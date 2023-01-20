ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sanatogapost.com

Local Obituaries Reported Today

The Post provides direct links to locally relevant obituaries available at funeral home websites. Today’s (Jan. 24, 2023) compilation consists of nine obituaries. They include the names, ages, local connections, dates of passing, and brief funeral home references for the deceased. Norma (Frankenfield) Detweiler, 100, formerly of Harleysville and...
POTTSTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Pottstown Area Fun Places Plan Upcoming Events

POTTSTOWN PA – A community coffee, a parents night-out event, a display of historic quilts, and a post-Valentine’s Day “Sweetheart Saturday” fund-raiser are being promoted as upcoming local events of fun and interest by the Pottstown Area Regional Recreational Committee in its latest newsletter, distributed Friday (Jan. 20, 2023) by e-mail.
POTTSTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Three Residents Reappointed to Township Boards

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Three individuals, whose terms of service on Lower Pottsgrove municipal boards expired or were due to expire, were reappointed Thursday (Jan. 19, 2023) by the township Board of Commissioners during its brief meeting at Sunnybrook Ballroom (at top). Reappointed to fill positions were township residents:
POTTSTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

New Café in Cedars Opens Community Opportunities

CEDARS PA – A new restaurant specifically created to provide all people, including those with disabilities, with equal and inclusive opportunities to work, dine, socialize, volunteer, and learn observed its grand opening Saturday (Jan. 21, 2023) in Cedars by offering an afternoon public tour and evening dinner hours. The...
CEDARS, PA
CBS Philly

1 child taken to hospital after school van overturns in Pennsylvania

EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Chopper 3 was live Tuesday over an overturned school van in Earl Township, Berks County.The van flipped into a ditch off Route 73 at Pond Road. The school van had three students around elementary age and one child was taken to the hospital.Pennsylvania State Police says an SUV going east on Route 73 turned left to go on Pond Road in front of the school van which was going west.Both drivers were taken to the hospital and officials say the injuries are minor.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania man arrested for alleged Chester County massage spa rape

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office, a Montgomery County man was arrested for allegedly raping a woman who worked for a spa during a massage in Phoenixville, Chester County. According to the district attorney’s office, 36-year-old Keith Cleghorn of Stowe, Pennsylvania...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

East High Street Paving Project to Resume This Year

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Contractors for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation later this year will pick up where they left off in 2022, and complete repaving of East High Street from North Pleasant View Road in Sanatoga along most of the highway west to the Berks County line, the department has notified the Lower Pottsgrove Board of Commissioners.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

West Pottsgrove Changes Wednesday Garbage Pick-Up

STOWE PA – West Pottsgrove Township is planning ahead for Wednesday’s forecast of inclement weather, consisting of potential morning snow and afternoon rain. It broadcast a Ready MontCo alert Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 24, 2023) that moved up the time for its residents’ Wednesday (Jan. 25) garbage pick-up. Township officials say trash collection will begin Wednesday at 5 a.m., rather than hours later.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
The Trace

Shot on the Job: Philly’s Public Workers Are Under Fire

No matter the job Tiffany Fletcher took to support her three sons, she threw herself into the work. Whether the position was in fast food service or cosmetology, the 41-year-old “was a hard worker, and she loved what she did,” recalled her mother, Geraldine Fletcher. That passion extended to her caretaking, too: Outside of her working hours, Tiffany, took care of Geraldine, 77, as her home health care aide.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Popular farm market and country store announces new location in Northampton County

UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. – A popular business selling local eggs, produce, livestock feed and more will soon have a new home in the Slate Belt. Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store that previously operated at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, is moving a few miles east to Apple Blossom Village, 690 Allegheny Road, Upper Mount Bethel Township.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy