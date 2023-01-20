Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
therebelwalk.com
Seeking winning formula, Ole Miss hosts Missouri Tuesday night
OXFORD, Miss. — The Ole Miss basketball team is still searching for answers. After starting the year 6-0, the things have taken a turn and now the Rebels are nearing the back half of SEC play at the bottom looking up. While viewpoints varied on this Ole Miss team...
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss picks up commitment from Georgia Tech transfer cornerback Zamari Walton
OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss picked up another huge commit in the transfer portal Sunday evening as Georgia Tech cornerback Zamari Walton is the latest to pledge to the Rebels. Walton had entered the portal on January 18, the last day of the winter window. It will re-open on May 1.
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss men’s basketball falls to Missouri, 89-77
OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss men’s basketball team lost 89-77 Tuesday night to the Missouri Tigers at the SJB Pavilion. The loss drops the Rebels to 1-7 in SEC play for the second time in head coach Kermit Davis’ career at Ole Miss. The Tigers lit...
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss women’s basketball loses overtime heartbreaker to Auburn, 77-76
OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss women’s basketball team dropped its second game in a row in a 77-76 overtime loss at Auburn Sunday night. The loss propelled the Tigers to a season series split with the Rebels. Ole Miss took a 41-33 lead into the halftime break,...
Comments / 0