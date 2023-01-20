An open-concept kitchen, U-shaped floor plan and high contrast color palette contribute to the family-friendly project. Taking on a big project for friends can be challenging for designers because there is more pressure, but at the same time, it can be more fun because you already know their personalities and feel more invested in the project. Meredith Owen from Meredith Owen Interiors — along with her husband’s firm Hatch + Ulland Owen Architects — took on such a project when friends, who were ready to downsize, chose them to create their new home. A family with two children, they wanted the home to be functional but also with an elevated design aesthetic.

