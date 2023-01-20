ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah County, UT

KSLTV

Idaho man killed in two-car crash

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — A 66-year-old man died early Tuesday morning following a two-car crash in Bannock County, Idaho. The crash occurred near milepost 62 on Interstate 15 at approximately 6:31 a.m. According to a press release from Idaho State police, a 2015 Ford F150 pickup was traveling southbound...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
KSLTV

UTA ski bus hits car parked illegally in Big Cottonwood Canyon

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — The Utah Transit Authority is putting out a warning after a ski bus crashed into a car parked illegally over the weekend. The crash happened Saturday morning on the S-curve in Big Cottonwood Canyon. The car was too far into the road, over the white line, according to Carl Arky, spokesman for UTA.
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
KSLTV

17 people recovering after carbon monoxide poisoning at central Utah clinic

EPHRAIM, Utah — A mental health clinic will reopen on Thursday after a carbon monoxide leak sent at least 17 people to the hospital. The Central Utah Counseling Center in Ephraim was evacuated a week ago after a problem with an old furnace was discovered. People started feeling sick, with a variety of symptoms like headaches.
EPHRAIM, UT
KSLTV

Separated moose and calf, closes trail in American Fork canyon

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A separated cow moose and her calf caused officials to close off an American Fork canyon trail since the moose was endangering the public Saturday afternoon. According to Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources, the two animals were near the Pine Hollow trail until somebody spooked...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KUTV

UHP officials warn of 'treacherous driving conditions', advise Utahns to stay home

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials have warned of "slick and treacherous driving conditions" along the Wasatch Front as a result of Sunday morning's snow storm. Utah Highway Patrol Colonel Rapich said that extra Troopers are assisting the Utah Department of Transportation Sunday "as this very cold storm system is impacting the Wasatch Front." Colonel Rapich added that roads are frozen, snow covered and slick, prompting many crashes.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Snow College employee found dead in off-campus student housing unit

EPHRAIM, Utah — A Snow College employee is dead, the body found in an off-campus student housing unit early Tuesday morning. According to a Facebook post from the Ephraim City Police Department, the victim’s family members have been notified and police are investigating. “Regarding this incident, we do...
EPHRAIM, UT
KSLTV

AMBER ALERT CANCELED: 7-year-old girl found safe

UPDATE: The 7-year-old has been found safe, according to the West Jordan Police Department. WJPD explained that at approximately 10 a.m., police received a call from the 7-year-old’s grandfather, who said she had been taken from the home. The grandfather is her primary guardian and the child was taken...
WEST JORDAN, UT
kjzz.com

Neighbors capture video of moose accused of killing Provo resident's dog

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources confirmed a moose attacked and killed a dog in Provo. Conservation Outreach Manager Scott Root with Utah DWR said more and more wildlife are venturing into residential areas, especially this week. Root said a bull moose attacked and killed...
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

Get Gephardt: Orem man’s auto repairs take 13 months due to parts shortage

OREM, Utah — If your car needs minor repairs, be prepared to wait. That warning comes from a Utah County man who had to wait for more than a year for his car to get fixed. “(It) just hit the tire here, so not a lot of damage, but it did cause enough for the airbags to go off,” Grant Clark told us back in November, months after his daughter’s Volkswagen spun out on ice and hit a curb.
OREM, UT

