sanatogapost.com
Local Obituaries Reported Today
The Post provides direct links to locally relevant obituaries available at funeral home websites. Today’s (Jan. 24, 2023) compilation consists of nine obituaries. They include the names, ages, local connections, dates of passing, and brief funeral home references for the deceased. Norma (Frankenfield) Detweiler, 100, formerly of Harleysville and...
sanatogapost.com
Pottstown Area Fun Places Plan Upcoming Events
POTTSTOWN PA – A community coffee, a parents night-out event, a display of historic quilts, and a post-Valentine’s Day “Sweetheart Saturday” fund-raiser are being promoted as upcoming local events of fun and interest by the Pottstown Area Regional Recreational Committee in its latest newsletter, distributed Friday (Jan. 20, 2023) by e-mail.
Couple Living on School Bus Get Help from Strangers in Pottstown
A couple living on a school bus got assistance from good Samaritans in Pottstown. Lana Bean and Chris Morgan, both 41 years old met in 2014. Since June, they’ve been driving across the country with their three dogs from Michigan to Massachusetts, writes Rachel Ravina for The Reporter.
sanatogapost.com
Three Residents Reappointed to Township Boards
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Three individuals, whose terms of service on Lower Pottsgrove municipal boards expired or were due to expire, were reappointed Thursday (Jan. 19, 2023) by the township Board of Commissioners during its brief meeting at Sunnybrook Ballroom (at top). Reappointed to fill positions were township residents:
sanatogapost.com
New Café in Cedars Opens Community Opportunities
CEDARS PA – A new restaurant specifically created to provide all people, including those with disabilities, with equal and inclusive opportunities to work, dine, socialize, volunteer, and learn observed its grand opening Saturday (Jan. 21, 2023) in Cedars by offering an afternoon public tour and evening dinner hours. The...
1 child taken to hospital after school van overturns in Pennsylvania
EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Chopper 3 was live Tuesday over an overturned school van in Earl Township, Berks County.The van flipped into a ditch off Route 73 at Pond Road. The school van had three students around elementary age and one child was taken to the hospital.Pennsylvania State Police says an SUV going east on Route 73 turned left to go on Pond Road in front of the school van which was going west.Both drivers were taken to the hospital and officials say the injuries are minor.
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Chester County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyotes being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has sent...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Begins Testing Deer in Bucks County for Dangerous Chemicals
The commission is testing to see of the deer population is safe for consumption for hunters and buyers of game meat. The deer population in Bucks County is being tested for traces of chemicals, which could be detrimental to both animals and humans. Aaron Moselle wrote about the testing for WHYY.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania man arrested for alleged Chester County massage spa rape
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office, a Montgomery County man was arrested for allegedly raping a woman who worked for a spa during a massage in Phoenixville, Chester County. According to the district attorney’s office, 36-year-old Keith Cleghorn of Stowe, Pennsylvania...
sanatogapost.com
East High Street Paving Project to Resume This Year
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Contractors for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation later this year will pick up where they left off in 2022, and complete repaving of East High Street from North Pleasant View Road in Sanatoga along most of the highway west to the Berks County line, the department has notified the Lower Pottsgrove Board of Commissioners.
WFMZ-TV Online
Montgomery County man charged with raping employee at spa in Phoenixville
PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. - A Montgomery County man is being accused of raping a female employee at a spa in Phoenixville, Chester County. Keith Cleghorn, 36, of West Pottsgrove Township, raped the worker during a massage at the spa on Jan. 9, according to a news release from the Chester County District Attorney's Office.
School District of Philadelphia files lawsuit against city
The lawsuit comes months after city council passed a law that is designed to strengthen conditions in schools.
sanatogapost.com
West Pottsgrove Changes Wednesday Garbage Pick-Up
STOWE PA – West Pottsgrove Township is planning ahead for Wednesday’s forecast of inclement weather, consisting of potential morning snow and afternoon rain. It broadcast a Ready MontCo alert Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 24, 2023) that moved up the time for its residents’ Wednesday (Jan. 25) garbage pick-up. Township officials say trash collection will begin Wednesday at 5 a.m., rather than hours later.
One of Pennsylvania’s Oldest Wineries Is in Chester County
Fifty-five years ago, the passage of the Limited Winery Act allowed for the production and sale of wine in Pennsylvania, writes Paul Vigna for PennLive. The law that was officially named Act 272 created an industry that exceeds 300 wineries today, according to the Pennsylvania Wine Association website.
4 Fun Things Happening in Lancaster, PA This Weekend
From a Lunar New Year celebration to an Elvis Gospel show, you've got options this weekend. Here are four very different - and fun - events happening throughout the county:
Pennsylvania witness photographs hovering triangle-shaped object
A Pennsylvania witness at Hatboro reported watching and photographing a V or triangle-shaped object hovering nearby at 10:55 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Shot on the Job: Philly’s Public Workers Are Under Fire
No matter the job Tiffany Fletcher took to support her three sons, she threw herself into the work. Whether the position was in fast food service or cosmetology, the 41-year-old “was a hard worker, and she loved what she did,” recalled her mother, Geraldine Fletcher. That passion extended to her caretaking, too: Outside of her working hours, Tiffany, took care of Geraldine, 77, as her home health care aide.
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of options when it comes to seeing the outdoors. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature.
Olney family is fighting 'hygiene poverty' in Philadelphia community
Tanisha Singleton Thompson first saw the need for a service like this as a teacher. Students would ask her for hygiene products and she saw a difference in them when she could provide for their needs.
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular farm market and country store announces new location in Northampton County
UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. – A popular business selling local eggs, produce, livestock feed and more will soon have a new home in the Slate Belt. Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store that previously operated at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, is moving a few miles east to Apple Blossom Village, 690 Allegheny Road, Upper Mount Bethel Township.
