Read full article on original website
Related
Germ Experts Share How Often You Should Really Be Washing Your Sheets
It's probably more often than you think.
How To Clean The Dishwasher Filter So You Have Super Clean Dishes
When it comes to a dishwasher, you need one that will get your dishes so clean you can … eat off them, of course. Even though your dishwasher handles a good brunt of your home’s cleaning, just like your washing machine, it needs occasional cleaning. Due to leftover...
Cleaning expert shares three things you should bin in your house immediately
A group of cleaning experts have shared some pretty decent ideas to help make your home more eco-friendly. The TikTok account Purdy & Figg, a company who makes environmentally friendly cleaning products, has urged viewers to dispose of these three items in your home 'immediately'. Watch below to learn more:
I’m a cleaning expert and people always make the same product mistake – it means your house is probably dirty
THERE'S one massive mistake you're probably making when cleaning and it might mean your house is still dirty. According to cleaning expert Melissa Maker, homeowners don't realise you can't just spray and wipe. Explaining on her YouTube channel Clean My Space, Melissa admitted she used to be guilty of the...
Why Your Refrigerator Is Leaking, According To An Expert
Water damage caused by leaks can lead to all sorts of larger issues such as harmful mold growth and warped floorboards. It's important to know what's going on.
What happens to your body when you sleep on your side?
We talk to the experts about how side sleeping can benefit your body.
The One Healthy Snack You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight
Wouldn’t we all love to snack to our heart’s desire without worrying about the health risks? Unfortunately, most snacks out there are highly processed and terrible for our overall health–especially if you’re trying to slim down. And if you’re trying to lose weight, you probably know all too well that snacking can be a hard habit to kick. Luckily, believe it or not, there are snacks that are both tasty and healthy. In fact, there’s one crunchy snack that experts say you can eat on a daily basis without being held back from your weight loss goals: nuts!
The One Deli Meat You Have To Stop Eating ASAP–It’s Causing Weight Gain!
If you’ve decided that one of your New Year’s Resolutions is to lose weight, you may be in the midst of a range of lifestyle changes–and at the top of that list is probably your diet. Figuring out what you should and shouldn’t eat when it comes to your health (and not to mention sticking to those guidelines) can be a difficult process, especially if you’re used to eating the same things on a regular basis that may not be the best for your body. For example, maybe you frequently make yourself a sandwich made with deli meat for lunch. While a sandwich complete with meat and veggies may seem like a perfectly fine option, health experts warn that many processed lunch meats can be detrimental to your weight loss goals. In fact, there’s one high-sodium meat many agree you should leave out of your sandwich if you’re trying to stay healthy this year: bologna.
Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?
That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
The One Frozen Food Experts Say You Should Stop Eating Because They Cause Weight Gain, Inflammation, And Belly Fat
We’ve all been there! After a long day, we don’t have the energy to cook a fresh meal so we resort to frozen foods. They usually take under an hour to heat up and then they’re ready to eat. But there’s one frozen food that doctors say you should never eat: frozen pizza.
msn.com
Looking to lose weight in 2023? The choice between a bag of Fritos and a multigrain bagel might not be as simple as you’d think.
If you’re trying to stick to your New Year’s weight-loss resolution, you may also be trying to figure out which foods to reach for when hunger hits. Some recent dietary research from Tufts University offers surprising guidelines about what constitutes healthy choices. As in, you may be better...
Why Cracking Your Windows Open In Winter Does Wonders For Your Home
Air quality is always important, but it's especially vital during the winter months. Find out how cracking your windows can make a huge difference.
Drivers blown away by proper use for a button you’ll find in every car – and it’ll help you save money
DRIVERS have been left stunned by a video showing a useful hack for keeping your car cool and saving fuel. TikTok star "Megan's Bubble" regularly posts hints and tips on the social media site across a range of subjects including cars. However this car-related hack has already been watched by...
Should You Leave Your Heat On All Day or Turn It Off? Which is Cheaper?
Should you turn your heat off during the day or leave it on low? Here's what to know.
How to quickly defrost your icy car windshield
How to rid your car windshield of ice using DIY methods.
Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
Pilot reveals what happens after you flush the toilet on plane
A pilot has revealed what actually happens when passengers flush a toilet on a plane, and it’s left many travellers surprised.In a video shared to TikTok earlier this month, a pilot named Garrett, @flywithgarrett, addressed aeroplane bathrooms, and cleared up a myth about what exactly happens when passengers flush the on-board toilet. “Did you know whenever you flush the toilet on an aircraft, it actually doesn’t dump out into the population below,” he jokingly began.He went on to explain that that waste is later cleaned out of the plane, telling viewers: “It goes through plumbing to the rear of...
Scientists Discovered an Animal that Lives on Every Human’s Face
Demodex mites, also known as face mites, are tiny eight-legged arthropods that live on the skin of mammals, including humans. These mites are so small that they can only be seen with a microscope, but they play a significant role in the health of our skin.
The One Beverage You Should Be Drinking Everyday For Better Gut Health And Weight Loss
We all have our daily rituals. Whether you like to start your day with a big cup of coffee or like to unwind with some meditation each night, our habits can make a big difference in our health over time–which is why wellness is all about making healthy decisions every day. This is especially true when it comes to gut health and weight loss, which, as it turns out, go hand in hand. Luckily, there are several healthy habits you can implement into your daily practices that can help you improve your digestive health and slim down at the same time, including drinking one anti-inflammatory beverage: ginger tea.
Eating this fruit before bed can help you sleep better, research finds
Can’t get to sleep? Try eating this fruit before bed
House Digest
New York, NY
77K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.https://www.housedigest.com/
Comments / 9