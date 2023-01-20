Read full article on original website
Related
Miley Cyrus Just Earned Her First No. 1 ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 Debut in 17 Years
Fans are celebrating a major milestone accomplishment for Miley Cyrus. On Tuesday (Jan. 24), Cyrus achieved her first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 debut in her 17-year career. The "Flowers" singer thanked her fans for the achievement on social media. "This song is dedicated to my fans & the steadfast...
Fans Are Using AI to Make Their Favorite Pop Stars Sing Whatever They Want
What if you could hear your favorite pop star sing literally anything you want?. Some fans are making that a reality using AI technology to make it sound like stars such as Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga are singing covers of songs by the likes of Lana Del Rey, Normani and more.
Shakira Fans Are Convinced Singer Found Out Ex Was Cheating Because Her Favorite Jam Was Eaten
Fans are buzzing about Shakira's new breakup track, which is seemingly about ex Gerard Pique. The unconfirmed rumors are especially fascinating to fans because online theories about how the singer discovered Pique was allegedly cheating all point to a jar of strawberry jam. The jam theory originated in the South...
Why Did Justin Bieber Sell His Music Catalog?
Justin Bieber just sold his share of his publishing rights for a whopping $200 million. The Canadian singer made the deal with Hipgnosis Songs Capital, who now own Bieber's entire music catalog. Now, fans are wondering what this means for the future of the pop star's career. Why Did Justin...
Kendall Jenner Slammed as ‘Entitled’ After Bodyguard Is Spotted Holding Umbrella for Her
Kendall Jenner sparked controversy over the weekend after she was photographed in the rain while an unidentified man held her umbrella for her. In photos obtained by The Sun, the 27-year-old reality TV star can be seen walking to and from her vehicle in the rain while a man, presumably her bodyguard, keeps her dry by holding her umbrella for her.
Ariana Grande Claps Back at Fans Who Claim She’s ‘Not a Singer Anymore’
It's been nearly three years since the release of Ariana Grande's last album, 2020's Positions, and fans are missing the pop star. Just don't assume she's left her pop music roots behind, though. "Why aren't you a singer anymore?" Grande wrote in a new TikTok, mimicking the fans who have...
Why Does Everyone Suddenly Hate Mindy Kaling?
Mindy Kaling has become quite the polarizing figure as of late. The Emmy-nominated star, writer and producer of The Office has received a flurry of backlash online lately, and it seems her bungled adaptation of the Scooby-Doo gang for HBO Max cartoon Velma is just the tip of the controversy iceberg.
Jackson Wang Invited Fans to Hang Out After a Concert and Now It Feels Like We’re in a Fanfic
Jackson Wang is the realest idol out there. According to videos and photos posted by his fans after his Magic Man Tour stop in London Jan. 13, the artist appeared to invited a group of dedicated fans to hang out for dinner, drinks and games after his performance. One fan...
Tom Hanks Has Officially Joined TikTok: Watch His First Video on the App!
Hanks posted his first-ever TikTok Jan. 14, using the moment to highlight one of his favorite scene partners: a cat named Smeagol — which rhymes with bagel, in case you were wondering. In the 40-second video clip, a very excited Hanks plugs his new film, A Man Called Otto,...
Woman ‘Accidentally’ Marries Her Cousin, Finds Out After Getting Pregnant: WATCH
TikTok content creator Marcella Hill, who routinely shares health advice on the platform, stunned her followers when she revealed a shocking secret: she and her husband are blood related. As it turns out, Hill "accidentally" married her cousin. "So I’ve never told anyone publicly that I accidentally married my cousin,"...
95.3 WBCKFM
Battle Creek, MI
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
95.3 WBCKFM has the best news coverage for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wbckfm.com
Comments / 0