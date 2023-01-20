Read full article on original website
accesswdun.com
NGMC Gainesville Update: Construction moving along at pace on new patient tower
This is the first in a four-part series looking at the NGHS hospital patient tower expansion. Hospital officials provided an update Friday as to the progress of the new patient tower being constructed on the Gainesville medical center’s grounds. President and CEO of Northeast Georgia Health System Carol Burrell...
accesswdun.com
NGMC Gainesville Update: Big improvements to streamline emergency services
This is the second in a four-part series looking at the NGMC hospital patient tower expansion. NGMC Gainesville emergency service officials provided an outlook Friday on how amenities in the new patient tower will hasten response time. Northeast Georgia Medical center in Gainesville will soon have a completed patient tower...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville Police investigating armed robbery at bank
The alleged robbery occurred just prior to 11:30 a.m. this morning. The Gainesville police department report they are searching for a white male driving a Ford F-150. The suspect entered the Regions Bank on Shallowford Road, brandished a firearm, and demanded money. He left the location with an undisclosed amount of cash.
accesswdun.com
I-985 reopens after emergency plane landing
Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services confirmed that Interstate 985 northbound has reopened following a plane crash that shut down the roadway Tuesday afternoon for several hours. The Federal Aviation Administration reported that the pilot of a single-engine Piper PA-28 made an emergency landing on I-985 around 4 p.m. According...
accesswdun.com
New Publix Super Market coming to Gainesville in 2024
A new Publix Super Markets-anchored shopping center will be coming near the downtown Gainesville area. Atlanta-based real estate investment and development firm Branch Properties announced Monday that it acquired the Limestone Marketplace land. This upcoming shopping center will be located at the intersection of Limestone Parkway and New Holland Way and is slated to be completed by mid-2024.
accesswdun.com
Seven arrested in Hart County drug bust
Seven people were arrested, with five of them facing drug and gang-related charges, after recent police operations in Hart County. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrests in a release Monday evening, saying the operation was the result of an investigation into alleged gang activity. Authorities first arrested five...
accesswdun.com
Applications open for 145 NGCF scholarship opportunities
The North Georgia Community Foundation plans to award 145 scholarships this spring through its annual scholarship cycle. According to a press release, applications are now open and close at 5 p.m. on March 1. Scholarship awards range from $500 to $15,000 for high school seniors, college students, and non-traditional students.
accesswdun.com
Anne W. Day
Anne W. Day, 83, passed away on January 23, 2023 at her home in Gainesville, Georgia. Her visitation will be held at Flanigan’s Funeral Home in Buford, Georgia at 12:00 - 4:00 PM on Saturday, January 28th. A graveside service will be held at her family’s plot in Columbus, Georgia and will be announced at a later date.
accesswdun.com
Clarkesville man arrested for DUI after rollover wreck
A single-vehicle, rollover wreck north of Clarkesville Saturday night resulted in the arrest of a Habersham County man. Jordan Lee Mize, 29, of Clarkesville was driving a black Chevrolet Traverse on Stonepile Road toward his home when he entered a curve and left the roadway. According to a press release, he went into a ditch, overturned and the car landed on its roof. The wreck was reported at 8:12 p.m.
accesswdun.com
Amtrak train collides with vehicle resulting in fatality in Buford
An Amtrak train collided with a vehicle in downtown Buford at the Shadburn Ferry Road crossing just after midnight Sunday. According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, the Amtrak train was heading north when it collided with a passenger vehicle, killing at least one person at the scene. The North...
