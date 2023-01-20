ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Here's what Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster said about rematch with Jaguars S Andre Cisco

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E7HIR_0kLik84P00

Water under the bridge.

That’s what Kansas City Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster had to say about Week 10, where he was knocked out of the game by a big hit from Jacksonville Jaguars S Andre Cisco. The big hit didn’t draw a penalty flag during the game, but Cisco was fined by the NFL after the fact, suggesting the play should have been penalized for unnecessary roughness. Smith-Schuster suffered a concussion and missed the ensuing game against the Chargers in Week 11 before making his return.

Asked whether he’d be looking for some sort of payback in the AFC divisional round, Smith-Schuster said that moment inspires nothing more than him and his teammates to play harder.

“Nah, nah, nah,” Smith-Schuster said. “I just play ball at the end of the day. I think everything is going to set up how it’s meant to be. I don’t think about the past. Like I said, I think (Andre) Cisco is a great player. He’s an aggressive guy, he plays hard, (and) he has his big hits. That just goes to say that I’ve got to play harder, you know. That’s just the respect for him and what he brings to the table and just what we have to bring to the table.”

Smith-Schuster revealed that after the game, Cisco reached out ot apologize for injuring him.

“Yeah, I got a DM from him,” Smith-Schuster said with a grin. “He slid in my DMs. He apologized. It’s all good and I appreciate it. He’s been in the league for some time. I know his game. He plays hard. He’s a good player, so there is nothing wrong with that.”

Smith-Schuster’s teammates and coaches were emotional about the hit by Cisco after the game. Andy Reid, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Patrick Mahomes all agreed there is no place for that type of thing in the game. Smith-Schuster doesn’t exactly think it’ll be on their mind too much this week when it comes to matching the physicality of the Jaguars’ defense.

“When someone goes down like that in my case, I mean you look around the league and it has been a tough subject,” Smith-Schuster said. “Players get hit and go down, everyone is going to be emotional. One of my very good family friends, (Dolphins QB) Tua (Tagovailoa), is going through a (similar) situation. For me, everyone around me was very emotional, but I guess just going into this game we’re just so pumped and ready. You know, we haven’t played ball for two weeks now. So, it’s just more so for us to go out there and just showcase for our fans.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Bengals make major move after terrible news

The Cincinnati Bengals were hit with a bit of bad news this week when starting offensive linemen Jonah Jackson and Alex Cappa were ruled out with injuries, meaning the team would be without three starting offensive linemen after La’el Collins’ season-ending injury earlier in the season. But it looks like the team is making a Read more... The post Bengals make major move after terrible news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots reportedly eyeing three-time Super Bowl champ as next offensive line coach

The New England Patriots moved fast in the hiring process for a new offensive coordinator, and the same could hold true for their next offensive line coach as well. Following the news of Bill O’Brien returning to New England for the vacant offensive coordinator role, NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported the team was “zeroing in” on Oregon assistant head coach, offensive line coach and run game coordinator Adrian Klemm to join the staff.
OREGON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans had so many jokes about Ezekiel Elliott getting trucked on Cowboys' hilariously bad final play

The Dallas Cowboys’ final play of the 2022-23 NFL season will never be forgotten by anyone who enjoys watching the sport of football. And yeah, that’s not because it was a good play that had a successful finish. It was actually the exactly opposite of that. This play was one of the funniest plays in NFL history and should be replayed for the rest of time.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans couldn't stop laughing at the Cowboys' hilariously bad final play in loss to 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys had their season come to an end Sunday night with a 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in what was a really good game for pretty much all 60 minutes. But there was one weird play that stood out and not in a good way for Dallas. I’m talking, of course, about the final play of the game that saw the Cowboys try some wild formation that didn’t work out for them at all.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Micah Parsons effortlessly sent 310-pound Mike McGlinchey airborne and fans were in awe

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons weighs 245 pounds. San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey weighs 310. Basic physics suggests the larger man would have the advantage in a one-on-one matchup in the trenches. Basic physics, however, would fail to account for Parsons’ explosiveness and ability to create leverage. That’s...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

It's past time for the Buffalo Bills to reconsider their offensive approach

In the end, any team based primarily on the efforts of one player, no matter how great that player may be, is doomed. The Buffalo Bills just found that out the hard way. While the Cincinnati Bengals, who beat the Bills 27-10 in the divisional round to advance to their second straight AFC Championship game, has built their team on both sides of the ball over time, Buffalo’s primary construct, with all due respect to a bunch of really good players on that roster, has been to put too much in the hands of quarterback Josh Allen, and assume that it will all work out.
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

208K+
Followers
259K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy