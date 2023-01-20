Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
As Casper vies to become regional sports hub, city to put $100K grant toward new Parks and Rec master plan
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, City of Casper staff presented the City Council with a proposal to direct $100,000 in grant funding toward the creation of a new Parks and Recreation master plan. The $100,000 grant is being offered to the City of Casper by the Natrona County Recreation...
oilcity.news
(VIDEO) City Council to talk creating new ‘Athletics Fund,’ ways to reduce Casper Rec Center subsidy Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council will talk about the subsidy the City of Casper pays to operate the Casper Recreation Center. The Casper Rec Center talk is the latest in a series of discussions city staff have held with the City Council to talk about the subsidy at a variety of Parks and Recreation amenities. During the work session on Tuesday, staff will also present a proposal to establish an “Athletics Fund” that would be used to track athletic program spending and revenues.
oilcity.news
Kiwanis Club’s Pancake Festival fast approaching, tickets now on sale
CASPER, Wyo. — The Kiwanis Club of Casper’s 68th Pancake Festival is returning March 11, and tickets are now on sale for the fundraiser that supports programs serving children throughout Casper. All-you-can-eat pancakes, eggs, sausage and a variety of breakfast beverages will be available at the Casper College...
oilcity.news
Energy Labs donating $2,600 to help Kelly Walsh cheer and dance teams buy uniforms
CASPER, Wyo. — Energy Laboratories Inc. is donating $2,600 to help the Kelly Walsh High School dance and cheer teams buy new uniforms. The Natrona County School District Board of Trustees will consider authorizing acceptance of the grant during its Monday, Jan. 23 board meeting. If the donation is...
oilcity.news
Project Homeless Connect Natrona County to provide variety of services to area homeless
CASPER, Wyo. — The seventh annual “Project Homeless Connect Natrona County” event, hosted by the Casper Housing Authority CARES, is set to take place Friday, Jan. 27 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The free day-long event will provide people with hot meals, healthcare, legal advice, job...
oilcity.news
KW students head to state capitol for ‘We The People’ competition
CASPER, Wyo. — The Kelly Walsh High School AP Government and Politics class took part in the annual “We The People” statewide competition in Cheyenne recently. According to a release from the Natrona County School District, students are challenged to research a constitutional subject in order to learn civil discourse and other government issues.
oilcity.news
Indoor playground Kids Play Village celebrates grand opening in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Playgrounds are a place for children to have fun, socialize and learn, but in many communities with extreme weather, including Wyoming, it is often too cold for young children to use them. That’s where new indoor playground Kids Play Village hopes to step in, providing the benefits of an outdoor park and more while staying out of the weather.
One Of Wyoming’s Top 3 Bakeries To Release A Cookbook
When you're one of the top bakeries in Wyoming, you know you have something good. When Chef Bill Brockley Jr. decided to move to Casper and start sourdough based True bakery, his dream to release a cookbook came with him. The exciting news is the cookbook dream has become a...
oilcity.news
Kelly Walsh robotics team to get new jerseys thanks to $4,775.85 donation
CASPER, Wyo. — Members of the Kelly Walsh High School robotics team will be getting new jerseys thanks to a donation from LAPCO. The company is donating $4,775.85 to help buy jerseys for robotics team members, according to a memo from Natrona County School District Superintendent Mike Jennings. The...
PHOTOS: A Look Back at Casper’s Snow Day on January 3rd
Remember earlier this year when Casper got over a foot of snow and the mountain saw over 20"??. It's not very often the schools call for a snow day in our area. But when they do...the kids of Casper take full advantage!. We asked for 'em, you sent 'em. Check...
oilcity.news
Red Cross of Wyoming helps 243 clients in 2022, stats show
CASPER, Wyo. — The Red Cross of Wyoming announced today that the agency responded to 71 single family and multifamily incidents, including both fires and floods, last year. A total of 243 clients, including 91 children, were given immediate assistance, which can include funds for lodging, clothing, food and other immediate needs, a news release states. Fifty-one clients requested Disaster Mental Health or Spiritual Care assistance, and 45 needed Disaster Health Services to assist with medical needs.
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Johnson; Ireton; Todorovich
Stephen “Steve” L. Johnson: March 21, 1955 – January 19, 2023. Stephen “Steve” L. Johnson, of Casper, WY, passed away peacefully at the age of 67 on January 19th, 2023, with family by his side. Steve was born to Marshall and Doris Johnson on March 21st, 1955, in Calistoga, CA. Steve grew up with three older sisters, making him the youngest and only boy. Steve received the great gift of total love and admiration from his father, some would consider to the point of spoiling his son completely rotten, but yet Marshall had a heart of gold and a gentle disposition, something he no doubt passed along to his son.
oilcity.news
Jury finds Casper doctor not negligent in post-op death
CASPER, Wyo. — A Seventh Judicial District jury found Casper anesthesiologist Jordan Eddington not negligent in the 2018 death of Calvin Grinder, according to trial clerk Sam Paulson. After a week of testimonies and witnesses, the verdict was read around 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23. On July 23, 2018,...
5150 Restaurant Week, Featuring Exclusive Food and Beverage Deals, Starts Sunday
5150 Restaurant Week is almost upon us. For the past few years, the last week of January has played host to this community fellowship, courtesy of 5150' Local and Visit Casper. It's a week-long sale at various eateries across Casper, offering patrons various deals on food and beverages. "During the...
oilcity.news
Nonprofit aims to ensure all children have a bed
CASPER, Wyo. — Across the nation, more than 5% of all children go to sleep each night without a bed on which to rest their head. Nationwide nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace is working to change that, and now it’s coming to Casper. The nonprofit — founded in...
oilcity.news
Natrona Schools to use grant to buy semi truck and trailer for Pathways Innovation Center
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County School District will use some grant funding to purchase a diesel semi truck and trailer to support career and technical education opportunities at Pathways Innovation Center. Peterbilt of Wyoming submitted a $79,989 bid to provide the semi and trailer to the school district....
oilcity.news
Obituaries: McMurry; Holt; Kurtz; Wasserburger
Mary Alice McMurry, 88, passed away January 10, 2023 peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. She was a devout Catholic all her life. Alice was born July 12, 1934 in Rawlins, WY to biological father Eloy Graham and was later adopted by her Aunt and Uncle Abel and Antonia Vigil.
oilcity.news
State engineer talks ways to reduce crashes at skewed CY/Poplar intersection with Casper City Council
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council heard a presentation from Wyoming Department of Transportation staff about safety at the intersection of CY Avenue and Poplar Street. CY Avenue is part of Wyoming Highway 220 and is therefore part of WYDOT’s jurisdiction. Over the past six...
oilcity.news
Advocates: Signs of stalking may seem innocuous; many offenders commit multiple crimes
CASPER, Wyo. — It is estimated that one in three women and one in six men will experience stalking in their lifetime, says the Stalking Prevention, Awareness, & Resource Center. Over 80% of victims are stalked by a former romantic partner or acquaintance. During the month of January, law...
oilcity.news
Incoming baseball team Casper Spuds to kick off Independence League season in May
CASPER, Wyo. — Though the Casper Horseheads announced in December that the team would be ceasing baseball operations, the city won’t need to worry about going without a local baseball team. In May, the Casper Spuds will kick off their first season at Mike Lansing Field as part of the Independence League, one of the premier summer collegiate leagues in the country.
