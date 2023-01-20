Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Go Fish, Go! Goldfish Racing at Gruner Brothers Brewery Friday Night
Just when you think you've seen it all. Gruner Brothers Brewing is holding aquatic races Friday night to see who has the fastest goldfish in Casper. Races begin at 7:00 down a 12' long dragstrip. "Whoever wins the bracket will take home half the entry fees! Winnings depends on signups!"
One Of Wyoming’s Top 3 Bakeries To Release A Cookbook
When you're one of the top bakeries in Wyoming, you know you have something good. When Chef Bill Brockley Jr. decided to move to Casper and start sourdough based True bakery, his dream to release a cookbook came with him. The exciting news is the cookbook dream has become a...
What is Casper’s Favorite Girl Scout Cookie?
Girl Scouts of Wyoming kicks off its 2023 Cookie Program on Friday, February 3rd. With that, we're wondering...what's Casper's favorite Girl Scout cookie??. Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Trefoils, Adventurefuls, (and new this year, Lemonades, Toast-Yay!, and gluten and allergen free Caramel Chocolate Chip). Also...
Kelly Walsh High School Gets Gifts for Uniforms for Cheer, Dance, Robotics Teams
Kelly Walsh High School's cheer team, dance team and robotics team will be receiving new uniforms and jerseys after the Natrona County School District board of trustees approved two donations for them on Monday. Energy Labs donated $2,600 to help with the purchase of uniforms for the cheer and dance...
Sit With DJ Nyke and See His Car Crushed at the Toughest Monster Truck Tour
One of Casper's favorite events of the year is returning to the Ford Wyoming Center. The Toughest Monster Truck Tour rolls into town on Saturday, February 11th, 2023. This year, we're giving you a chance to sit in my section (section 221) and enjoy all the high flying, car crunching action while we scream, shout and cheer for our favorite trucks.
For Sale: One Croc, Never Worn
It's rumored (but probably not true - just go with it for the purpose of this story) that Ernest Hemingway was once challenged with writing a six-word story. Hemingway, a writing legend (and a dreadfully misogynistic alcoholic) was tasked with coming up with a short story for a bet. The bet said that Hemingway couldn't come up with a story in six words.
Tremendous Castle On Casper Mountain With Epic Tower For Sale
Rapunzel, Rapunzel let down your hair. Is your head in the clouds? Always stargazing? This might be the property for you. Listed by Real Estate Leaders, this house on Casper Mountian might be the most interesting property for sale. It is a work in progress as it is incomplete. That...
Natrona School Board Approves Semi-Truck Bid for Diesel Classes
The Natrona County School District Board of Trustees on Monday awarded Peterbilt of Wyoming the bid for a diesel semi-truck and trailer for the Pathways Innovation Center. School district executive director Steve Ellbogen said Pathways Innovation Center students will use the truck and trailer for their diesel mechanics classes. The...
BE AWARE: Casper WYDOT Crews Removing Snow from Mountain Road Today
"Casper crews are removing snow from the mountain road today. Watch for workers and equipment and possible delays" read a post on the Wyoming Department of Transportation's Facebook page. The Purrrfect Cup: Wyoming's First Cat Café Opens in Casper. It's called 'Whiskers and Meows Cat Cafe' and, as the...
Avoid Area: Crash at Casper Mountain Road & Wyoming Boulevard
Motorists should avoid the intersection of Casper Mountain Road and Wyoming Boulevard where emergency crews are responding to a collision Monday morning. At this time, it is unknown whether the crash caused injuries. Be safe and be patient with the first responders.
Natrona County School Board Approves Midwest Roof Removal Bid
The Natrona County School Board of Trustees on Monday approved a contract with a Denver firm to remove the roof of the Midwest School. The board publicly advertised the project and received bids from two companies, according to the meeting agenda. Rockies Environmental and Demolition Services Inc., of Denver submitted...
58 Percent of Women Are Stalked Before the Age of 25
The Natrona County Sheriff's Office has spent January offering various facts and figures to the community regarding the subject of stalking. January is National Stalking Awareness Month, and the NCSO has created a series of social media posts. The most recent of which offered a startling fact: 58% of women...
Search for Missing Person at EKW State Park Suspended Due to Ice Conditions
The Natrona County Sheriff's office said in a news release today that search and rescue operations for Bruce Wayne Campbell are currently suspended due to the ice conditions on the river. "Search and Rescue teams and officials covered more than 100 miles collectively over the ground and water," read the...
One Injured, Several Animals Killed in Structure Fire on Hopi Road in Natrona County
The Natrona County Fire District announced that they had taken on a structure fire early Friday afternoon. "This morning, 1/20/23, at approximately 6:00 am, the Natrona County Fire District was dispatched to the report of a structure fire on Hopi Road," the NCFD wrote in a Facebook post. "The reporting party stated there was an animal holding pen on fire with animals inside. There were residential structures nearby but not threatened."
Day Four of Search and Rescue for Missing Man Last Seen at Edness Kimball WIlkins State Park
The Natrona County Sheriff's Office has announced that they have commenced Day 4 of the Search and Rescue efforts for a man believed to have last been seen at Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park. "Search and Rescue operations continue on land and on the river in EKW State Park," Kiera...
VIDEO: Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Practice Ice Rescue, Offer Tips on if You Fall Through Ice
With winter having arrived and many of Wyoming's lakes and rivers frozen, numerous fishermen (and women) have spent their weekends ice fishing. While this is a fun, relaxing (albeit chilly) hobby, it also presents a certain element of danger if one is not adequately prepared. The Natrona County Sheriff's Office...
Natrona County Arrest Log (1/23/23 – 1/24/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
My Country 95.5
Casper, WY
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0