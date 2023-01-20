Read full article on original website
Captain Sandy Welcomes Captain Lee Back to Below Deck as the Crew Faces Even More Drama
“What happens on the boat, stays on the boat.” But lucky for us, sometimes it also ends up on Below Deck. And now we’re getting a first look at what is still to come in Season 10 of Below Deck. In the midseason teaser, we get a sneak peek at new charter guests, new wild times being had by all, new “ridiculous drama” for the yachties, and both (!) Captain Sandy Yawn and Captain Lee Rosbach finding themselves in the middle of it all.
Aesha Scott Keeps in Touch with These Below Deck Mediterranean Yachties
The chief stew revealed as much in an exclusive interview with The Daily Dish. She also spilled on Galley Talk, weighed in on Captain Sandy Yawn’s temporary takeover of Captain Lee Rosbach’s charter, and so much more. Aesha’s Below Deck Mediterranean Besties. Aesha told The Daily Dish...
Captain Sandy Yawn Reveals Where She Stands with Camille Lamb Today
Captain Sandy Yawn cut Camille Lamb's time aboard St. David short on the January 23 episode of Below Deck, and to this day, she has no regrets about her decision. Reflecting on the firing in a recent interview with E! News, Captain Sandy said, "I stand by it. First and foremost, I don't fire people unless I have the facts, and, secondly, I don't fire people out of favoritism or non-favoritism. I fire people because if they're the one singular thing where everything else is evolving around them, that's the problem I have to eliminate."
Luke Gulbranson and Ashley Darby Were Spotted Together Again, But She Said "It's Complicated" (UPDATED)
Just a few weeks after confirming on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she was “not romantically involved” with Luke anymore because her ongoing divorce from Michael Darby was “complicated,” The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member spent time with the Summer House alum in his home state of Minnesota.
Lisa Hochstein Shows Her Son Logan’s Latest Exciting Milestone Moment
The Real Housewives of Miami mom explained what her eldest child is “finally” doing. Lisa Hochstein recently shared an adorable update on her son, Logan. On January 22, The Real Housewives of Miami mom took Logan and her daughter, Elle, to a restaurant and was thrilled to see that her eldest child was becoming a bit more adventurous with his food choices.
Here’s How Amanda Batula Feels About Being Compared to Jenna Lyons
The Summer House cast member shared her thoughts after being told her recent look emulated the RHONY newcomer’s signature style. On January 23, Amanda Batula was excited to hear that her look for the day gave her a notable resemblance to a buzzed-about new Bravolebrity. “Someone told me I...
Southern Hospitality’s Mia Alario Addresses the Situation with Shep and Taylor
During WWHL, following the Southern Hospitality season finale, Mia discussed finding herself in the middle of the Southern Charm exes. In the final moments of the Season 1 finale of Southern Hospitality, a lingering mystery from Season 8 of Southern Charm was solved. As fans will recall, during the Southern...
Joe Gives His Take on Maddi Reese and Trevor Moving In Together — and She Responds
The Republic VIP host and his Southern Hospitality castmate discussed the relationship update on WWHL. Southern Hospitality’s Maddi Reese chose to forgo her flirtationship with castmate Joe Bradley in order to get back with her ex-boyfriend Trevor. Now, they’ve not only reconciled but are also planning to move in together — a decision that Joe doesn’t necessarily think is a good idea, as he revealed during Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on January 23.
Ashley Darby Attends Luke Gulbranson’s Beer Event in a Leopard-Print Crop Top
The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member paired the sexy style with a curly updo while celebrating in Minnesota. Earlier this month, Ashley Darby confirmed on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she and Luke Gulbranson are no longer “romantically involved.” The duo, however, were again spotted together at the launch of Luke’s lager, Happy Dog Kölsch, on January 21, and Ashley was serving some serious style in the process.
Here’s How Madison LeCroy Stays “Hot AF” While Traveling
Over the years, Madison LeCroy has divulged to fans the details of her various beauty secrets. From revealing her favorite skincare and makeup products last summer to sharing how she keeps her hair looking shiny and amazing (see the video above), the Southern Charm cast member is definitely keen on keeping Bravoholics up to date on her favorite tricks.
Anisha Spills a Bit More About Her Mystery Husband, Including Why He Doesn’t Appear on Family Karma
The Family Karma cast member opened up about her marriage and revealed more details about her man. Family Karma’s Anisha Ramakrishna is currently living in newlywed bliss and we’re finally learning a bit more about her mystery husband, who she wed just a couple months ago. When Anisha appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on January 22, she not only shared some new details about her wedding and new husband but also revealed if any of her friends have met her partner yet.
Bravo Execs on a “Big Shake-Up” & “Big Changes” for Married to Medicine & Southern Charm
We have some exciting news about several Bravo shows to kick-start your 2023. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, NBCUniversal Senior VP of Unscripted Current Production, Kathleen French, and Bravo Media Senior VP of Current Programming, Noah Samton, teased what’s next for a few shows, so grab a glass and get ready for the tea they’re spilling.
