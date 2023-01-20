Read full article on original website
WSAZ
W.Va. Gov. boosting pay, support for child/adult welfare workers
Deputies need your help finding whoever is responsible for stealing and vandalizing military gravesite markers from a cemetery in Fayette County. A burning vehicle crashed Tuesday evening into a restaurant along U.S. 60 in the Barboursville area, according to Cabell County 911. Updated: 39 minutes ago. Updated: 1 hour ago.
wchstv.com
Active COVID-19 cases inch up in West Virginia on Tuesday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases dipped slightly in West Virginia on Tuesday. The state’s active case total moved from 854 to 787 despite the addition of 250 new positive cases for the day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Hospitalizations...
wchsnetwork.com
Akers keeps 15-year prison term in place for St. Albans teenager
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County circuit judge resentenced a teenager to 15 years in prison Monday. Eli Nelson, who turns 18 on Tuesday, was originally sentenced in August after a June guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter. Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers presided over resentencing because of Nelson’s pending 18th birthday.
wchsnetwork.com
Mountaineer Food Bank leaders shine light on hunger issue in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Officials at the Mountaineer Food Bank are addressing an issue that families throughout West Virginia face everyday. CEO Chad Morrison and Director of Advocacy & Public Policy Caitlin Cook gave more insight about food insecurity and hunger across the state on Tuesday’s “580 Live” heard on 580-WCHS.
400-million-year-old ocean sits below West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – It may be crazy to think about, but it’s true, an ocean that dates back over 400 million years currently sits beneath West Virginia and the Appalachian Mountains. The Iapetus Ocean lies underneath the Appalachian Mountains in the eastern United States and predates the...
Gun legislation and shortage of corrections officers on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about gun legislation, education legislation, the shortage of corrections officers and Girl Scout cookies. Treasurer Riley Moore (R-WV) talks about guns and ammunition legislation in Segment One. Segment Two brings on Elaine Harris, Communications Workers of America, to talk about […]
West Virginia Music and beer festivals in 2023
CLARKSBURG, W.Va, (WBOY) — Another year means another round of awesome festivals to attend that are full of good music and good beer (or wine). If you want to learn more about an event listed below, follow the link in the heading for more details. This story will be continually updated throughout the year as […]
The West Virginia governors that spent time in prison
Bribery, extortion, obstruction of justice and fraud are just a few of the things these two former West Virginia governors were convicted of.
West Virginian who accidentally shot sibling was ‘mishandling gun’
The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) says an accidental shooting on Saturday night happened because the shooter was mishandling a gun. Deputies say they responded to the 700 block of High Street in St. Albans, West Virginia, around 10:30 p.m. and found a victim shot in the upper leg.
Truck company sued for chemical spill into West Virginia creek
(The video above is from a previous story) A trucking company and a driver are being sued over a West Virginia highway spill that sent a chemical into a creek. The Kanawha County Commission said Thursday that it filed a circuit court lawsuit over the August spill that dumped 3,000 gallons of the material into […]
The legend of the West Virginia Abbagoochie
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – People have heard of Mothman and the Flatwoods Monster, but the legend of the West Virginia Abbagoochie is seldom spoken of. The Abbagoochie was believed to be a mix between an owl, a fox, and a deer and was native to Costa Rica. West Virginians...
Mountain State Spotlight explains: West Virginia public schools are underfunded, understaffed and underperforming. Why?
State lawmakers say improving public education is a priority this session. But after years of legislative neglect and funneling money into private schools, there are major hurdles ahead. Here are some of the biggest issues facing West Virginia public schools. Mountain State Spotlight explains: West Virginia public schools are underfunded, understaffed and underperforming. Why? appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Ohio assault suspect still on the loose
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, there are no new developments in the assault witnessed on County Road 214 near I-470. A woman told authorities she saw a man beating and kicking a woman who was on the ground.The woman said when she yelled at him to stop, he came […]
North central West Virginia gas prices surpass national average
West Virginia's gas prices have followed the national average in trending back up, and in north central West Virginia, they've surpassed the national average.
connect-bridgeport.com
WVDNR Posts List of Waters Stocked January 16-20
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Monday that the following waters were stocked during the week of Jan. 16–20: Middle Wheeling Creek (delayed harvest) North Fork Fishing Creek. South Branch (Franklin) South Branch (Smoke Hole) South Fork Fishing Creek. Turkey Run Lake. Trout stocking updates are...
wchstv.com
Twelve more COVID-19 related deaths reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A dozen more coronavirus-related deaths were reported in West Virginia as active virus cases bumped up slightly. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release:. an 83-year-old woman from Boone County. an 81-year-old man from Mason...
WV Family Court Judge to face impeachment
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A West Virginia Family Court Judge is the subject of an impeachment resolution to be introduced by the WV House of Delegates on Monday following the commission of a warrantless search which violated, among other things, Constitutional rights of West Virginia citizens. The resolution, of...
FOX Carolina
Nonprofit offers reward after balk eagle shot in West Virginia
Sixty-two pages form a scathing attack on a key part of the state's case. Ten Anderson County charities will benefit from the big night and they’re hoping you buy in. Not only will there be fun games, good food and drinks, but they're also raffling off a Nissan Rouge.
West Virginia splits the difference between best and worst states to drive
A new study from WalletHub has found that West Virginia fits right in the middle of the worst and best states to drive in the nation.
West Virginia and Ohio under Winter Weather Advisory Wednesday
Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of our area. The counties included are: Hancock County, WV along with Jefferson, Harrison, and Guernsey County in Ohio. The advisory goes into effect at 3 AM Wednesday and expires at 1 PM Wednesday. Accumulating snowfall […]
