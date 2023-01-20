ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Netflix expects a broad rollout later in the year which, under the subtitle, paid password sharing will be announced in Q1

By Mason
game-news24.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Veny West

Free Netflix: the streaming company has a free plan for everyone in mind

The pioneer company in the streaming service for movies and series on demand, has plans to offer a service 100% free of charge. Netflix has seen a significant drop in subscribers the last year, which has led to situations such as the cancellation of exclusive series on the platform. Even so, the platform has not given up and has made efforts to stay ahead with new plans and products such as free video games for its subscribers.
TechRadar

Netflix sets deadline for its crackdown on password sharing

Netflix has confirmed when its password sharing crackdown program will officially begin. Announced as part of its Q4 2022 earnings report (opens in new tab), Netflix revealed it'll start rolling out its paid sharing feature "more broadly" in Q1 2023. In simple terms? Netflix will begin cracking down on password sharing between households by March, which is when its Q1 2023 phase ends.
AOL Corp

Amazon's Secret Warehouse Outlet Is Filled With Tons of New Year Deals

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." THESE DAYS it's hard to ignore the ease and efficiency Amazon brings us in our everyday day lives. Ordering from the world’s largest online retailer has become second nature for everything from groceries to electronics to clothes to patio furniture. It’s also no surprise Amazon is an excellent place to upgrade your home gym equipment in 2023. But, what if we told you there was a way to save even more? The not-so-secret location for some of the wildest Amazon deals is at Amazon Warehouse, and once you learn how to navigate this section you'll find it’s a game-changer for saving money. Here’s the breakdown.
Mashed

Elon Musk's Brother Is The Richest Chef You've Never Heard Of

When you hear the last name Musk, the business magnate and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, who most recently became the owner of Twitter, probably springs to mind. However, few are aware that a second Musk brother exists, one who has become quite successful in the food world. Kimbal Musk, the South African-born chef and Musk family middle child is at the very top of the list of the world's richest chefs, according to a recent ranking by Stacker.
COLORADO STATE
Digital Trends

You’ll be surprised how cheap this 65-inch 4K TV is at Best Buy

A 65-inch 4K TV for just $400? That may not have been possible several years ago, but it’s a reality right now with Best Buy’s offer for the TCL 4-Series 4K TV, which is made even more affordable with the retailer’s $30 discount on its sticker price of $430. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to avail this bargain because Best Buy TV deals often sell out quickly, so if you don’t want to miss out, it’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase right away.
ComicBook

Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade

A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s newest blockbuster thriller catches fire to seize the #1 spot in 50 nations

An entirely valid criticism leveled at Netflix is the excessive production budgets handed over by the streaming service to give filmmakers almost complete creative freedom, but it’s entirely up to you if the $72 million spent on The Pale Blue Eye is worth the sacrifice of seeing shows like Warrior Nun and 1899 canceled before their time.
Decider.com

Is ‘A Man Called Otto’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

There’s nothing like ringing in the New Year with a new Tom Hanks movie. The actor is back on the big screen for his new role in A Man Called Otto, based on The New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Ove. And we’ve got you covered on all the ways you can watch it!
Digital Trends

This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake

A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.

Comments / 0

Community Policy