Read full article on original website
Related
KSLTV
Idaho man killed in two-car crash
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — A 66-year-old man died early Tuesday morning following a two-car crash in Bannock County, Idaho. The crash occurred near milepost 62 on Interstate 15 at approximately 6:31 a.m. According to a press release from Idaho State police, a 2015 Ford F150 pickup was traveling southbound...
KSLTV
UTA ski bus hits car parked illegally in Big Cottonwood Canyon
BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — The Utah Transit Authority is putting out a warning after a ski bus crashed into a car parked illegally over the weekend. The crash happened Saturday morning on the S-curve in Big Cottonwood Canyon. The car was too far into the road, over the white line, according to Carl Arky, spokesman for UTA.
KSLTV
Shooting at Salt Lake hotel wounds three, including man in wheelchair
SALT LAKE CITY — An early morning shooting at a downtown Salt Lake City hotel left two men in critical condition and a woman with minor injuries. Salt Lake police said it happened just after 2 a.m. at 230 W. 500 South. Police said several people were celebrating a...
KSLTV
17 people recovering after carbon monoxide poisoning at central Utah clinic
EPHRAIM, Utah — A mental health clinic will reopen on Thursday after a carbon monoxide leak sent at least 17 people to the hospital. The Central Utah Counseling Center in Ephraim was evacuated a week ago after a problem with an old furnace was discovered. People started feeling sick, with a variety of symptoms like headaches.
KSLTV
Separated moose and calf, closes trail in American Fork canyon
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A separated cow moose and her calf caused officials to close off an American Fork canyon trail since the moose was endangering the public Saturday afternoon. According to Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources, the two animals were near the Pine Hollow trail until somebody spooked...
KUTV
UHP officials warn of 'treacherous driving conditions', advise Utahns to stay home
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials have warned of "slick and treacherous driving conditions" along the Wasatch Front as a result of Sunday morning's snow storm. Utah Highway Patrol Colonel Rapich said that extra Troopers are assisting the Utah Department of Transportation Sunday "as this very cold storm system is impacting the Wasatch Front." Colonel Rapich added that roads are frozen, snow covered and slick, prompting many crashes.
KSLTV
Convicted rapist arrested on suspicion of aggravated rape in Taylorsville
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A convicted Utah rapist is back in custody, the suspect in an aggravated rape in Taylorsville, just 49 days after being released from the Utah State Prison where he served 24 years for rape and burglary. Salt Lake police arrested Christopher Browning, 43, at 8 p.m....
KSLTV
Utahn with 5 DUI convictions sent to prison for killing 13-year-old bicyclist
WEST JORDAN, Utah — A Saratoga Springs man who pleaded guilty to automobile homicide was ordered Monday to spend at least one year and up to 20 years in prison for causing the death of 13-year-old Eli Mitchell, who was riding his bike when he was struck last April in West Jordan.
KSLTV
Snow College employee found dead in off-campus student housing unit
EPHRAIM, Utah — A Snow College employee is dead, the body found in an off-campus student housing unit early Tuesday morning. According to a Facebook post from the Ephraim City Police Department, the victim’s family members have been notified and police are investigating. “Regarding this incident, we do...
Grandfather's girlfriend takes West Jordan girl, leading to AMBER Alert
An AMBER Alert issued for a 7-year-old girl taken by her grandfather's girlfriend who did not have legal custody was canceled shortly afterwards.
KSLTV
Convicted rapist suspected of additional rape on same day he escaped
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — After serving 24 years in prison for rape, police said a Utah man walked away from a correctional facility on Jan 18 and is now wanted on suspicion of aggravated rape in Taylorsville the same day. A Board of Pardons and Parole arrest warrant was issued...
KSLTV
Gun found on Utah high school student after ‘scuffle’ with officer, police say
MIDVALE, Utah — A Hillcrest High student is in police custody after a school resource officer found a gun on them after an argument Monday. Unified Police Sgt Melody Cutler told KSL that the officer asked the teenager to go to his office to “chat” for a bit, but the student refused.
KSLTV
AMBER ALERT CANCELED: 7-year-old girl found safe
UPDATE: The 7-year-old has been found safe, according to the West Jordan Police Department. WJPD explained that at approximately 10 a.m., police received a call from the 7-year-old’s grandfather, who said she had been taken from the home. The grandfather is her primary guardian and the child was taken...
KSLTV
SLC Police: four teens in custody after drive-by shooting late Saturday
SALT LAKE CITY — Four teenagers were taken into custody after police say they witnessed a drive-by shooting late Saturday night. According to a press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, officers were near 500 North Pamela Way at approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday when they saw a drive-by shooting.
kjzz.com
Neighbors capture video of moose accused of killing Provo resident's dog
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources confirmed a moose attacked and killed a dog in Provo. Conservation Outreach Manager Scott Root with Utah DWR said more and more wildlife are venturing into residential areas, especially this week. Root said a bull moose attacked and killed...
Texas man pronounced deceased at Park City Mountain
PARK CITY, Utah — On Friday, a 50-year-old Texas man died after a medical incident in the Red Pine area of Canyons Village, confirmed by Vail Resorts. Park City Mountain […]
14-year-old girl kidnapped, taken to Airbnb, saved by SafeUT app
A 14-year-old girl was kidnapped, taken to an Airbnb, and ultimately saved by the SafeUT app early Saturday morning, according to Salt Lake City Police.
KSLTV
‘No stopping us’: Salt Lake mayor outlines bright future, unveils $100M Ballpark fund
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s capital city is in the middle of arguably its most pivotal moment since it was incorporated 172 years ago, meaning the decisions this decade may have significant impacts for years to come. And Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall believes the city is...
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: Orem man’s auto repairs take 13 months due to parts shortage
OREM, Utah — If your car needs minor repairs, be prepared to wait. That warning comes from a Utah County man who had to wait for more than a year for his car to get fixed. “(It) just hit the tire here, so not a lot of damage, but it did cause enough for the airbags to go off,” Grant Clark told us back in November, months after his daughter’s Volkswagen spun out on ice and hit a curb.
KSLTV
Rose Wagner evacuated after ‘unrelated medical incidents’ with three people
SALT LAKE CITY — The Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center was evacuated Saturday night during a screening at the Sundance Film Festival. Rose Wagner officials said that people were evacuated as a safety precaution after three guests had “unrelated medical incidents” after calling the Salt Lake City Fire Department.
Comments / 0