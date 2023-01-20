Shirley Hutchins Cochran, age 64, of Buford, GA passed away on January 23, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband J. M. Cochran; parents, J.C. and Betty Hutchins; sisters, JoAnne Munday, Martha Guinn; brother, Charles Hutchins; son, Matthew, Munday. Mrs. Cochran is survived by her sisters, Donna Hutchins of Gainesville, GA, Patricia (Joe) Stephens of Buford; brothers, Harold Hutchins of Buford, GA; aunt and uncle, John and Louise Hutchins of Buford, GA; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Cochran was born on September 21, 1959 in Buford, GA and graduated in 1977 from Buford High School. She was retired from Buford Manor Nursing where she worked as a housekeeper. Mrs. Cochran also worked in child care and was a member of Suwanee Congregational Holiness Church in Suwanee, GA. No formal service is planned. The family will have a viewing and visitation for family and friends on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Flanigan Funeral Home.

