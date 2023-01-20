Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survivedAnita DurairajChino Hills, CA
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'OnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Volunteers sought for distributing food and clothing to homeless in Los Angeles on ThursdaysD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Supervisors Seek Action to Stem Tide of Criminal Case Dismissals
The Board of Supervisors Tuesday directed the Executive Office to identify possible solutions to the cascade of court dismissals in Riverside County and request that California’s chief justice meet with local officials for a reality check on the impact resulting from the county’s deficit of judicial resources. “Our...
mynewsla.com
Investigators, Community Search for Answers About Monterey Park Massacre
Monterey Park remained in a state of mourning Monday following the weekend shooting massacre at a dance studio that left 10 people dead and 10 others wounded, while investigators and the community searched for answers about what prompted the rampage. The gunman, identified by Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna...
mynewsla.com
Death Toll from Monterey Park Shooting Rises to 11; Motive Still Unknown
Members of the Monterey Park community remain in a state of mourning Tuesday following the deadly massacre at dance studio, leaving investigators and neighbors searching for answers about what prompted the killings. The death toll from Saturday’s shooting massacre at a Monterey Park dance studio rose to 11 Monday, with...
mynewsla.com
11th Victim Dies from Monterey Park Mass Shooting
The death toll from Saturday’s shooting massacre at a Monterey Park dance studio rose to 11 Monday, with officials at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center saying one of the shooting victims being treated there died from “extensive injuries.”. Three other patients are still being treated at County-USC, with...
mynewsla.com
Remaining Monterey Park Shooting Victims ID’d as Probe Continues
Investigators continued pouring over evidence Tuesday as they tried to determine what led a 72-year-old man to gun down 11 people and wound nine others at a Monterey Park dance studio, while the coroner’s office released a full list of those who died in the Saturday night massacre. Ten...
mynewsla.com
Mass Shooter Dead, Identified, Motive Still Being Sought
The 72-year-old man who killed 10 people and wounded another 10 at a Monterey Park ballroom dance studio was found dead Sunday inside a white van at a Torrance strip mall after being stopped by law enforcement. At a Sunday evening news conference, Sheriff Robert Luna identified the shooter as...
mynewsla.com
Reactions Pouring in After Monterey Park Mass Shooting
Local, state and federal officials are reacting to last night’s deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park, where at least 10 people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a ballroom dance studio during a Lunar New Year celebration. Here are some of their statements:. — President Joe Biden:
mynewsla.com
Manhunt Underway for Monterey Park Mass Shooter
A manhunt was underway Sunday for the man who killed 10 people and wounded at least 10 others in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park. The attack occurred Saturday night at the Star Dance Studio in the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue. Ten people...
mynewsla.com
Shots Fired and Police Enter Van Linked to Monterey Park Mass Murder Suspect
After circling a white van possibly containing the suspect in the Monterey Park mass killing, police entered the van early Sunday afternoon. The suspect left 10 people dead and at least 10 hospitalized. The van was located near the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance, and a SWAT team boxed in the vehicle and gunshots were heard before police entered.
mynewsla.com
Ten Killed, 10 Wounded in Monterey Park Shooting; Killer on the Loose
Ten people were killed and at least 10 others were wounded in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park and the shooter is still at large, authorities said Sunday. The attack occurred at 10:22 p.m. Saturday at the Star Dance Studio in the 100 block of...
mynewsla.com
Family of Monterey Park Victims, Plus Witnesses, Could Get Compensation
The California Victim Compensation Board said Monday that family members of victims of the weekend mass shooting in Monterey Park, as well as witnesses, may be eligible for compensation. “Family members of those killed and injured in the Monterey Park shooting … along with those who witnessed the mass shooting,...
mynewsla.com
Ten People Dead, At Least 10 Wounded in Monterey Park Mass Shooting
Ten people have been killed and at least 10 others were wounded in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park and the shooter was at large, authorities said Sunday. It occurred at 10:22 p.m. Saturday at the Star Dance Studio on the 100 block of West...
mynewsla.com
Woman Wins More Than $12 Million in Suit Over Son’s Train Station Death
A jury has awarded more than $12 million to a woman who sued the city of Long Beach and one of its police officers for negligence and wrongful death in the 2017 death of her 23-year-old son, who was pinned between a Metro train and a train platform during a confrontation with the officer.
mynewsla.com
Hemet PD: Monterey Park Shooting Suspect Alleged Poisoning Attempts by Family
The man identified as the gunman who killed 11 people and wounded nine others at a Monterey Park dance studio went to Hemet police in early January making a series of allegations against his family, including possible poisoning attempts, police said Monday. Huu Can Tran, 72, lived at a senior...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed in Harbor City Crash Identified
Authorities Tuesday identified a 54-year-old motorist who was killed when his vehicle drove off a freeway embankment on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Harbor Gateway community of Los Angeles. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 7:03 a.m. Sunday to the northbound freeway, south of Redondo Beach Boulevard, where the...
mynewsla.com
Two Men Wounded in South LA Shooting
Two men in their 20s were wounded when shots were fired at them while they sat in a vehicle on a South Los Angeles street. The shooting occurred at 2:50 p.m. Sunday at 27th Street and Stanford Avenue, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
mynewsla.com
Man Wanted for Crashing Car, Dump Truck into Estranged Wife’s Home In Custody
A man who allegedly crashed a car and a dump truck into the garage of his estranged wife’s home in South Los Angeles was in custody Tuesday after surrendering to authorities. Ronald Lee Dunn, 60, turned himself in on Monday, and was being held on $100,000 bail, according to...
mynewsla.com
Arrest Made in Connection with Fatal 2022 Shooting in Pasadena
A 34-year-old Covina man was arrested in connection with a fatal, allegedly gang-related shooting 2022 shooting in Pasadena, police announced Tuesday. Avery Lavon Bennett was arrested Thursday outside his residence by Pasadena police and the U.S. Marshal’s Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Taskforce, police said. Bennett was in possession of two loaded firearms at the time of his arrest, according to police.
mynewsla.com
Man Allegedly Armed with Knife Barricades Self in Long Beach Home
A man who allegedly threatened a relative with a knife barricaded himself inside a Long Beach residence Monday, prompting a standoff with police. Officers responded at 11:13 a.m. to the 1100 block of Magnolia Avenue on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
mynewsla.com
COVID-Related Hospitalizations Fall Again LA County
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in county hospitals fell below the 800 mark Tuesday, continuing a generally downward trend from the past several months. According to state figures, there were 761 COVID-positive hospital patients in the county as of Tuesday, down from 830 on Saturday. Falling hospitalization numbers and a...
Comments / 0