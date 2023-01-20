ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Michael Porter Jr. (personal) out for Nuggets Sunday

The Denver Nuggets have ruled out Michael Porter Jr. (personal) for Sunday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Porter Jr. will miss tonight's game as he attends to a personal matter. Porter Jr. has averaged 16.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game so far this season.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) back for Bucks, Bobby Portis on bench Monday

Milwaukee Bucks small forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is in the starting lineup on Monday against the Detroit Pistons. Antetokounmpo is back in action after missing five games with a sore left knee. He is replacing Bobby Portis in the starting lineup. Giannis has the highest salary on Monday at $11,400...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Wizards acquire Kendrick Nunn, picks from Lakers

The Washington Wizards acquired shooting guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks from the Los Angeles Lakers for forward Rui Hachimura. Nunn was limited to 13.5 minutes per game as a bench player for the Lakers, but he might be able to earn a slightly larger role with the Wizards. Delon Wright, Corey Kispert, and Will Barton will likely be Nunn's primary competition for playing time.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Celtics starting Robert Williams (injury management) for inactive Al Horford (back) on Tuesday

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (injury management) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Miami Heat. Williams will make his seventh start this season after he was held out on Monday for injury management reasons and Al Horford was ruled out with lower back stiffness. In 29.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to score 30.2 FanDuel points.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell (groin) active on Tuesday night

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (groin) will play in Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks. Mitchell will make his return after Cleveland's star was sidelined three games with a left groin strain. In a matchup versus a New York team ranked 14th in defensive rating, our models project Mitchell to score 37.2 FanDuel points.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
numberfire.com

Nuggets starting Nikola Jokic (hamstring) on Tuesday, Zeke Nnaji to bench

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (hamstring) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Jokic will make his 42nd start at center after Denver's superstar was forced to miss two games with left hamstring tightness. In 34.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models expect Jokic to score 56.8 FanDuel points.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

De'Andre Hunter (illness) questionable for Atlanta's Wednesday contest

Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (illness) is questionable to play in Wednesday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hunter's availability remains in limbo after Atlanta's forward missed one game with acute asthma symptoms. Expect Bogdan Bogdanovic to see more minutes versus a Thunder team ranked ninth in defensive rating if Hunter is inactive.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers' Tuesday contest against Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Los Angeles Clippers. James is active against his intrastate rivals after the Lakers' superstar was listed as questionable. In 35.5 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project James to score 52.4 FanDuel points. James' current projection includes 30.8...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Boston's Grant Williams starting on Tuesday, Blake Griffin to bench

Boston Celtics power forward Grant Williams is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Miami Heat. Williams will start at power forward after Blake Griffin was sent to the bench. In 29.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Williams to score 20.4 FanDuel points. Williams' current projection includes 9.6 points, 4.5 rebounds,...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Brandon Ingram (toe) ruled out for Pelicans' Tuesday matchup versus Denver

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (toe) will not play in Tuesday's contest versus the Denver Nuggets. Ingram will remain sidelined despite participating in consecutive full practices. In a matchup against a Nuggets' team ranked 16th in defensive rating, expect Trey Murphy to play an increased role on Tuesday night.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Indiana's Andrew Nembhard (illness) ruled out on Tuesday

Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (illness) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Nembhard will sit out at home after Indiana's rookie was ruled out with an illness. In a matchup versus a Bulls' team ranked 12th in defensive rating, expect Bennedict Mathurin to play an increased role on Tuesday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Evan Fournier (personal) out for New York on Tuesday

New York Knicks guard/forward Evan Fournier (personal) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Fournier has been ruled out and will not play against Cleveland on Tuesday for personal reasons. His next chance to play will come against the Boston Celtics on Thursday. Fournier is averaging...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

San Antonio's Romeo Langford (adductor) questionable on Wednesday

San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Romeo Langford (adductor) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Langford's status is currently in the air after San Antonio's guard was listed as questionable with left adductor tightness. Expect Josh Richardson to log more minutes versus a Lakers' team ranked second in pace if Langford is inactive.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Caris LeVert coming off Cleveland's bench on Tuesday

Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Caris LeVert is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New York Knicks. LeVert will play a second unit role on the road after Donovan Mitchell was picked as Cleveland's starter. In 24.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project LeVert to score 20.2 FanDuel points. LeVert's Tuesday...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Miami's Jimmy Butler (back) ruled out on Wednesday

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (back) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Butler will watch from the sidelines after Miami's star experienced lower back stiffness during pregame warmups. Expect Tyler Herro to play a lead offensive role versus a Boston team ranked fifth in defensive rating.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Jaxson Hayes starting in New Orleans' Tuesday lineup, Dyson Daniels to bench

New Orleans Pelicans forward Jaxon Hayes is starting in Tuesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Hayes will make his second start this season after Dyson Daniels was taken out of Tuesday's starting lineup. In a matchup versus a Nuggets' team allowing 44.7 FanDuel points per game to the four position, Hayes' FanDuel salary stands at $4,200.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert (groin) questionable on Wednesday

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (groin) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Gobert continues to deal with groin soreness and is questionable to face the Pelicans on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against New Orleans. Gobert's Wednesday projection...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Heat starting Max Strus for inactive Jimmy Butler (back) on Tuesday

Miami Heat shooting guard Max Strus is starting in Tuesday's contest versus the Boston Celtics. Strus will make his 25th appearance in Miami's starting lineup after Jimmy Butler was ruled out with lower back stiffness. In 33.6 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Strus to score 22.1 FanDuel points. Strus' Tuesday...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Charlotte's LaMelo Ball (ankle/wrist) remains out on Tuesday

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle/wrist) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Ball will be sidelined for his third straight contest with ankle and wrist injuries. Expect Dennis Smith Jr. to log more minutes on Tuesday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 594.4 minutes this season...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy