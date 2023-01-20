It's rumored (but probably not true - just go with it for the purpose of this story) that Ernest Hemingway was once challenged with writing a six-word story. Hemingway, a writing legend (and a dreadfully misogynistic alcoholic) was tasked with coming up with a short story for a bet. The bet said that Hemingway couldn't come up with a story in six words.

