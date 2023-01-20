Fairhope road projects wrapping up

FAIRHOPE, Ala. ( WKRG ) – If you’ve been to downtown Fairhope this week, you’ve likely noticed several road improvement projects wrapping up.

“On Monday of this week we did the striping on De la Mare and that’s kind of the final step in that Church Street infrastructure project,” said Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan.

A new parking pattern, striping and pavement are down, along with utility upgrades on De La Mare Avenue, and traffic is flowing once again on Church Street. Downtown road work has been ongoing since early 2022, and business owners are happy with the progress.

“I’m so glad the construction is over because we dealt with that for a long time, but I think it just all looks neat and clean and beautiful and it’s all very clear and I think it’s a major upgrade for downtown Fairhope,” said business owner Jennifer Breedlove.

Additional parking has also been added, with new 15 minute parking lanes to attract more visitors downtown. Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan says the city worked with business owners over the last several months to utilize space and make room for future growth.

“De la Mare in particular there were two loading zones so we worked with those businesses, talked with them to find out if both loading zones were still necessary and one of them was not so we were able to recapture that for parking,” she explained.

The $5 million infrastructure project will be completed once utility work is finished on Magnolia Avenue at Church Street. That’s expected to take several more weeks.

