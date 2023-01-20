Read full article on original website
Video: Spanish Police Bust Drug-Laden Freighter in Underway Boarding
Last week, Spain's customs police boarded a highly suspicious cargo vessel off the coast of the Canary Islands and seized 4,500 tonnes of cocaine from her accommodations. On December 20, the freighter Blume departed the high-risk smuggling port of Santos, Brazil, where she had been anchored for more than a month. She was curiously empty, carrying just 200 tonnes of coffee on a 7,000 nautical mile commercial voyage to Latvia. She had recently been sold and reflagged with Togo, the second-to-last registry on the Paris MOU black list, and she had accumulated 70 PSC deficiencies since her change of ownership.
Glosten to Design SF Bar Pilots’ Boats for Strict Environmental Regs
San Francisco Bar Pilots retained naval architecture and marine engineering firm Glosten to design new station boats that will meet the strict new California Air Resources Board (CARB) emission requirements. The three new boats planned from this partnership are slated to make the San Francisco Bar Pilots the first pilot association in California to acquire vessels that will meet CARB’s Commercial Harbor Craft Regulation.
French Authorities Hunt for Source of Plastic Pellet Spill
Environmental authorities in France are livid over a wave of plastic nurdles washing up on the pristine shores of Brittany, where the tiny white pellets have become known as the "white tide" or "mermaid's tears." The source vessel is unknown, but local and national officials have asked prosecutors to find and charge the anonymous perpetrator.
St. Johns Shipbuilding Starts Next CTV for Atlantic Wind Transfers
On Friday, St. Johns Ship Building held a keel laying ceremony for its second crew transfer vessel (CTV) for Rhode Island-based Atlantic Wind Transfers (AWT). The Chartwell-designed aluminum catamaran can transport 24 people to and from offshore wind turbines for repair and service operations, and AWT has ordered a series of six from St. Johns' yard in Florida.
Tankers for the Pacific Fight: A Crisis in Capability
The Department of Defense is projected to need on the order of one hundred tankers of various sizes in the event of a serious conflict in the Pacific. The DoD currently has access it can count on – assured access – to less than ten. Not only does the U.S. lack the tonnage required to support a major conflict in the Pacific, it has no identifiable roadmap to obtain it. Without enough fuel, the most advanced capabilities and ships – even nuclear-powered aircraft carriers – will hardly be available for use. This is a crisis in capability that requires urgent and effective action. There is little time to get a solution in place if speculation that conflict with China could happen this decade proves true. Thankfully, this is a problem that can have a timely and affordable solution. However, the U.S. needs to move past conventional thinking and long-established policies that brought us to this current state.
