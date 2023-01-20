ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, AL

wtvy.com

Early County coach leaving the Bobcats

BLAKELY, Ala. (WTVY) - Early County is searching for a new head football coach after Joel Harvin announced he is leaving the program. Harvin had served as head coach at Early County for the past six seasons. He compiled a 33-32 record over that time. During his tenure, the program...
BLAKELY, GA
wtvy.com

ESCC softball team looking to build off success from 2022

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Just over a week before first pitch for the Enterprise State Boll Weevil softball team. Looking to build off the success that second year head coach Clair Goodson created in 2022. After a 26-27 record, the lady Weevils made the state softball tournament for the first...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Wallace baseball looks to return back to JUCO World Series

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Wallace Govs are just a week and a half away from the start of their baseball team and for the first time in a quarter of a decade Mackey Sasser will not be in the Govs dugout. The 2022 team just one win from returning...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Cottonwood boys basketball hands Geneva County first loss in area play

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Cottonwood Bears came back against the Geneva County Bulldogs to give them their first area loss of the season. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
COTTONWOOD, AL
wtvy.com

Geneva County vs Cottonwood girls basketball

GENEVA COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

On the dotted line: Sukoff signs with River Hawks

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- A big day for Houston Academy student Onika Sukoff. The senior has signed to play at Susquehanna University in Pennsylvania to play volleyball. Sukoff helped the Raiders make it to Birmingham for the state tournament this season, coming up short in the quarterfinals. A special moment...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

On the dotted line: Tolley strikes with Mobile

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- A dream achieved for Houston Academy’s Kaelyn Tolley who will be bowling at the collegiate level. Tolley will be attending the University of Mobile. A school which just started their bowling program this year. Tolley signing on the dotted line and she’s excited to be...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Severe weather moving into the Wiregrass

WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN) — Take a look at the severe weather threat moving into the Wiregrass area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Until 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, the severe weather threat will be in the western part of the Wiregrass, with Covington county at a slight risk for severe weather.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Geneva, Henry among statewide list of not having pediatric access

(WDHN) — Enterprise and Dothan Pediatric Clinics are the closest for families who live in Geneva and Henry counties — two counties that lack pediatric access. “I’ve got two little ones and it’s really hard I can’t imagine not having help with one if the other one is sick and having to go to Dothan or Enterprise because the one here in town won’t see children unless they are their primary physician,” Maggie Sellers said.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Bear spotted in Geneva neighborhood

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An uninvited guest dropped by a Geneva neighborhood Friday night. Surveillance photos show a black bear lurking at Ridgely Meyers home near Highway 52 and the Farm Center. Bears occasionally are spotted in south Alabama. Another was seen walking along a downtown street several years ago. Subscribe...
GENEVA, AL
wtvy.com

Legal Talk Tuesday: Recalls

In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss recalls. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Pvt. Brian Jones charged with murder

The Houston Academy Raiders come out on top over the Ashford Yellow Jackets. Gov. Ivey has issued a reward of $5,000 for information in Dorrill’s murder investigation. City of Dothan starts short-term rental complaint line. Updated: 51 minutes ago. If you have short-term rental complaints, the city has made...
ASHFORD, AL
wtvy.com

School closings and delays for January 25

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several Wiregrass area schools will be under delays or closing due to the severe weather threat for Wednesday morning. News 4 has a current list of all of those we have been able to find and have been sent:. Alfred Saliba Family Service Center Early Head...
DOTHAN, AL
shoredailynews.com

ESCC announces new interim VP

Your Eastern Shore Community College has announced Dr. Raymond Burton as the interim Vice President for Academic, Student, & Workforce Education upon the departure of Dr. Patrick Tompkins. Dr. Burton brings 28 years of teaching and administrative experience in community colleges and in the Virginia Community College System. He has...
wtvy.com

Attorney charged with DUI seeks $2 million from City of Dothan

DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Search for missing Geneva County woman

Chase Paramore, a graduate of Providence Christian, was announced by Waldorf University (NAIA) as their fifth head coach in the program’s modern history. Health experts are urging parents to be sure their children are up to date with their childhood vaccinations. ACT Award named in honor of Matt Rodgers.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

4WARN Weather Day issued for January 25

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 4Warn Weather team has declared a 4Warn Weather Day for Wednesday, January 25. The chance for severe weather is expected between the hours of 4 a.m. to 8 a.m., with impacts to the southern part of the area in southern Covington, Geneva, and Houston counties and southward.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Lane closure on Ross Clark Circle

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One southbound lane of traffic on Ross Clark Circle will be closed until the end of the day Tuesday. According to information from the City of Dothan, a contractor working in the immediate areas around the roadway is the cause of the closure on January 24 starting at 8:00 a.m.
DOTHAN, AL

