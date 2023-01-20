ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

NBC 2

Captiva’s Bubble Room bringing their cakes to Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Bubble Room will be offering four of its delicious cakes this weekend after the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre has opened its doors to the Captiva restaurant in need of a temporary home. The Bubble Room, located on Captiva Drive, was severely damaged from Hurricane...
FORT MYERS, FL
luxury-houses.net

Stunning Luxury Coastal Residence with Big Wide Water Views Asks $3.35 Million in Marco Island, Florida

1964 San Marco Road Home in Marco Island, Florida for Sale. 1964 San Marco Road, Marco Island, Florida is a stunning brand-new custom-built luxury coastal-contemporary residence tastefully decorated with high quality furnishings, ultra-custom features with high-end finishes and upgrades. This Home in Marco Island offers 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 3,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1964 San Marco Road, please contact Larry Caruso (Phone: 239-260-3330) & David Strong (Phone: 239-404-3280) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Bruno’s of Brooklyn proposing food truck park in Lee County

Bruno’s of Brooklyn has drawn up plans for a food truck park in Fort Myers, but they still need approval from the city. WINK News spoke exclusively with the owners about the plans and the impact the food truck park would have on the community. Calcedonio Bruno and his...
FORT MYERS, FL
speedonthewater.com

Naples Fun Run A ‘Comeback’ Event For Fort Myers Offshore

No matter how much money and effort you throw at it, recovering from a natural disaster such as Hurricane Ian, which pummeled Southwest Florida in late September 2022, takes time. Less than a month ago, there was still too much floating debris and too many submerged hazards in the water for Fort Myers Offshore to start from the Sanibel Island Causeway—per the nonprofit scholarship fundraising powerboat club’s longstanding tradition—for its Holiday Fun Run. Though 25 club members and their passengers did come by boat to the New Year’s Eve happening, the majority arrived from various departure points. And most came to the lunch venue by car.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

The Continental restaurant reopens in Old Naples

The Continental on Third Street South in Old Naples reopened this month after being closed due to flooding damage from Hurricane Ian. Owner Richard D’Amico also owns Third Street’s Campiello, which reopened less than a month after the storm ripped through Southwest Florida. The Continental’s damage was more...
NAPLES, FL
NBC 2

Ex-con drunkenly brings shotgun into Fort Myers Beach Bar

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Eyes immediately were fixed on the figure standing in the doorway of Bonita Bill’s Restaurant. The waterfront spot under the shade of the Matanza’s Pass Bridge is a popular spot for all comers, locals and transients alike. But on January 21st, 2023, Sean Mynch was stealing the spotlight.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

Exceptionally Renovated Home in Naples, Florida with Sweeping Vistas Across Naples Bay is Asking for $14 Million

1947 8th Street South Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 1947 8th Street South, Naples, Florida is spectacular residence on a unique location in the heart of Downtown capturing unparalleled views down Naples Bay towards Gordons Pass. This Home in Naples offers 6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1947 8th Street South, please contact Taylor Wilson Canada (Phone: 239-289-0660) & Andrew Arreola, LLC (Phone: 239-821-3560) at Gulf Coast International Properties for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
luxury-houses.net

This Beautiful Estate Home Located in the One of North Naples, Florida most Desired Locations Vineyards is Asking $4 Million

408 Terracina Way Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 408 Terracina Way, Naples, Florida, is located in the Vineyards, one of North Naples most desired locations and a RARE find in this market. This beautiful estate home has the best golf course views from the oversized pavered pool deck and fantasic outdoor kitchen with so much space for entertaining. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 4,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 408 Terracina Way, please contact Brenda Kae Atkinson (Phone: 269-655-7271) at Premiere Plus Realty Co. for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers Beach holds topping-off ceremony for Margaritaville Resort

The developers of the Margaritaville Resort in Fort Myers Beach held a topping-off ceremony Friday morning as they put the last beam on top of the $200 million project. This milestone for Margaritaville also marks a significant move toward recovery in Fort Myers Beach in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian’s pummeling. It’s been a 3 1/2-month journey for locals, from thousands of pounds of debris being picked up to the first FEMA trailer being delivered, numerous visits from the state, city and county officials working together to rebuild this town, and the beach finally reopening. Ian wiped out many memories for people on Fort Myers Beach, but throughout the recovery, people have told WINK News, “We will rebuild.”
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $3.5 Million, This Magnificent Estate in Fort Myers, Florida Boasts Ultra High End Finishes from Top to Bottom

13335 Whispering Oaks Drive Home in Fort Myers, Florida for Sale. 13335 Whispering Oaks Drive, Fort Myers, Florida is a custom built home by Royal Corinthian Homes in the highly sought-after luxury golf community Verandah with oversized tile throughout, custom cabinets including paneled refrigerator, thermidor appliance package, quartz kitchen countertops, interior mezzanine balcony, dual master suites. This Home in Fort Myers offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 5,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 13335 Whispering Oaks Drive, please contact Nick Bejelis (Phone: 239-470-5855) at Starlink Realty, Inc for full support and perfect service.
FORT MYERS, FL
floridarambler.com

Naples Botanical Garden: Beautiful and surprising after surviving Ian

Ever-changing yet always stunning, the Naples Botanical Garden on Florida’s west coast is a special place to learn about nature and enjoy the outdoors, visit after visit. If you are a first timer, you are bound to be impressed from the moment you approach the entrance. A lush landscape features plenty of color from bromeliads and other plants, a water-lily-studded pool dappled with sunlight coming through palm fronds and the soothing sound of water falling.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Emergency berm proposed for Collier County beaches

Hurricane Ian produced extreme waves and a storm surge that eroded beaches and dunes. That meant a lot of sand loss, leaving beachfront structures vulnerable. The beaches are one of the most important things in Collier County, so maintaining them is a top priority. On Tuesday, Collier County Commissioners are set to vote on how they will handle the problem.
WINKNEWS.com

Calusa Waterkeeper January bacteria sampling results

The Calusa Waterkeeper released the January bacteria sampling results Tuesday evening. According to the Calusa Waterkeeper, new sampling areas were added, such as the Estero River, Hendry Creek, Spring Creek, and more. The Calusa Waterkeeper notes that the results were very high all around Pine Island.
LEE COUNTY, FL

