2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensOrlando, FL
The Naples billionaire giving away millionsAsh JurbergNaples, FL
Emergency Services director thanks Clay County first responders for help with Hurricane IanLauren FoxClay County, FL
Florida has 3 of the 10 Most Expensive Zip Codes in the South. 2 are in Tiny, Lesser-Known IslandsL. CaneFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cape CoralTed RiversCape Coral, FL
WINKNEWS.com
Frequently forgotten Fort Myers Beach area still devastated by Ian
Recovery efforts continue at Fort Myers Beach in the wake of Hurricane Ian. But some of the hardest-hit areas might be out of the line of sight. The North side of the island, if you make a right at the base of the bridge instead of a left, is still living in a world of both progress and pain.
WINKNEWS.com
Leoma Lovegrove plans downtown Fort Myers art studio, lists Matlacha property for $2.5M
Leoma Lovegrove said she always would be a part of Matlacha. However, the artist who spent the past 25 years there put her studio up for sale, moved to North Fort Myers and is planning a new shop and studio for downtown Fort Myers. Lovegrove also has been turning trash...
NBC 2
Captiva’s Bubble Room bringing their cakes to Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Bubble Room will be offering four of its delicious cakes this weekend after the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre has opened its doors to the Captiva restaurant in need of a temporary home. The Bubble Room, located on Captiva Drive, was severely damaged from Hurricane...
Fort Myers Beach celebrates ‘The Beach Bar’ grand re-opening
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The Beach Bar on Fort Myers held its grand re-opening on Saturday. The bar was filling the air with music, drinks, and warm welcomes. A sandcastle was built to represent the island’s strength after the destruction of hurricane Ian. Beach Bar manager Matt...
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Luxury Coastal Residence with Big Wide Water Views Asks $3.35 Million in Marco Island, Florida
1964 San Marco Road Home in Marco Island, Florida for Sale. 1964 San Marco Road, Marco Island, Florida is a stunning brand-new custom-built luxury coastal-contemporary residence tastefully decorated with high quality furnishings, ultra-custom features with high-end finishes and upgrades. This Home in Marco Island offers 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 3,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1964 San Marco Road, please contact Larry Caruso (Phone: 239-260-3330) & David Strong (Phone: 239-404-3280) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel’s Adventures in Paradise Outfitters opens pop-up store in Bell Tower
Adventures in Paradise Outfitters along with a few other displaced Sanibel shops opened in Bell Tower in Fort Myers following Hurricane Ian. The original store was opened 13 years ago on the island by current owner Joshua Stewart’s parents. Stewart and his wife, Audrey, celebrated their move from the...
WINKNEWS.com
Bruno’s of Brooklyn proposing food truck park in Lee County
Bruno’s of Brooklyn has drawn up plans for a food truck park in Fort Myers, but they still need approval from the city. WINK News spoke exclusively with the owners about the plans and the impact the food truck park would have on the community. Calcedonio Bruno and his...
speedonthewater.com
Naples Fun Run A ‘Comeback’ Event For Fort Myers Offshore
No matter how much money and effort you throw at it, recovering from a natural disaster such as Hurricane Ian, which pummeled Southwest Florida in late September 2022, takes time. Less than a month ago, there was still too much floating debris and too many submerged hazards in the water for Fort Myers Offshore to start from the Sanibel Island Causeway—per the nonprofit scholarship fundraising powerboat club’s longstanding tradition—for its Holiday Fun Run. Though 25 club members and their passengers did come by boat to the New Year’s Eve happening, the majority arrived from various departure points. And most came to the lunch venue by car.
WINKNEWS.com
Temporary post office brings relief to Fort Myers Beach residents
Thanks to a new temporary post office, Fort Myers Beach residents will finally be able to send and receive mail right from the island after nearly four months of driving out of the way to do so. People in Fort Myers Beach have had to drive for miles all the...
WINKNEWS.com
The Continental restaurant reopens in Old Naples
The Continental on Third Street South in Old Naples reopened this month after being closed due to flooding damage from Hurricane Ian. Owner Richard D’Amico also owns Third Street’s Campiello, which reopened less than a month after the storm ripped through Southwest Florida. The Continental’s damage was more...
