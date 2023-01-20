ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

oilcity.news

(VIDEO) City Council to talk creating new ‘Athletics Fund,’ ways to reduce Casper Rec Center subsidy Tuesday

CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council will talk about the subsidy the City of Casper pays to operate the Casper Recreation Center. The Casper Rec Center talk is the latest in a series of discussions city staff have held with the City Council to talk about the subsidy at a variety of Parks and Recreation amenities. During the work session on Tuesday, staff will also present a proposal to establish an “Athletics Fund” that would be used to track athletic program spending and revenues.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Kiwanis Club’s Pancake Festival fast approaching, tickets now on sale

CASPER, Wyo. — The Kiwanis Club of Casper’s 68th Pancake Festival is returning March 11, and tickets are now on sale for the fundraiser that supports programs serving children throughout Casper. All-you-can-eat pancakes, eggs, sausage and a variety of breakfast beverages will be available at the Casper College...
oilcity.news

KW students head to state capitol for ‘We The People’ competition

CASPER, Wyo. — The Kelly Walsh High School AP Government and Politics class took part in the annual “We The People” statewide competition in Cheyenne recently. According to a release from the Natrona County School District, students are challenged to research a constitutional subject in order to learn civil discourse and other government issues.
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

Indoor playground Kids Play Village celebrates grand opening in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Playgrounds are a place for children to have fun, socialize and learn, but in many communities with extreme weather, including Wyoming, it is often too cold for young children to use them. That’s where new indoor playground Kids Play Village hopes to step in, providing the benefits of an outdoor park and more while staying out of the weather.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

One Of Wyoming’s Top 3 Bakeries To Release A Cookbook

When you're one of the top bakeries in Wyoming, you know you have something good. When Chef Bill Brockley Jr. decided to move to Casper and start sourdough based True bakery, his dream to release a cookbook came with him. The exciting news is the cookbook dream has become a...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Red Cross of Wyoming helps 243 clients in 2022, stats show

CASPER, Wyo. — The Red Cross of Wyoming announced today that the agency responded to 71 single family and multifamily incidents, including both fires and floods, last year. A total of 243 clients, including 91 children, were given immediate assistance, which can include funds for lodging, clothing, food and other immediate needs, a news release states. Fifty-one clients requested Disaster Mental Health or Spiritual Care assistance, and 45 needed Disaster Health Services to assist with medical needs.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Johnson; Ireton; Todorovich

Stephen “Steve” L. Johnson: March 21, 1955 – January 19, 2023. Stephen “Steve” L. Johnson, of Casper, WY, passed away peacefully at the age of 67 on January 19th, 2023, with family by his side. Steve was born to Marshall and Doris Johnson on March 21st, 1955, in Calistoga, CA. Steve grew up with three older sisters, making him the youngest and only boy. Steve received the great gift of total love and admiration from his father, some would consider to the point of spoiling his son completely rotten, but yet Marshall had a heart of gold and a gentle disposition, something he no doubt passed along to his son.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Jury finds Casper doctor not negligent in post-op death

CASPER, Wyo. — A Seventh Judicial District jury found Casper anesthesiologist Jordan Eddington not negligent in the 2018 death of Calvin Grinder, according to trial clerk Sam Paulson. After a week of testimonies and witnesses, the verdict was read around 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23. On July 23, 2018,...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Nonprofit aims to ensure all children have a bed

CASPER, Wyo. — Across the nation, more than 5% of all children go to sleep each night without a bed on which to rest their head. Nationwide nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace is working to change that, and now it’s coming to Casper. The nonprofit — founded in...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: McMurry; Holt; Kurtz; Wasserburger

Mary Alice McMurry, 88, passed away January 10, 2023 peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. She was a devout Catholic all her life. Alice was born July 12, 1934 in Rawlins, WY to biological father Eloy Graham and was later adopted by her Aunt and Uncle Abel and Antonia Vigil.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Incoming baseball team Casper Spuds to kick off Independence League season in May

CASPER, Wyo. — Though the Casper Horseheads announced in December that the team would be ceasing baseball operations, the city won’t need to worry about going without a local baseball team. In May, the Casper Spuds will kick off their first season at Mike Lansing Field as part of the Independence League, one of the premier summer collegiate leagues in the country.
CASPER, WY

