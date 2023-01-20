Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Shreveport, North Louisiana Roasted By Comedian On TikTok
Shreveport often gets a bad rap and I won't lie, this guy isn't exactly complimentary of our town, but he's funny... and he's not wrong. Ralph the Comedian on TikTok is from Texas and is famous for listing cities you don't want to visit. While Ralph has a whole series...
Shreveport Child Shot by Her Younger Brother
Detectives with Shreveport Police Department’s Youth Services Division are investigating a shooting incident in west Shreveport that left a 9-year-old girl injured. On January 23, 2023, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the 6400 block of Faust Drive on reports of a shooting. Arriving officers located a 9-year-old juvenile female that had been shot at least once and sustained injuries to her arm and abdomen. The child was transported to a local hospital where her injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.
Shreveport Mass Shooting Injures 5 Adults and 3 Children
Detectives with the Shreveport Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit continue their investigation into an afternoon shooting in north Shreveport that injured eight people, 2 critically. On January 22, 2023, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the 1600 block of Sugar Lane on reports of a shooting. Arriving officers located...
Have You Seen This Missing Shreveport Child?
Shreveport Police are asking the public for help finding 15 year old runaway child, Bernecia Johnson. She is described as 4'5" tall, and weighs approximately 120 lbs. She has black and blonde braided hair, and was last seen wearing bleach-washed blue jeans with several holes, and a beige sweater and gray slippers.
Shreveport Man Pleads Guilty to Gun and Drug Charges
A Shreveport man accused of illegal possession of a gun while carrying a variety of prohibited hard drugs pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court this week and immediately was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison. Caddo District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett sentenced Demarco Deon Hill, 38, after he...
Lets Go Barbie! Totally Pink Airbnb Just Hours From Shreveport
This could be an epic "girls getaway", or be a great place for a girl's birthday party...regardless of age. If you have someone who is obsessed with all things Barbie, My Little Pony, or anything pink, this is the place for your next party. Just a few hours outside of...
These Louisiana Cities Are More Dangerous Than Shreveport
All too often, social media becomes a breeding ground for nay-sayers, negative comments and bad news bears. And once again, those who would crow the loudest about how dangerous Shreveport is, with it's high crime rate, will probably ignore the real numbers regarding the implied dangers of living in Shreveport.
East TX Middle School Student Allegedly Threatens to Shoot Coach
Parents of students at Waskom Middle School are upset about a student allegedly threatening a middle school coach with gun violence. Parents posting comments on a private Waskom Facebook page are upset at their perception the school officials haven't done enough to keep students safe. Waskom school officials have allegedly allowed the student back in the classroom following the alleged threat.
Another Epic Sign Fail; This Time in Benton, LA
And you thought the sign at Caddo Common Park was good! You've got to see the sign they have up at the Brookshire's in Benton, LA. Do you remember back in 2018 when Shreveport, LA went viral for having its very own West 71th Street?. Yep, that really happened. Someone...
What Texas Building Made Top 10 Ugliest Buildings List?
I have often opined on my perception that buildings today, or even in the last 50 years, don't have any character anymore. Today's buildings seem to be designed strictly for utilitarian purposes, as opposed to providing any architectural beauty or creative atmosphere. If you pay attention while driving through downtown...
Bossier Police Searching for Local Business Thief
The Bossier City Police Department Property Crimes Division requests the assistance of the public. On January 10th 2023 around 1630 hours in the evening a black male subject entered the business UPTOWN CHEAPSKATE located at 2130 Airline Drive in Bossier City, and stole roughly $150.00 worth of merchandise from the business. The suspect was identified as a black male subject with black hair wearing a grey and black ball cap, black tee shirt, and blue jeans. Incident was captured on surveillance at the business. Suspect was observed leaving the business on foot in an unknown direction of travel.
Only in Shreveport: Check Out This Epic Sign Fail
Ah, yes. The genius signmakers in Shreveport have done it yet again. Do you remember back in 2018 when Shreveport, LA went viral for having its very own West 71th Street?. Yep, that really happened. Someone approved, then someone printed, and then someone installed a sign in Shreveport that said 'W. 71th St.' instead of the grammatically correct 'W. 71st St.'
Bossier Police Seeking Information on Beauty Supply Thieves
The Bossier City Police Department Property Crimes Division requests the assistance of the public. On December 29th 2022 around 1730 hours in the evening two black female subjects entered the business ULTA BEAUTY, located at 2745 Beene Blvd. in Bossier City, and stole roughly $800.00 worth of merchandise from the business. One of the suspects was identified as a black female subject with blonde colored hair wearing a black jacket and red Capri type pants. The other suspect was identified as a black female subject with black hair wearing a white ball cap, gray tee shirt and black tights. Incident was captured on surveillance at the business. Both suspects were observed leaving the business together.
Once Rescued From a Tree, Louisiana Man Immediately Arrested
It's evidently the fear criminals experience during and immediately after their illegal acts that causes them to do some really dumb stuff. It’s either that or they just weren’t very bright to begin with. If you recall, it was just this past Sunday when Caddo deputies arrested a...
Plan Approved for Old DiamondJacks Casino in Bossier City
The new developers of the old Diamond Jacks Casino in Bossier City received some good news Thursday morning. The Louisiana Gaming Control Board has approved the plan to demolish the Diamond Jacks property in Bossier City, allowing for construction to begin on a brand new casino and hotel. When Will...
Shreveport Teen to be Tried as Adult in 2021 Theater Shooting
A fourth Caddo Parish teenager involved in a high-profile firearm slaying will face indictment and prosecution as an adult. A continued custody hearing in Caddo Juvenile Court January 17, 2023 determined that prosecution of Rodney Lewis Jr., 16, could be transferred to Caddo District Court. Lewis was arrested Sunday by...
Bossier Deputies Need Your Help to Find This Suspected Thief
A woman accused of stealing from a Dollar General Store is on the run today. The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department is searching for a woman accused of stealing goods from the store in Elm Grove. This alleged theft happened at the store on Highway 157 earlier this month. The woman...
What Shreveport Area Casino Brings in Most Money?
All of the casinos in Shreveport and Bossier City made more money in December of 2022 when compared to the numbers from November. But if you look at the revenues from December of 2021, the numbers are down considerably. How Much Money Did the Casinos Bring in During December of...
Postal Service Offers Reward in Shreveport Mail Carrier Robbery
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) who attempted to rob a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier on the 1400 block of Oxford Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71103. The suspects fired multiple shots at the letter carrier's vehicle when they drove away. The incident occurred on December 19, 2022, at approximately 7:19 p.m.
Krewe Of Barkus & Meoux Celebrates Geek’d Con This Mardi Gras
Mardi Gras season has arrived, and the krewes of Shreveport and Bossier City are gearing up for a big year. One of the the area's favorite parades comes from the Krewe of Barkus & Meoux, Shreveport's pet krewe. The krewe's calendar is traditionally highlighted by their pet parade and jazz brunch.
Highway 98.9
Shreveport, LA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
763K+
Views
ABOUT
Highway 98.9 plays classic rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://highway989.com
Comments / 0