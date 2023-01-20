Read full article on original website
Sioux Falls man wanted for Escape is back behind bars after cell phone ping gave away location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A suspect wanted for Escaping police custody is behind bars following his arrest Friday in Parker, South Dakota. Last Friday afternoon, Deputies with the Turner County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the Minnehaha County Fugitive Task Force stating they had a phone ping of the escaped inmate within the City of Parker.
One dead after early morning house fire in central Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One person is dead after an early morning house fire in Sioux Falls. Shortly after 3:30 a.m. Monday morning, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was dispatched to a home in the 500 block of W. 9th Street. Upon their arrival, they found smoke and flames...
Minnehaha Sheriff looking for child abuser
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff is searching for a child abuser. Authorities are looking for Kaynen Dantrel Nipp. Nipp is wanted for abuse and cruelty to a minor under seven years old. Nipp is 23 years old, stand five foot nine and weighs 160 pounds.
