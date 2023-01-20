Read full article on original website
Josie Sweeney
4d ago
sad.we are not doing any thing to keep or rebel or disagree with all this imigrants coming into Texas taking our jobs,shortage of food, losing emergency Snap benefits and cutting down regular Snap benefits, all because imigrants need to be kept warm and feeding them 3 meal a day.
Reply
9
dna doesn't lie
4d ago
sure do wish they were more concerned about the homeless instead of the illegals
Reply
12
Justice for all
4d ago
send them back to Mexico President Obrador will hire them
Reply
10
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector RegionAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Eric Adams Announced Plans To Tackle The Migrants Crisis Following His US-Mexico Border VisitAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
KVIA
El Paso business owner struggles after fire closes street
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- It's been over a month since a fire erupted at a shoe shop in Downtown El Paso. Since then, the City of El Paso has closed down El Paso Street, where several businesses sit. Businesses tell ABC-7 they are struggling to make ends meet, some even forced to close their stores.
The Most Loving Places In The US Were Ranked & A Small Texas City Beat The Entire Country
Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and celebrating it — whether you’re single or taken — is the perfect excuse to have a day full of nothing but love and sweet messages. A recent study by Crossword Solver, a website for anything crossword puzzles, evaluated millions...
KVIA
Search for injured hiker underway on Franklin Mountains
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Combined Search and Rescue crews are searching for a hiker needing assistance on the 1000 Steps Trail of the Franklin Mountains. News of the report came in just before 4:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Water employee rescued from empty water tank in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Fire and its special rescue team recued a person who fell into a water tank in south-central El Paso Monday morning. The report around 10:09 a.m. indicated that a man, believed to be in his 50s, fell into a water tank in the 4100 Delta Drive near Boone Street.
Who Are These People And Why Were They Important To El Paso?
There are many buildings around El Paso named after people. You'll probably recognize the names but do you know who they were and why they're honored this way?. Schools are big on using famous names. With all the different school functions and athletic events that happen, most everyone in town is familiar with those names. Whether they're parents or not.
Car ends up in sinkhole in South-Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A car ended up in a sinkhole in South-Central El Paso Tuesday afternoon, according to the El Paso Fire Department. Firefighters was dispatched to the scene along the 700 block of Feliz Place and Flower Drive. That’s near Ascarate Lake. It happened about 2:50 p.m. One person was checked on […]
earnthenecklace.com
Wil Herren Leaving KVIA-TV: Where Is the El Paso Anchor Going?
Wil Herren has been a part of the El Paso community for the better part of his career. The multimedia veteran has had many roles at KVIA-TV, but he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Wil Herren unofficially revealed that he is leaving KVIA ABC-7. The announcement came when he was missing from his regular newscast. Now, ABC-7 viewers want to know where he is heading next and if he will remain in El Paso. Find out what Wil Herren said about his exit from KVIA here.
There’s A Good Chance These Roads In El Paso Will Ruin Your Tires
Nothing ruins your day more than driving around while you're doing your errands, and then all of a sudden... That little notification goes off saying there's something wrong with your tires. You pull over & you now... you have to bring out the spare tire & replace the old one that is now ruined.
cbs4local.com
Person with serious stab wounds shows up at fire station in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was taken to the hospital with serious stab wounds on Monday. Officials said the person showed up at the fire station 28 located on 10820 McCombs. Officials said the man had critical wounds and was taken to a hospital. It's unknown how...
2023 New Mexico Mother of the Year named
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mary Carter of Anthony, New Mexico was selected as the 2023 New Mexico Mother of the Year. Carter is the youngest of 10 children and is the only member of her family to attend college. In 2021, she received the president’s lifetime achievement award. Carter, along with mothers form across the country, […]
Volunteers clean up trash in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The World Mission Society Church of God collected trash that has been accumulating next to the access road on Gateway North and Railroad Avenue on Sunday. The organization saw more than 40 volunteers help in the beautification project in Northeast El Paso. The Church of God is a worldwide organization […]
KVIA
El Paso Police investigate possible shooting in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police were called out to a shopping center in far east El Paso county early Monday morning after one person called saying they heard gunshots in the area, according to Police. Police blocked off the Sunfire Village Plaza on the 2100 block of...
Borderland residents hunt for cheaper eggs in Juarez; face fines if smuggled into U.S.
JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- High egg prices in El Paso have some crossing to Juarez in search of lower prices. Since the end of 2022, when the rise in cases of bird flu started, egg prices have been escalating significantly. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), more than 43 million chickens had to The post Borderland residents hunt for cheaper eggs in Juarez; face fines if smuggled into U.S. appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
El Paso nonprofit expands operation to protect human trafficking victims
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A local group that offers shelter to human trafficking victims is expanding its operation to increase the current emergency shelter capacity for victims of trafficking and child exploitation in the region this January, which is human trafficking awareness month. The Paso del Norte Center of...
Person hospitalized after showing up at El Paso fire station with stab wounds
EL PASO, (KTSM) — A person showed up at a Northeast El Paso fire station along McCombs Street with stab wounds Monday afternoon, fire officials said. The person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. El Paso police are investigating the incident. No other details were immediately available.
cbs4local.com
Police presence near Cielo Vista drive in east El Paso
EL PASO, TEXAS (KFOX14/CBS4) — We are getting reports of a police presence near east El Paso between the streets Cielo Vista and Devonshire Drive. Our crews on scene saw two police units blocking the streets with tape and police units. Avoid the area if possible. There is very...
KVIA
Uniforms belonging to Nolan Richardson Middle School cheer team allegedly stolen
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Independent School District and El Paso police are investigating the theft of a package containing new uniforms intended for the Nolan Richardson Middle School cheer squad. ABC-7 learned on January 18, the package was mistakenly delivered to the coach's house instead of...
KVIA
Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Jan. 22 to Jan. 28
EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of January 22 to January 28. For updates, click here. For a look at more information, click here.
KVIA
Person falls from border wall, rescued after falling into water
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso fire crews responded to a fall from the border wall Monday evening. It happened along Loop 375, near Riverside Middle School. The person fell into the water but was pulled out. There are reports of injuries, but it is unclear how severe they are.
KVIA
El Paso County Attorney announces she will not seek re-election
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal announced Tuesday she would not seek re-election. Her current term expires on Dec. 31, 2024. Bernal has served as County Attorney since 2009. “It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve this community. I intend to...
Comments / 6