NBC 2
Ex-con drunkenly brings shotgun into Fort Myers Beach Bar
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Eyes immediately were fixed on the figure standing in the doorway of Bonita Bill’s Restaurant. The waterfront spot under the shade of the Matanza’s Pass Bridge is a popular spot for all comers, locals and transients alike. But on January 21st, 2023, Sean Mynch was stealing the spotlight.
luxury-houses.net
Exceptionally Renovated Home in Naples, Florida with Sweeping Vistas Across Naples Bay is Asking for $14 Million
1947 8th Street South Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 1947 8th Street South, Naples, Florida is spectacular residence on a unique location in the heart of Downtown capturing unparalleled views down Naples Bay towards Gordons Pass. This Home in Naples offers 6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1947 8th Street South, please contact Taylor Wilson Canada (Phone: 239-289-0660) & Andrew Arreola, LLC (Phone: 239-821-3560) at Gulf Coast International Properties for full support and perfect service.
Fort Myers Beach man restores a family’s Christmas memories after spotting nutcracker in canal
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Fort Myers Beach resident Stephen Clark was casually sipping on his coffee from his balcony when he spotted something that almost urged him to call 911. “I grabbed my binoculars… and I’m looking at it. I’m looking at it and I’m like, those are...
luxury-houses.net
This Beautiful Estate Home Located in the One of North Naples, Florida most Desired Locations Vineyards is Asking $4 Million
408 Terracina Way Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 408 Terracina Way, Naples, Florida, is located in the Vineyards, one of North Naples most desired locations and a RARE find in this market. This beautiful estate home has the best golf course views from the oversized pavered pool deck and fantasic outdoor kitchen with so much space for entertaining. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 4,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 408 Terracina Way, please contact Brenda Kae Atkinson (Phone: 269-655-7271) at Premiere Plus Realty Co. for full support and perfect service.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach holds topping-off ceremony for Margaritaville Resort
The developers of the Margaritaville Resort in Fort Myers Beach held a topping-off ceremony Friday morning as they put the last beam on top of the $200 million project. This milestone for Margaritaville also marks a significant move toward recovery in Fort Myers Beach in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian’s pummeling. It’s been a 3 1/2-month journey for locals, from thousands of pounds of debris being picked up to the first FEMA trailer being delivered, numerous visits from the state, city and county officials working together to rebuild this town, and the beach finally reopening. Ian wiped out many memories for people on Fort Myers Beach, but throughout the recovery, people have told WINK News, “We will rebuild.”
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $3.5 Million, This Magnificent Estate in Fort Myers, Florida Boasts Ultra High End Finishes from Top to Bottom
13335 Whispering Oaks Drive Home in Fort Myers, Florida for Sale. 13335 Whispering Oaks Drive, Fort Myers, Florida is a custom built home by Royal Corinthian Homes in the highly sought-after luxury golf community Verandah with oversized tile throughout, custom cabinets including paneled refrigerator, thermidor appliance package, quartz kitchen countertops, interior mezzanine balcony, dual master suites. This Home in Fort Myers offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 5,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 13335 Whispering Oaks Drive, please contact Nick Bejelis (Phone: 239-470-5855) at Starlink Realty, Inc for full support and perfect service.
floridarambler.com
Naples Botanical Garden: Beautiful and surprising after surviving Ian
Ever-changing yet always stunning, the Naples Botanical Garden on Florida’s west coast is a special place to learn about nature and enjoy the outdoors, visit after visit. If you are a first timer, you are bound to be impressed from the moment you approach the entrance. A lush landscape features plenty of color from bromeliads and other plants, a water-lily-studded pool dappled with sunlight coming through palm fronds and the soothing sound of water falling.
Fort Myers Beach visitors weary of dangerous items hiding in sand
FORT MYERS BEACH. Fla. – Southwest Florida beaches are starting to look like they don’t have debris, but there are still pieces buried in the sand. Cheryl Potter-Juda said, “because of the storm and the debris, I’m not sure what’s underneath the sand or what’s in the water.”
WINKNEWS.com
Emergency berm proposed for Collier County beaches
Hurricane Ian produced extreme waves and a storm surge that eroded beaches and dunes. That meant a lot of sand loss, leaving beachfront structures vulnerable. The beaches are one of the most important things in Collier County, so maintaining them is a top priority. On Tuesday, Collier County Commissioners are set to vote on how they will handle the problem.
WINKNEWS.com
Calusa Waterkeeper January bacteria sampling results
The Calusa Waterkeeper released the January bacteria sampling results Tuesday evening. According to the Calusa Waterkeeper, new sampling areas were added, such as the Estero River, Hendry Creek, Spring Creek, and more. The Calusa Waterkeeper notes that the results were very high all around Pine Island.
