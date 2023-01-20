ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

WSAZ

W.Va. Gov. boosting pay, support for child/adult welfare workers

Deputies need your help finding whoever is responsible for stealing and vandalizing military gravesite markers from a cemetery in Fayette County. A burning vehicle crashed Tuesday evening into a restaurant along U.S. 60 in the Barboursville area, according to Cabell County 911. Updated: 39 minutes ago. Updated: 1 hour ago.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Active COVID-19 cases inch up in West Virginia on Tuesday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases dipped slightly in West Virginia on Tuesday. The state’s active case total moved from 854 to 787 despite the addition of 250 new positive cases for the day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Hospitalizations...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchsnetwork.com

Akers keeps 15-year prison term in place for St. Albans teenager

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County circuit judge resentenced a teenager to 15 years in prison Monday. Eli Nelson, who turns 18 on Tuesday, was originally sentenced in August after a June guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter. Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers presided over resentencing because of Nelson’s pending 18th birthday.
SAINT ALBANS, WV
Lootpress

400-million-year-old ocean sits below West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – It may be crazy to think about, but it’s true, an ocean that dates back over 400 million years currently sits beneath West Virginia and the Appalachian Mountains. The Iapetus Ocean lies underneath the Appalachian Mountains in the eastern United States and predates the...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Gun legislation and shortage of corrections officers on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about gun legislation, education legislation, the shortage of corrections officers and Girl Scout cookies. Treasurer Riley Moore (R-WV) talks about guns and ammunition legislation in Segment One. Segment Two brings on Elaine Harris, Communications Workers of America, to talk about […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia Music and beer festivals in 2023

CLARKSBURG, W.Va, (WBOY) — Another year means another round of awesome festivals to attend that are full of good music and good beer (or wine). If you want to learn more about an event listed below, follow the link in the heading for more details. This story will be continually updated throughout the year as […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
Lootpress

The legend of the West Virginia Abbagoochie

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – People have heard of Mothman and the Flatwoods Monster, but the legend of the West Virginia Abbagoochie is seldom spoken of. The Abbagoochie was believed to be a mix between an owl, a fox, and a deer and was native to Costa Rica. West Virginians...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Mountain State Spotlight

Mountain State Spotlight explains: West Virginia public schools are underfunded, understaffed and underperforming. Why?

State lawmakers say improving public education is a priority this session. But after years of legislative neglect and funneling money into private schools, there are major hurdles ahead. Here are some of the biggest issues facing West Virginia public schools. Mountain State Spotlight explains: West Virginia public schools are underfunded, understaffed and underperforming. Why? appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio assault suspect still on the loose

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, there are no new developments in the assault witnessed on County Road 214 near I-470. A woman told authorities she saw a man beating and kicking a woman who was on the ground.The woman said when she yelled at him to stop, he came […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
connect-bridgeport.com

WVDNR Posts List of Waters Stocked January 16-20

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Monday that the following waters were stocked during the week of Jan. 16–20: Middle Wheeling Creek (delayed harvest) North Fork Fishing Creek. South Branch (Franklin) South Branch (Smoke Hole) South Fork Fishing Creek. Turkey Run Lake. Trout stocking updates are...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Twelve more COVID-19 related deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A dozen more coronavirus-related deaths were reported in West Virginia as active virus cases bumped up slightly. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release:. an 83-year-old woman from Boone County. an 81-year-old man from Mason...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

WV Family Court Judge to face impeachment

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A West Virginia Family Court Judge is the subject of an impeachment resolution to be introduced by the WV House of Delegates on Monday following the commission of a warrantless search which violated, among other things, Constitutional rights of West Virginia citizens. The resolution, of...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio under Winter Weather Advisory Wednesday

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of our area. The counties included are: Hancock County, WV along with Jefferson, Harrison, and Guernsey County in Ohio. The advisory goes into effect at 3 AM Wednesday and expires at 1 PM Wednesday. Accumulating snowfall […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV

