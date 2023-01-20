ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therebelwalk.com

Seeking winning formula, Ole Miss hosts Missouri Tuesday night

OXFORD, Miss. — The Ole Miss basketball team is still searching for answers. After starting the year 6-0, the things have taken a turn and now the Rebels are nearing the back half of SEC play at the bottom looking up. While viewpoints varied on this Ole Miss team...
OXFORD, MS
therebelwalk.com

Ole Miss men’s basketball falls to Missouri, 89-77

OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss men’s basketball team lost 89-77 Tuesday night to the Missouri Tigers at the SJB Pavilion. The loss drops the Rebels to 1-7 in SEC play for the second time in head coach Kermit Davis’ career at Ole Miss. The Tigers lit...
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy