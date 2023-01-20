Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survivedAnita DurairajChino Hills, CA
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'OnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Volunteers sought for distributing food and clothing to homeless in Los Angeles on ThursdaysD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed in Harbor City Crash Identified
Authorities Tuesday identified a 54-year-old motorist who was killed when his vehicle drove off a freeway embankment on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Harbor Gateway community of Los Angeles. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 7:03 a.m. Sunday to the northbound freeway, south of Redondo Beach Boulevard, where the...
mynewsla.com
Traffic Crash Leads to Shooting in Santa Monica
A crash involving a pair of SUVs in Santa Monica escalated into a shooting Tuesday, with one motorist suffering a gunshot wound to a shoulder and the other taken into custody. At about 3:42 p.m., officers were flagged down by an individual near Sixth Street and Broadway, where a crash had occurred involving two SUVs, said Lt. Rudy Flores of the Santa Monica Police Department.
mynewsla.com
One Killed, One Critically Hurt From Car Smashing Into Building in South L.A.
A person was killed and another person was critically injured when a vehicle crashed into a building Sunday in South Los Angeles, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 5:06 a.m. to 11400 S. Main St., where a person was trapped inside a vehicle, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed Driving Off Freeway Embankment in Harbor Gateway Area
A motorist was killed Sunday when his vehicle drove off a freeway embankment on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Harbor Gateway community of Los Angeles, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 7:03 a.m. to the northbound freeway, south of Redondo Beach Boulevard, where the motorist was trapped inside the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Victim Suffers Non-Life-Threatening Injuries in Long Beach Shooting
A man was shot early Monday in Long Beach but was expected to survive, and two suspects remained at large. According to police, the victim was approached by two male suspects in the 400 block of Long Beach Boulevard around 2:45 a.m., and they pointed weapons at him. “As the...
mynewsla.com
Remaining Monterey Park Shooting Victims ID’d as Probe Continues
Investigators continued pouring over evidence Tuesday as they tried to determine what led a 72-year-old man to gun down 11 people and wound nine others at a Monterey Park dance studio, while the coroner’s office released a full list of those who died in the Saturday night massacre. Ten...
mynewsla.com
Woman Wins More Than $12 Million in Suit Over Son’s Train Station Death
A jury has awarded more than $12 million to a woman who sued the city of Long Beach and one of its police officers for negligence and wrongful death in the 2017 death of her 23-year-old son, who was pinned between a Metro train and a train platform during a confrontation with the officer.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Near MacArthur Park
A man in his 20s died Monday after being struck by a car that fled the scene in the Westlake area of Los Angeles, authorities said. The accident was reported around 7:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Sixth Street and South Bonnie Brae Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
CHP: Two-Car Crash Caused Fatal Impact on 60 Freeway
California Highway Patrol investigators Monday were trying to determine what caused a two-car collision on the Moreno Valley (60) Freeway in Beaumont that killed a 47-year-old woman. Gina Marie Herrera of Westminster, Colorado, was fatally injured about 10:20 p.m. Friday on the eastbound 60 at Jack Rabbit Trail, according to...
mynewsla.com
Speeding Motorcyclist Killed in Hyde Park Crash
A motorcyclist died Saturday evening in a collision with a vehicle while speeding through an intersection in the Hyde Park area of Los Angeles. The crash was reported at 8:22 p.m. on West Boulevard at 60th Street, Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Letisia Ruiz told City News Service. The motorcyclist...
mynewsla.com
PCH Closed in Huntington Beach Due to Flooding by High Surf
A stretch of Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach was closed Tuesday due to surging waves that flooded the roadway. According to the city, PCH was closed shortly after 11 a.m. between Warner Avenue and Seapoint Street. Video from the scene showed water covering lanes on both sides of the...
mynewsla.com
Person Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on Freeway in Seal Beach
A person was killed Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Seal Beach, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 5:20 a.m. on the northbound freeway at the Garden Grove (22) Freeway, where a gray sedan struck the right shoulder wall, the California Highway Patrol reported.
mynewsla.com
Two Men Wounded in South LA Shooting
Two men in their 20s were wounded when shots were fired at them while they sat in a vehicle on a South Los Angeles street. The shooting occurred at 2:50 p.m. Sunday at 27th Street and Stanford Avenue, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
mynewsla.com
Death Toll from Monterey Park Shooting Rises to 11; Motive Still Unknown
Members of the Monterey Park community remain in a state of mourning Tuesday following the deadly massacre at dance studio, leaving investigators and neighbors searching for answers about what prompted the killings. The death toll from Saturday’s shooting massacre at a Monterey Park dance studio rose to 11 Monday, with...
mynewsla.com
Hemet PD: Monterey Park Shooting Suspect Alleged Poisoning Attempts by Family
The man identified as the gunman who killed 11 people and wounded nine others at a Monterey Park dance studio went to Hemet police in early January making a series of allegations against his family, including possible poisoning attempts, police said Monday. Huu Can Tran, 72, lived at a senior...
mynewsla.com
Woman, 35, Reported Missing After Last Being Seen in South Los Angeles
Police Tuesday circulated a photo of a missing 35-year-old woman last seen in South Los Angeles. Tamika Newsome was last seen on Jan. 5, about 10:30 a.m., near 111th Street and Broadway, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Newsome was described as a 5-foot, 2-inch tall Black woman weighing 130...
mynewsla.com
One Person Seriously Hurt in Montebello Crash, One Person Detained
One person was seriously hurt when a car slammed into a pole in Montebello Sunday, starting a fire in the vehicle’s engine. The crash took place around 3:15 a.m. Sunday at 1617 W. Whittier Blvd., Montebello police said. The person was temporarily trapped inside the vehicle but managed to...
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Dies in Crash on 405 in Irvine
A motorcyclist died Sunday in Irvine when the rider lost control of the vehicle and crashed into Moon Valley Nursery. The rider drove over a wall and into the brush, according to California Highway Patrol. The crash happened on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway at Sand Canyon Avenue around...
mynewsla.com
Man Allegedly Armed with Knife Barricades Self in Long Beach Home
A man who allegedly threatened a relative with a knife barricaded himself inside a Long Beach residence Monday, prompting a standoff with police. Officers responded at 11:13 a.m. to the 1100 block of Magnolia Avenue on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Wanted for Crashing Car, Dump Truck into Estranged Wife’s Home In Custody
A man who allegedly crashed a car and a dump truck into the garage of his estranged wife’s home in South Los Angeles was in custody Tuesday after surrendering to authorities. Ronald Lee Dunn, 60, turned himself in on Monday, and was being held on $100,000 bail, according to...
Comments / 0