specialist, UW Health Kids.
Comments / 0