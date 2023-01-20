ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier Parish, LA

Shreveport Child Shot by Her Younger Brother

Detectives with Shreveport Police Department’s Youth Services Division are investigating a shooting incident in west Shreveport that left a 9-year-old girl injured. On January 23, 2023, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the 6400 block of Faust Drive on reports of a shooting. Arriving officers located a 9-year-old juvenile female that had been shot at least once and sustained injuries to her arm and abdomen. The child was transported to a local hospital where her injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport Mass Shooting Injures 5 Adults and 3 Children

Detectives with the Shreveport Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit continue their investigation into an afternoon shooting in north Shreveport that injured eight people, 2 critically. On January 22, 2023, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the 1600 block of Sugar Lane on reports of a shooting. Arriving officers located...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Have You Seen This Missing Shreveport Child?

Shreveport Police are asking the public for help finding 15 year old runaway child, Bernecia Johnson. She is described as 4'5" tall, and weighs approximately 120 lbs. She has black and blonde braided hair, and was last seen wearing bleach-washed blue jeans with several holes, and a beige sweater and gray slippers.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport Man Pleads Guilty to Gun and Drug Charges

A Shreveport man accused of illegal possession of a gun while carrying a variety of prohibited hard drugs pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court this week and immediately was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison. Caddo District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett sentenced Demarco Deon Hill, 38, after he...
SHREVEPORT, LA
East TX Middle School Student Allegedly Threatens to Shoot Coach

Parents of students at Waskom Middle School are upset about a student allegedly threatening a middle school coach with gun violence. Parents posting comments on a private Waskom Facebook page are upset at their perception the school officials haven't done enough to keep students safe. Waskom school officials have allegedly allowed the student back in the classroom following the alleged threat.
WASKOM, TX
Another Epic Sign Fail; This Time in Benton, LA

And you thought the sign at Caddo Common Park was good! You've got to see the sign they have up at the Brookshire's in Benton, LA. Do you remember back in 2018 when Shreveport, LA went viral for having its very own West 71th Street?. Yep, that really happened. Someone...
BENTON, LA
What Texas Building Made Top 10 Ugliest Buildings List?

I have often opined on my perception that buildings today, or even in the last 50 years, don't have any character anymore. Today's buildings seem to be designed strictly for utilitarian purposes, as opposed to providing any architectural beauty or creative atmosphere. If you pay attention while driving through downtown...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Bossier Police Searching for Local Business Thief

The Bossier City Police Department Property Crimes Division requests the assistance of the public. On January 10th 2023 around 1630 hours in the evening a black male subject entered the business UPTOWN CHEAPSKATE located at 2130 Airline Drive in Bossier City, and stole roughly $150.00 worth of merchandise from the business. The suspect was identified as a black male subject with black hair wearing a grey and black ball cap, black tee shirt, and blue jeans. Incident was captured on surveillance at the business. Suspect was observed leaving the business on foot in an unknown direction of travel.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Only in Shreveport: Check Out This Epic Sign Fail

Ah, yes. The genius signmakers in Shreveport have done it yet again. Do you remember back in 2018 when Shreveport, LA went viral for having its very own West 71th Street?. Yep, that really happened. Someone approved, then someone printed, and then someone installed a sign in Shreveport that said 'W. 71th St.' instead of the grammatically correct 'W. 71st St.'
SHREVEPORT, LA
Bossier Police Seeking Information on Beauty Supply Thieves

The Bossier City Police Department Property Crimes Division requests the assistance of the public. On December 29th 2022 around 1730 hours in the evening two black female subjects entered the business ULTA BEAUTY, located at 2745 Beene Blvd. in Bossier City, and stole roughly $800.00 worth of merchandise from the business. One of the suspects was identified as a black female subject with blonde colored hair wearing a black jacket and red Capri type pants. The other suspect was identified as a black female subject with black hair wearing a white ball cap, gray tee shirt and black tights. Incident was captured on surveillance at the business. Both suspects were observed leaving the business together.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Shreveport Teen to be Tried as Adult in 2021 Theater Shooting

A fourth Caddo Parish teenager involved in a high-profile firearm slaying will face indictment and prosecution as an adult. A continued custody hearing in Caddo Juvenile Court January 17, 2023 determined that prosecution of Rodney Lewis Jr., 16, could be transferred to Caddo District Court. Lewis was arrested Sunday by...
SHREVEPORT, LA
What Shreveport Area Casino Brings in Most Money?

All of the casinos in Shreveport and Bossier City made more money in December of 2022 when compared to the numbers from November. But if you look at the revenues from December of 2021, the numbers are down considerably. How Much Money Did the Casinos Bring in During December of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Postal Service Offers Reward in Shreveport Mail Carrier Robbery

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) who attempted to rob a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier on the 1400 block of Oxford Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71103. The suspects fired multiple shots at the letter carrier's vehicle when they drove away. The incident occurred on December 19, 2022, at approximately 7:19 p.m.
SHREVEPORT, LA
