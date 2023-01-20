High Price Of Admission To Cowboys-49ers Game 'Is Really Unheard Of,' But Won't Stop Some Fans

Brokers say that tickets to this Sunday's Cowboys-49ers game are some of the most expensive ever for a divisional playoff.

It's making life difficult for Cowboys fans who are determined to be there.

"Gotta get on every site that I know of...trying to find the best available ticket," said Dallas police officer Jamie Castro.

Castro never thought he would need his detective skills for this.

"Oh man I'm searching, I'm calling, I'm texting, and I'm messaging every contact that I have," he said.

Castro wants, or to put it more accurately, has to be in the stadium when the Cowboys take on the 49ers in San Francisco on Sunday.

"I've been waiting 30 years, 30 years just for a road playoff win," Castro said. "I have been to more than 210 consecutive home games I wanna be there to share the moment with them."

You may recognize this Cowboys fan better as his alter ego, Ballz Mahoney.

Castro created him more than 20 years ago and is recognized in the NFL Hall of Fame as a super fan along with his late brother, a Buffalo Bills super fan known as Pancho Billa.

Castro is ready to pack his uniform for a trip to the West Coast if he can afford the high price of admission.

"At the end of the day you're looking at probably $1,500, close to $2,000 trip," he said.

Ticket IQ says the average ticket on the resale market is going for $1,400.

Castro says he paid only $300 to go to the Cowboys last road playoff game in Green Bay eight years ago and can't believe what he's seeing now.

"For divisional game tickets to be at $700 in the nose bleeds is really unheard of," he said.

Castro says the NFL's elite group of super fans work together to help each other attend road games even if they cheer for other teams.

But the game clock is about to run out on Ballz Mahoney who still hasn't scored a ticket.

We are keeping our fingers crossed, but if for some reason, Castro does not make it to San Francisco, he plans to be dressed in character at one of the watch parties at The Star or outside AT&T Stadium.