accesswdun.com
Shirley Hutchins Cochran
Shirley Hutchins Cochran, age 64, of Buford, GA passed away on January 23, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband J. M. Cochran; parents, J.C. and Betty Hutchins; sisters, JoAnne Munday, Martha Guinn; brother, Charles Hutchins; son, Matthew, Munday. Mrs. Cochran is survived by her sisters, Donna Hutchins of Gainesville, GA, Patricia (Joe) Stephens of Buford; brothers, Harold Hutchins of Buford, GA; aunt and uncle, John and Louise Hutchins of Buford, GA; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Cochran was born on September 21, 1959 in Buford, GA and graduated in 1977 from Buford High School. She was retired from Buford Manor Nursing where she worked as a housekeeper. Mrs. Cochran also worked in child care and was a member of Suwanee Congregational Holiness Church in Suwanee, GA. No formal service is planned. The family will have a viewing and visitation for family and friends on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Flanigan Funeral Home.
accesswdun.com
Jessie Mae Cannon
Jessie Mae Cannon, age 91, of Cleveland, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023. Mrs. Cannon was born on May 27, 1931, in Cleveland, Georgia, to the late George and Nellie Mae Sims Allen. She was a retired educator and a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, Jessie was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Cannon; sisters, Ruby Reid, Inez Allen, and Evelyn Jones; brothers, Rev. Hoyt Allen and Lovic Allen.
accesswdun.com
No injuries reported after Flowery Branch shop fire
No injuries were reported after a shop fire Monday morning on Spout Springs Road in Flowery Branch. According to a press release from Hall County Fire Rescue, crews responded at about 9:30 a.m. to the fire in the 7000 block of Spout Springs Road. Arriving crews found the shop fully...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville Theatre Alliance presents Pygmalion
The Gainesville Theatre Alliance continues its 2022-23 season with George Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion, February 10-18 at Brenau University’s Hosch Theatre. Shaw’s Nobel Prize-winning dramatization of a Cockney flower girl’s metamorphosis into a lady is both a fantasy and a platform for his views on social class, money, and women’s independence.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville woman killed in Friday evening car crash
A Gainesville woman was killed Friday evening after she was involved in a single-vehicle wreck in northwest Hall County. According to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office, the agency was called at about 6:20 p.m. to the scene of the accident on Old Lyncliff Drive. Deputies found a 2006 Nissan Altima in a creek bed alongside the roadway.
accesswdun.com
Kenneth Steven Rand
It is with much sorrow that we announce the passing of our dear husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. Kenneth Steven Rand, age 82, passed peacefully at home on January 18, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Carole Ann; daughter Elissa Shreiner Brooks; son Joshua David Rand; daughter Lynn Hill; son Jim Pennebaker; sister Barbara Goldman; grandchildren Mitchell Shreiner, Ian Pennebaker, Olivia Pennebaker, Isabella Pennebaker, D. J. Pennebaker, Joshua Goodwin, Jonathan Goodwin, Ezra Hill, and Nora Hill; and great-grandchild Lilyanna Goodwin who will all miss his humor, kindness and zest for life.
accesswdun.com
Girls basketball: Carlson leads Lady Bears past East Hall; Buford, NoFo, Dawson, LCA roll to big region wins
RABBITTOWN — Freshman Claire Carlson poured in 20 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead Cherokee Bluff to a 62-50 win over East Hall on Tuesday in Region 8-4A North action at Valhalla. The Lady Bears (12-8, 5-3 Region 8-4A North) used a 15-9 second quarter run to pull away...
accesswdun.com
Former Bulldogs to be inducted to GSHOF
ATHENS, Ga. — Three former Georgia Bulldogs will be inducted into the State of Georgia Sports Hall of Fame next month in Macon. Bulldog All-America tennis standout Al Parker, former football coach Mark Richt, and former baseball coach Steve Webber are among those being inducted on Saturday, Feb. 25. The 67th annual induction ceremony will be held at the historic Macon City Auditorium.
accesswdun.com
Basketball: NHall sweeps Union at home; LCA girls fall
GAINESVILLE — The North Hall girls ran their win streak to four with a tough 55-49 win over Union County on Monday at Lynn Cottrell Court. The non-region game was a make-up from a cancelation earlier in the season because of weather. North Hall (15-5) blew open a close...
