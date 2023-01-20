ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Authorities searching for missing Fort Myers child

 4 days ago
Florida Department of Law Enforcement

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are searching for a 13-year-old girl from Fort Myers.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), Edilsy Roca was reported missing on Dec. 21, 2022. She was last seen around the 4000th block of Ford Street in Lehigh Acres with a 31-year-old Fort Myers woman named Imilsy Medina.

According to the report, she was last seen wearing a pink shirt, neon shorts and slide sandals. Roca is 4’11”, weighs approximately 115 pounds, is White-Hispanic, and has brown hair and blue eyes, according to FDLE.

FDLE said Medina has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5’03” and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

Authorities believe she may be with Medina.

No further details are available at this time. Anyone with information can contact FDLE at (1-888-356-4774) or the Fort Myers Police Department at (239)321-7700.

