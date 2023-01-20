ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

High Price Of Admission To Cowboys-49ers Game 'Is Really Unheard Of,' But Won't Stop Some Fans

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xLghG_0kLinagR00

Brokers say that tickets to this Sunday's Cowboys-49ers game are some of the most expensive ever for a divisional playoff.

It's making life difficult for Cowboys fans who are determined to be there.

"Gotta get on every site that I know of...trying to find the best available ticket," said Dallas police officer Jamie Castro.

Castro never thought he would need his detective skills for this.

"Oh man I'm searching, I'm calling, I'm texting, and I'm messaging every contact that I have," he said.

Castro wants, or to put it more accurately, has to be in the stadium when the Cowboys take on the 49ers in San Francisco on Sunday.

"I've been waiting 30 years, 30 years just for a road playoff win," Castro said. "I have been to more than 210 consecutive home games I wanna be there to share the moment with them."

You may recognize this Cowboys fan better as his alter ego, Ballz Mahoney.

Castro created him more than 20 years ago and is recognized in the NFL Hall of Fame as a super fan along with his late brother, a Buffalo Bills super fan known as Pancho Billa.

Castro is ready to pack his uniform for a trip to the West Coast if he can afford the high price of admission.

"At the end of the day you're looking at probably $1,500, close to $2,000 trip," he said.

Ticket IQ says the average ticket on the resale market is going for $1,400.

Castro says he paid only $300 to go to the Cowboys last road playoff game in Green Bay eight years ago and can't believe what he's seeing now.

"For divisional game tickets to be at $700 in the nose bleeds is really unheard of," he said.

Castro says the NFL's elite group of super fans work together to help each other attend road games even if they cheer for other teams.

But the game clock is about to run out on Ballz Mahoney who still hasn't scored a ticket.

We are keeping our fingers crossed, but if for some reason, Castro does not make it to San Francisco, he plans to be dressed in character at one of the watch parties at The Star or outside AT&T Stadium.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Extent of Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury revealed

Patrick Mahomes suffered a fairly significant ankle injury during the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the star quarterback is expected to play through it. Mahomes exited Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game after his leg got caught under a Jaguars defender while Mahomes was delivering a pass. He went to the... The post Extent of Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
96.9 KISS FM

Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!

So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
TEXAS STATE
thesource.com

Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
WASHINGTON STATE
News Talk 860 KSFA

Look Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Amazing House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
NBC Sports

Damar Hamlin has arrived at Highmark Stadium

Bills safety Damar Hamlin watched last week’s playoff game on TV from home. He is at Highmark Stadium today. Tracy Wolfson of CBS reports that Hamlin is in the Bills’ locker room. He arrived in a security cart about 90 minutes before game time, which is set for 3 p.m. ET.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Deebo posts epic clapback to Parsons, Cowboys after 49ers win

Deebo Samuel and the 49ers got the last laugh. After San Francisco's 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Samuel made sure to bring out the receipts in an Instagram post. Before San Francisco's matchup with Dallas, Cowboys fans raucously chanted...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy