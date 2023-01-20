ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

mynewsla.com

Supervisors Seek Action to Stem Tide of Criminal Case Dismissals

The Board of Supervisors Tuesday directed the Executive Office to identify possible solutions to the cascade of court dismissals in Riverside County and request that California’s chief justice meet with local officials for a reality check on the impact resulting from the county’s deficit of judicial resources. “Our...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Investigators, Community Search for Answers About Monterey Park Massacre

Monterey Park remained in a state of mourning Monday following the weekend shooting massacre at a dance studio that left 10 people dead and 10 others wounded, while investigators and the community searched for answers about what prompted the rampage. The gunman, identified by Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
mynewsla.com

Death Toll from Monterey Park Shooting Rises to 11; Motive Still Unknown

Members of the Monterey Park community remain in a state of mourning Tuesday following the deadly massacre at dance studio, leaving investigators and neighbors searching for answers about what prompted the killings. The death toll from Saturday’s shooting massacre at a Monterey Park dance studio rose to 11 Monday, with...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
mynewsla.com

11th Victim Dies from Monterey Park Mass Shooting

The death toll from Saturday’s shooting massacre at a Monterey Park dance studio rose to 11 Monday, with officials at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center saying one of the shooting victims being treated there died from “extensive injuries.”. Three other patients are still being treated at County-USC, with...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
mynewsla.com

Remaining Monterey Park Shooting Victims ID’d as Probe Continues

Investigators continued pouring over evidence Tuesday as they tried to determine what led a 72-year-old man to gun down 11 people and wound nine others at a Monterey Park dance studio, while the coroner’s office released a full list of those who died in the Saturday night massacre. Ten...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
mynewsla.com

Mass Shooter Dead, Identified, Motive Still Being Sought

The 72-year-old man who killed 10 people and wounded another 10 at a Monterey Park ballroom dance studio was found dead Sunday inside a white van at a Torrance strip mall after being stopped by law enforcement. At a Sunday evening news conference, Sheriff Robert Luna identified the shooter as...
TORRANCE, CA
mynewsla.com

Reactions Pouring in After Monterey Park Mass Shooting

Local, state and federal officials are reacting to last night’s deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park, where at least 10 people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a ballroom dance studio during a Lunar New Year celebration. Here are some of their statements:. — President Joe Biden:
MONTEREY PARK, CA
mynewsla.com

Manhunt Underway for Monterey Park Mass Shooter

A manhunt was underway Sunday for the man who killed 10 people and wounded at least 10 others in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park. The attack occurred Saturday night at the Star Dance Studio in the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue. Ten people...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
mynewsla.com

Shots Fired and Police Enter Van Linked to Monterey Park Mass Murder Suspect

After circling a white van possibly containing the suspect in the Monterey Park mass killing, police entered the van early Sunday afternoon. The suspect left 10 people dead and at least 10 hospitalized. The van was located near the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance, and a SWAT team boxed in the vehicle and gunshots were heard before police entered.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
mynewsla.com

Family of Monterey Park Victims, Plus Witnesses, Could Get Compensation

The California Victim Compensation Board said Monday that family members of victims of the weekend mass shooting in Monterey Park, as well as witnesses, may be eligible for compensation. “Family members of those killed and injured in the Monterey Park shooting … along with those who witnessed the mass shooting,...
mynewsla.com

Motorist Killed in Harbor City Crash Identified

Authorities Tuesday identified a 54-year-old motorist who was killed when his vehicle drove off a freeway embankment on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Harbor Gateway community of Los Angeles. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 7:03 a.m. Sunday to the northbound freeway, south of Redondo Beach Boulevard, where the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Men Wounded in South LA Shooting

Two men in their 20s were wounded when shots were fired at them while they sat in a vehicle on a South Los Angeles street. The shooting occurred at 2:50 p.m. Sunday at 27th Street and Stanford Avenue, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Arrest Made in Connection with Fatal 2022 Shooting in Pasadena

A 34-year-old Covina man was arrested in connection with a fatal, allegedly gang-related shooting 2022 shooting in Pasadena, police announced Tuesday. Avery Lavon Bennett was arrested Thursday outside his residence by Pasadena police and the U.S. Marshal’s Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Taskforce, police said. Bennett was in possession of two loaded firearms at the time of his arrest, according to police.
PASADENA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Allegedly Armed with Knife Barricades Self in Long Beach Home

A man who allegedly threatened a relative with a knife barricaded himself inside a Long Beach residence Monday, prompting a standoff with police. Officers responded at 11:13 a.m. to the 1100 block of Magnolia Avenue on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

COVID-Related Hospitalizations Fall Again LA County

The number of COVID-19-positive patients in county hospitals fell below the 800 mark Tuesday, continuing a generally downward trend from the past several months. According to state figures, there were 761 COVID-positive hospital patients in the county as of Tuesday, down from 830 on Saturday. Falling hospitalization numbers and a...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

