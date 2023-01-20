ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storrs, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

UConn replacing the court at Gampel Pavilion

STORRS, CT (WFSB) – The days are numbered for the court at UConn’s Gampel Pavilion. After commencement in the spring, UConn will replace the only floor that’s ever been laid at the arena. It’ll be replaced by a maple surface, and UConn Athletic Director David Benedict said...
STORRS, CT
Eyewitness News

Connecticut not among the best states to retire, report suggests

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut does not rank among the best states to retire, according to a report from WalletHub. The personal finance website released its findings on Monday. It ranked Connecticut as 35th out of the 50 states. WalletHub said to determine the best states to retire, its researchers...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

New Update: 'Hot Spots' Located After Blaze At Historic UConn Building

One of the oldest buildings on the University of Connecticut's Storrs campus was extensively damaged after it was nearly fully engulfed in an early morning fire. The fire happened on Friday, Jan. 20, and was first reported around 6 a.m. at the Whitney House in Storrs on Route 195 in front of Mirror Lake, according to university spokeswoman Stephanie Reitz.
STORRS, CT
WTNH

How much snow will Connecticut see on Wednesday?

(WTNH) – Following a storm that brought a few inches of snow to several towns in Connecticut on Monday, another storm is set to bring more snow on Wednesday. On Monday, several towns saw anywhere between a coating to nearly four inches of snow. Staffordville got 3.8 inches, while Wolcott and Tolland got 3 inches. […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Rehabbing injured, orphaned wildlife in Connecticut

(WTNH) — Farm River Wildlife Rescue is dedicated to rehabbing the many injured or orphaned wildlife animals in Connecticut to get them strong and healthy. And hopefully, to get them released back into their natural habitats. Karyn Putney, the director of the wildlife rescue, and Board of Directors member Kaitlyn Medlyn joined News 8 with […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

This city has the most expensive home heating oil in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the cost of home heating oil has risen sharply to last year, it has hit wallets harder in one Connecticut city. The wholesale price of home heating oil can vary depending on where you live in the Constitution State, according to tracking data from the Connecticut Department of Energy and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Southbury diner voted best in Connecticut: report

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In a state packed with incredible diners, locals and tourists are bound to ask themselves which one is the best of the best. Well, for those who wondered, you’re questions are answered. Food & Wine Magazine recently reported on the best diners in every state, including our own. And the trendy, […]
SOUTHBURY, CT
whdh.com

Rhode Island family reunited with lost dog

A Rhode Island family has been reunited with their lost dog who was found far away from home. Bella had been lost since 2021 when she was found by a couple in Florida. “At first I didn’t believe it until they sent me a picture, and I was like oh my gosh, that’s Bella,” said owner Melissa Reynolds.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 61

Lamont plans to close Willard Correctional Institution by April

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont announced that he plans to close the Willard Correctional Institution in Enfield by April 1, 2023. The plan is being made with the help of Lamont's administration and the leadership of the Connecticut Department of Corrections. The decision to close the facility is...
ENFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Eyewitness News Monday morning

NEWS CONFERENCE: New gun violence legislation proposals include banning open carry in public. Connecticut’s governor, health officials, and mayors held a news conference Monday morning to discuss legislation aimed at the reduction of gun violence. Tracking today's storm and a look ahead at our next alert. Updated: 3 hours...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Q97.9

What Cowboy Boots Perched Around New England Farms Mean

Are you ready for this touching fun fact? Picture this: You're driving through the more rural areas of New England, and you see a cowboy boot or boots upside down over a fence post. Even in Suburban Boston and in Connecticut, just an hour from New York City, you can see those boots just hanging out at horse farms.
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Craving Boar? Here’s a Few Upcoming Game Dinners Around Connecticut

I'll try any food once. I'm not Andrew Zimmern. I wouldn't dream of eating the disgusting items that he's shoved in his face, but I am semi-adventurous. I have huge respect for hunters, butchers, and chefs. The people who have the guts for handling guts, and live off the land. Once in awhile, they put on game dinners, where you can try the meat of a animal that's typically not available in Stop & Shop, Big Y, or Caraluzzi's.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

1 dead in Watertown crash: Police

WATERTOWN, Conn. — A Terryville man died Monday afternoon after sustaining serious injuries in a car crash. John Wujcik, 50, was traveling southbound on Route 8 near exit 38 in Watertown when his car traveled off the right side of the roadway and crashed into a rock ledge embankment. His car rolled onto its left side coming to a final rest.
WATERTOWN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy