MADISON (WJFW) - UW Health Kids is encouraging dog owners to apply for the newly launched Caring Canines program. The program is for volunteers and their dogs to make bedside visits and provide a calming influence, cuddle time and a feeling of normalcy for patients and families during their stay at American Family Children's Hospital according to Katie Glass, child life education specialist, UW Health Kids.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO