ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Treasury to designate Wagner transnational criminal group

By AAMER MADHANI
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xLMAY_0kLimJuP00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department will impose additional sanctions on the Russian private military company, the Wagner Group, that has been aiding Russia's military in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby announced Friday that Treasury will designate Wagner as a significant transnational criminal organization in the coming days. He said the designation will allow the administration to hit Wagner with tougher sanctions and squeeze its ability to do business around the world.

The White House also released images of Russia taking delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea that it said was intended to help bolster Wagner forces as they fight side-by-side with Russian troops in Ukraine. The Biden administration first accused North Korea last month of providing infantry rockets and missiles to Russia. North Korea has denied assisting Russia.

“These actions recognize the transcontinental threat that Wagner poses, including through its ongoing pattern of serious criminal activity with these actions, and there’ll be more to come,” Kirby said.

The U.S. government on Friday also released an image dated Nov. 18 that it said showed Russian rail cars traveling from Russia to North Korea. Kirby said the next day North Korea loaded those rail cars with shipping containers and the train returned to Russia.

Kirby said the information was shared with United Nations Security Council Sanctions Committee on North Korea.

The White House has increasingly expressed alarm about Wagner’s growing involvement in the war as it has been particularly active in the intense fighting in Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine. The White House has said that in certain instances Russian military officials have even been “subordinate to Wagner’s command.”

Kirby said the U.S. now assesses that Wagner has some 50,000 personnel fighting in Ukraine, including 10,000 contractors and 40,000 convicts that the company has recruited from prisons.

The U.S. assesses that Wagner, owned by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin, is spending about $100 million a month in the war. Prigozhin has also publicly taken credit for some of Russian's recent advances in eastern Ukraine.

"We are seeing indications, including in intelligence, that tensions between Wagner and the Russian Defense Ministry are increasing," Kirby added. "Wagner is becoming a rival power center to the Russian military and other Russian ministries. Publicly, Prigozhin and his fighters have criticized Russian generals and defense officials for their performance in Ukraine."

Wagner Group mercenaries have also been accused by Western countries and UN experts of numerous human rights abuses throughout Africa, including in the Central African Republic, Libya and Mali. Last month, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced he had designated the Wagner Group as an "entity of particular concern" for its activities in the Central African Republic.

Wagner has faced U.S. sanctions since 2017. The Commerce Department last month unveiled new export restrictions targeting Wagner in a bid to further restrict its access to technology and supplies.

Associated Press writers Zeke Miller and Darlene Superville contributed reporting.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Treasury takes another 'extraordinary' step on debt limit

WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sent a letter Tuesday to congressional leaders saying she's suspending the reinvestment of some federal bonds in a government workers' savings plan — an additional "extraordinary" measure to buy time for President Joe Biden and Congress to raise the nation's debt limit.
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

China uses US debt battle to deflect pressure on Africa debt

BEIJING — (AP) — The Chinese government says the United States should stop pressuring it on debt relief for Zambia and get its own financial house to avert a default and possible repercussions for the global economy. The Chinese embassy in Zambia responded Tuesday to remarks by U.S....
WGAU

EXPLAINER: Comparing Trump, Biden, Pence classified papers

Classified documents keep showing up where they shouldn't be. The discovery of documents with classified markings at former Vice President Mike Pence's home in Indiana follows the revelation of classified materials at President Joe Biden's Delaware home and former office — and the seizure last year of hundreds of documents marked classified from Mar-a-Lago, the Florida residence of former President Donald Trump.
INDIANA STATE
The Comeback

Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament

Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning

Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
SheKnows

Donald Trump's Team Is Reportedly Making ‘Pleading Calls’ to South Carolina Republican Officials Ahead of His Upcoming Campaign Event

Donald Trump was the early bird in the 2024 presidential race and after some initial stumbling, he’s ready to ramp up his strategy. Besides reportedly changing up his Truth Social situation, the former president is ready to rally — yet it seems some of his supporters are not. He’s heading to South Carolina for his first campaign event next week, but according to The Washington Post, Donald Trump is struggling to drum up support. His aides have made “pleading phone calls” to get folks to not only attend the rally, but endorse the former president. However, he’s running up against other...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WGAU

'Decisions are imminent': Georgia DA asks judge to delay release of grand jury report on whether to charge Trump with crimes

Saying that “decisions are imminent” in one of the most publicized criminal investigations in the country, Fulton County District Attorney Willis on Wednesday asked a Georgia judge to temporarily hold off releasing a special grand jury report into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in order to protect the rights of potential defendants in the case.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Kyiv targets graft as Poland asks Berlin to OK Ukraine tanks

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — A high-level shakeup in the Ukrainian government cost nearly a dozen senior officials their jobs, as the country's president sought Tuesday to root out entrenched corruption while conducting the fight against Russia's invasion. The crackdown came as Poland formally requested permission from Germany...
WGAU

EU greenlights Armenia mission to ease border tensions

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union agreed on Monday to dispatch a civilian mission to Armenia to help boost security around its border and improve relations with neighboring Azerbaijan, amid tensions over a transport corridor to the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The mission, which was requested by...
WGAU

Classified records pose conundrum stretching back to Carter

WASHINGTON — (AP) — At least three presidents. A vice president, a secretary of state, an attorney general. The mishandling of classified documents is not a problem unique to President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. The matter of classified records and who, exactly, has hung onto...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

LIV to stage 3 events on Trump sites; ranking decision looms

The second year of Saudi-funded LIV Golf will be going to three courses owned by former President Donald Trump as part of a 14-event schedule in 2023, according to a report from SI.com. The report said LIV Golf announced its schedule, although the LIV website only said that a full...
ARIZONA STATE
WGAU

Judge convicts Capitol rioter who yelled Pelosi threats

A federal judge on Tuesday convicted a Pennsylvania restaurant owner of storming the U.S. Capitol, where she screamed at police officers to bring out then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi so the pro-Trump mob could hang her. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden decided the case against Pauline Bauer after hearing testimony without...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAU

Official: Australia could deny Ye entry over antisemitism

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — A senior Australian government minister said Wednesday that rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, could be refused a visa due to antisemitic comments if he attempts to visit Australia. Education Minister Jason Clare was responding to media reports that the U.S. celebrity...
WGAU

Biden meets with Democratic leaders as debt showdown looms

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden hosted the Democratic congressional leaders Tuesday at the White House as they face a new era of divided government in Washington, staring down a debt ceiling crisis and running up against a new House Republican majority eager for confrontation. The president...
TEXAS STATE
WGAU

Peru protesters tear-gassed after president calls for truce

LIMA, Peru — (AP) — Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Peru's capital and were met with volleys of tear gas and pellets amid clashes with security forces just hours after President Dina Boluarte called for a “truce” in almost two months of protests.
WGAU

Trump drops appeal, ending legal fight over New York probe

NEW YORK — (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has abandoned efforts to revive his federal lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James — the second time he's halted legal action against her after a judge last week fined him and his lawyers nearly $1 million for filing frivolous cases.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Building collapse in Syrian city of Aleppo leaves 16 dead

BEIRUT — (AP) — A building collapsed in a neighborhood in Syria’s northern city of Aleppo early Sunday, killing at least 16 people, including one child, and injuring four others, state media reported. The five-story building housing about 30 people is in the Sheikh Maksoud neighborhood under...
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
31K+
Followers
114K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy