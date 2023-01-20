ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Josie Sweeney
4d ago

sad.we are not doing any thing to keep or rebel or disagree with all this imigrants coming into Texas taking our jobs,shortage of food, losing emergency Snap benefits and cutting down regular Snap benefits, all because imigrants need to be kept warm and feeding them 3 meal a day.

dna doesn't lie
4d ago

sure do wish they were more concerned about the homeless instead of the illegals

Justice for all
4d ago

send them back to Mexico President Obrador will hire them

KVIA

El Paso business owner struggles after fire closes street

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- It's been over a month since a fire erupted at a shoe shop in Downtown El Paso. Since then, the City of El Paso has closed down El Paso Street, where several businesses sit. Businesses tell ABC-7 they are struggling to make ends meet, some even forced to close their stores.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Search for injured hiker underway on Franklin Mountains

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Combined Search and Rescue crews are searching for a hiker needing assistance on the 1000 Steps Trail of the Franklin Mountains. News of the report came in just before 4:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Who Are These People And Why Were They Important To El Paso?

There are many buildings around El Paso named after people. You'll probably recognize the names but do you know who they were and why they're honored this way?. Schools are big on using famous names. With all the different school functions and athletic events that happen, most everyone in town is familiar with those names. Whether they're parents or not.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Car ends up in sinkhole in South-Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A car ended up in a sinkhole in South-Central El Paso Tuesday afternoon, according to the El Paso Fire Department. Firefighters was dispatched to the scene along the 700 block of Feliz Place and Flower Drive. That’s near Ascarate Lake. It happened about 2:50 p.m. One person was checked on […]
EL PASO, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Wil Herren Leaving KVIA-TV: Where Is the El Paso Anchor Going?

Wil Herren has been a part of the El Paso community for the better part of his career. The multimedia veteran has had many roles at KVIA-TV, but he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Wil Herren unofficially revealed that he is leaving KVIA ABC-7. The announcement came when he was missing from his regular newscast. Now, ABC-7 viewers want to know where he is heading next and if he will remain in El Paso. Find out what Wil Herren said about his exit from KVIA here.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

2023 New Mexico Mother of the Year named

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mary Carter of Anthony, New Mexico was selected as the 2023 New Mexico Mother of the Year. Carter is the youngest of 10 children and is the only member of her family to attend college. In 2021, she received the president’s lifetime achievement award. Carter, along with mothers form across the country, […]
ANTHONY, NM
KTSM

Volunteers clean up trash in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The World Mission Society Church of God collected trash that has been accumulating next to the access road on Gateway North and Railroad Avenue on Sunday. The organization saw more than 40 volunteers help in the beautification project in Northeast El Paso. The Church of God is a worldwide organization […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso Police investigate possible shooting in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police were called out to a shopping center in far east El Paso county early Monday morning after one person called saying they heard gunshots in the area, according to Police. Police blocked off the Sunfire Village Plaza on the 2100 block of...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Borderland residents hunt for cheaper eggs in Juarez; face fines if smuggled into U.S.

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- High egg prices in El Paso have some crossing to Juarez in search of lower prices. Since the end of 2022, when the rise in cases of bird flu started, egg prices have been escalating significantly. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), more than 43 million chickens had to The post Borderland residents hunt for cheaper eggs in Juarez; face fines if smuggled into U.S. appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso nonprofit expands operation to protect human trafficking victims

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A local group that offers shelter to human trafficking victims is expanding its operation to increase the current emergency shelter capacity for victims of trafficking and child exploitation in the region this January, which is human trafficking awareness month. The Paso del Norte Center of...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Police presence near Cielo Vista drive in east El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS (KFOX14/CBS4) — We are getting reports of a police presence near east El Paso between the streets Cielo Vista and Devonshire Drive. Our crews on scene saw two police units blocking the streets with tape and police units. Avoid the area if possible. There is very...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Person falls from border wall, rescued after falling into water

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso fire crews responded to a fall from the border wall Monday evening. It happened along Loop 375, near Riverside Middle School. The person fell into the water but was pulled out. There are reports of injuries, but it is unclear how severe they are.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso County Attorney announces she will not seek re-election

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal announced Tuesday she would not seek re-election. Her current term expires on Dec. 31, 2024. Bernal has served as County Attorney since 2009. “It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve this community. I intend to...
EL PASO, TX

