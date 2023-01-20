Read full article on original website
Sevier County residents, workers to receive discounts at Ober Mountain
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anyone who lives and/or works in Sevier County can receive a discount at the slopes on Ober Mountain. On select Thursdays and Sundays through March 2, residents and workers of Sevier County can receive a ski/snowboard package for $40. That price includes a ski area ticket...
Knoxville business donates new roof to Cerebral Palsy Center
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s Cerebral Palsy center is in dire need of a new roof. Contractors estimated it would cost the nonprofit $40 thousand. With an already stretched budget, they simply couldn’t afford it. “We are TennCare reimbursed. We have private donors that donate, but we just...
Wilderness Wildlife Week opens in Pigeon Forge
Going My Way: Ray Mears
Knoxville woman loses over $2,000 after safe store files for bankruptcy
A Knoxville woman is frustrated after she purchased a safe and paid it in full but it never arrived. The company she bought it from has declared bankruptcy.
Company coming to Knoxville to make 'life-saving' electric vehicle technology
Helicopter tour business comes to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MyFlight Tours has brought the first helicopter tour company to Knoxville. The company has locations throughout the U.S., including one in the Smoky Mountains. Daniel Powell is a pilot for the company who said it’s a unique opportunity to bring this service to Knoxville. ″Just...
MyFlight Tours comes to Knoxville
Knoxville dad gives blood in honor of daughter with childhood cancer
A few minutes in a chair at MEDIC Regional Blood Center amounting to a life saving donation for one Knoxville dad.
Ober Mountain opens renovations to mountain top restaurant
2023 Read City reading challenge
Louisville bank robbed at gunpoint Tuesday after false call at Alcoa Walmart
The robbery occurred Tuesday in Louisville.
Oak Ridge ‘Baby Wyatt’ case bringing light to TN’s Safe Haven Law
A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child.
Dollywood now hiring hundreds of employees for 2023 season
Knoxville leaders to consider ban on tethering dogs unsupervised, animal center speaks up
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville city council members will discuss a total ban of leaving dogs chained up outside unsupervised Tuesday night. The current city ordinance allows it, but the Knoxville Animal Welfare Alliance wants to change that, and brought the issue up to city leaders. The co-founder of the group, Julia Roy, said they followed the guidelines of what Johnson City put into law a few years ago.
Don’t throw that away! Donate trees to animals at Zoo Knoxville
Catch Up Quick
Counter-protestors at Knoxville ‘March for Life’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, the Knox County Chapter of Tennessee Right to Life held its annual March for Life at the Knoxville Convention Center. Hundreds of people marched to a now-closed abortion clinic near the University of Tennessee. Monica Irvine, a board member at the Knox County Chapter...
Knoxville Bar Association, Legal Aid of East Tenn. to offer free legal advice to veterans
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Bar Association, along with Legal Aid of East Tennessee, is offering an in-person legal advice clinic in February. The clinic will be hosted at the Knox County Public Defender’s Community Law Office at 1101 Liberty St. in Knoxville. It will offer generic advice on legal issues such as family law, rental issues, bankruptcy, criminal defense, consumer protection, child support, personal injury and more.
Man booked into jail following deadly Magnolia Ave crash
The second suspect in the deadly drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville is now in jail according to Knox County court records. Man booked into jail following deadly Magnolia Ave …. The second suspect in the deadly drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville is now in...
