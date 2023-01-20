Read full article on original website
Early County coach leaving the Bobcats
BLAKELY, Ala. (WTVY) - Early County is searching for a new head football coach after Joel Harvin announced he is leaving the program. Harvin had served as head coach at Early County for the past six seasons. He compiled a 33-32 record over that time. During his tenure, the program...
ESCC softball team looking to build off success from 2022
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Just over a week before first pitch for the Enterprise State Boll Weevil softball team. Looking to build off the success that second year head coach Clair Goodson created in 2022. After a 26-27 record, the lady Weevils made the state softball tournament for the first...
Wallace baseball looks to return back to JUCO World Series
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Wallace Govs are just a week and a half away from the start of their baseball team and for the first time in a quarter of a decade Mackey Sasser will not be in the Govs dugout. The 2022 team just one win from returning...
Cottonwood boys basketball hands Geneva County first loss in area play
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Cottonwood Bears came back against the Geneva County Bulldogs to give them their first area loss of the season. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Geneva County vs Cottonwood girls basketball
Geneva County vs Cottonwood girls basketball
On the dotted line: Sukoff signs with River Hawks
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- A big day for Houston Academy student Onika Sukoff. The senior has signed to play at Susquehanna University in Pennsylvania to play volleyball. Sukoff helped the Raiders make it to Birmingham for the state tournament this season, coming up short in the quarterfinals. A special moment...
On the dotted line: Tolley strikes with Mobile
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- A dream achieved for Houston Academy’s Kaelyn Tolley who will be bowling at the collegiate level. Tolley will be attending the University of Mobile. A school which just started their bowling program this year. Tolley signing on the dotted line and she’s excited to be...
Severe weather moving into the Wiregrass
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN) — Take a look at the severe weather threat moving into the Wiregrass area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Until 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, the severe weather threat will be in the western part of the Wiregrass, with Covington county at a slight risk for severe weather.
Geneva, Henry among statewide list of not having pediatric access
(WDHN) — Enterprise and Dothan Pediatric Clinics are the closest for families who live in Geneva and Henry counties — two counties that lack pediatric access. “I’ve got two little ones and it’s really hard I can’t imagine not having help with one if the other one is sick and having to go to Dothan or Enterprise because the one here in town won’t see children unless they are their primary physician,” Maggie Sellers said.
Funeral services held for Army private from the Bronx killed in Alabama
U.S. Army Pvt. Abdul Latifu was killed during an altercation at Fort Rucker in Alabama on Jan. 10, just a week after Latifu’s 21st birthday. Pvt. Brian Jones is currently in custody and is being charged with murder.
Bear spotted in Geneva neighborhood
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An uninvited guest dropped by a Geneva neighborhood Friday night. Surveillance photos show a black bear lurking at Ridgely Meyers home near Highway 52 and the Farm Center. Bears occasionally are spotted in south Alabama. Another was seen walking along a downtown street several years ago. Subscribe...
Legal Talk Tuesday: Recalls
In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss recalls. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Pvt. Brian Jones charged with murder
Pvt. Brian Jones charged with murder
School closings and delays for January 25
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several Wiregrass area schools will be under delays or closing due to the severe weather threat for Wednesday morning. News 4 has a current list of all of those we have been able to find and have been sent:. Alfred Saliba Family Service Center Early Head...
ESCC announces new interim VP
Your Eastern Shore Community College has announced Dr. Raymond Burton as the interim Vice President for Academic, Student, & Workforce Education upon the departure of Dr. Patrick Tompkins. Dr. Burton brings 28 years of teaching and administrative experience in community colleges and in the Virginia Community College System. He has...
Attorney charged with DUI seeks $2 million from City of Dothan
Attorney charged with DUI seeks $2 million from City of Dothan
Search for missing Geneva County woman
Search for missing Geneva County woman
Neighborhood celebrates life of man who was shot, killed in southeast Alabama
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — An Ozark neighborhood is remembering the life of a loved one who lost his life in a shooting 10 days ago. The rain didn’t stop more than 50 balloons from being released in the Don Circle Community in Ozark on Saturday. To honor the life of Anthony Grey. “He will always […]
4WARN Weather Day issued for January 25
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 4Warn Weather team has declared a 4Warn Weather Day for Wednesday, January 25. The chance for severe weather is expected between the hours of 4 a.m. to 8 a.m., with impacts to the southern part of the area in southern Covington, Geneva, and Houston counties and southward.
Lane closure on Ross Clark Circle
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One southbound lane of traffic on Ross Clark Circle will be closed until the end of the day Tuesday. According to information from the City of Dothan, a contractor working in the immediate areas around the roadway is the cause of the closure on January 24 starting at 8:00 a.m.
