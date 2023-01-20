ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

Motorist Killed in Harbor City Crash Identified

Authorities Tuesday identified a 54-year-old motorist who was killed when his vehicle drove off a freeway embankment on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Harbor Gateway community of Los Angeles. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 7:03 a.m. Sunday to the northbound freeway, south of Redondo Beach Boulevard, where the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Traffic Crash Leads to Shooting in Santa Monica

A crash involving a pair of SUVs in Santa Monica escalated into a shooting Tuesday, with one motorist suffering a gunshot wound to a shoulder and the other taken into custody. At about 3:42 p.m., officers were flagged down by an individual near Sixth Street and Broadway, where a crash had occurred involving two SUVs, said Lt. Rudy Flores of the Santa Monica Police Department.
SANTA MONICA, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorist Killed Driving Off Freeway Embankment in Harbor Gateway Area

A motorist was killed Sunday when his vehicle drove off a freeway embankment on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Harbor Gateway community of Los Angeles, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 7:03 a.m. to the northbound freeway, south of Redondo Beach Boulevard, where the motorist was trapped inside the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Remaining Monterey Park Shooting Victims ID’d as Probe Continues

Investigators continued pouring over evidence Tuesday as they tried to determine what led a 72-year-old man to gun down 11 people and wound nine others at a Monterey Park dance studio, while the coroner’s office released a full list of those who died in the Saturday night massacre. Ten...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Near MacArthur Park

A man in his 20s died Monday after being struck by a car that fled the scene in the Westlake area of Los Angeles, authorities said. The accident was reported around 7:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Sixth Street and South Bonnie Brae Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

CHP: Two-Car Crash Caused Fatal Impact on 60 Freeway

California Highway Patrol investigators Monday were trying to determine what caused a two-car collision on the Moreno Valley (60) Freeway in Beaumont that killed a 47-year-old woman. Gina Marie Herrera of Westminster, Colorado, was fatally injured about 10:20 p.m. Friday on the eastbound 60 at Jack Rabbit Trail, according to...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Speeding Motorcyclist Killed in Hyde Park Crash

A motorcyclist died Saturday evening in a collision with a vehicle while speeding through an intersection in the Hyde Park area of Los Angeles. The crash was reported at 8:22 p.m. on West Boulevard at 60th Street, Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Letisia Ruiz told City News Service. The motorcyclist...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

PCH Closed in Huntington Beach Due to Flooding by High Surf

A stretch of Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach was closed Tuesday due to surging waves that flooded the roadway. According to the city, PCH was closed shortly after 11 a.m. between Warner Avenue and Seapoint Street. Video from the scene showed water covering lanes on both sides of the...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Person Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on Freeway in Seal Beach

A person was killed Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Seal Beach, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 5:20 a.m. on the northbound freeway at the Garden Grove (22) Freeway, where a gray sedan struck the right shoulder wall, the California Highway Patrol reported.
SEAL BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Men Wounded in South LA Shooting

Two men in their 20s were wounded when shots were fired at them while they sat in a vehicle on a South Los Angeles street. The shooting occurred at 2:50 p.m. Sunday at 27th Street and Stanford Avenue, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Death Toll from Monterey Park Shooting Rises to 11; Motive Still Unknown

Members of the Monterey Park community remain in a state of mourning Tuesday following the deadly massacre at dance studio, leaving investigators and neighbors searching for answers about what prompted the killings. The death toll from Saturday’s shooting massacre at a Monterey Park dance studio rose to 11 Monday, with...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman, 35, Reported Missing After Last Being Seen in South Los Angeles

Police Tuesday circulated a photo of a missing 35-year-old woman last seen in South Los Angeles. Tamika Newsome was last seen on Jan. 5, about 10:30 a.m., near 111th Street and Broadway, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Newsome was described as a 5-foot, 2-inch tall Black woman weighing 130...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

One Person Seriously Hurt in Montebello Crash, One Person Detained

One person was seriously hurt when a car slammed into a pole in Montebello Sunday, starting a fire in the vehicle’s engine. The crash took place around 3:15 a.m. Sunday at 1617 W. Whittier Blvd., Montebello police said. The person was temporarily trapped inside the vehicle but managed to...
MONTEBELLO, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorcyclist Dies in Crash on 405 in Irvine

A motorcyclist died Sunday in Irvine when the rider lost control of the vehicle and crashed into Moon Valley Nursery. The rider drove over a wall and into the brush, according to California Highway Patrol. The crash happened on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway at Sand Canyon Avenue around...
IRVINE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Allegedly Armed with Knife Barricades Self in Long Beach Home

A man who allegedly threatened a relative with a knife barricaded himself inside a Long Beach residence Monday, prompting a standoff with police. Officers responded at 11:13 a.m. to the 1100 block of Magnolia Avenue on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy