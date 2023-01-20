Read full article on original website
COVID-Related Hospitalizations Fall Again LA County
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in county hospitals fell below the 800 mark Tuesday, continuing a generally downward trend from the past several months. According to state figures, there were 761 COVID-positive hospital patients in the county as of Tuesday, down from 830 on Saturday. Falling hospitalization numbers and a...
Death Toll from Monterey Park Shooting Rises to 11; Motive Still Unknown
Members of the Monterey Park community remain in a state of mourning Tuesday following the deadly massacre at dance studio, leaving investigators and neighbors searching for answers about what prompted the killings. The death toll from Saturday’s shooting massacre at a Monterey Park dance studio rose to 11 Monday, with...
11th Victim Dies from Monterey Park Mass Shooting
The death toll from Saturday’s shooting massacre at a Monterey Park dance studio rose to 11 Monday, with officials at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center saying one of the shooting victims being treated there died from “extensive injuries.”. Three other patients are still being treated at County-USC, with...
Remaining Monterey Park Shooting Victims ID’d as Probe Continues
Investigators continued pouring over evidence Tuesday as they tried to determine what led a 72-year-old man to gun down 11 people and wound nine others at a Monterey Park dance studio, while the coroner’s office released a full list of those who died in the Saturday night massacre. Ten...
Board Starts Process of Setting up Special Tax District to Benefit Eastern CV
The Board of Supervisors Tuesday tentatively approved plans for the establishment of a special tax district to pay for future projects intended to improve transportation, wastewater discharge and other infrastructure in the Eastern Coachella Valley, including part of the Salton Sea. The board voted unanimously to initiate the process of...
Investigators, Community Search for Answers About Monterey Park Massacre
Monterey Park remained in a state of mourning Monday following the weekend shooting massacre at a dance studio that left 10 people dead and 10 others wounded, while investigators and the community searched for answers about what prompted the rampage. The gunman, identified by Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna...
Another Round of Santa Ana Winds to Whip Inland Empire
Intense Santa Ana winds are expected to strike again Wednesday night and Thursday, with gusts in excess of 60 mph possible in some Inland Empire locations, according to forecasters. “Northeast winds will strengthen Wednesday evening and peak early afternoon on Thursday before weakening Thursday night,” according to the National Weather...
Mass Shooter Dead, Identified, Motive Still Being Sought
The 72-year-old man who killed 10 people and wounded another 10 at a Monterey Park ballroom dance studio was found dead Sunday inside a white van at a Torrance strip mall after being stopped by law enforcement. At a Sunday evening news conference, Sheriff Robert Luna identified the shooter as...
Reactions Pouring in After Monterey Park Mass Shooting
Local, state and federal officials are reacting to last night’s deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park, where at least 10 people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a ballroom dance studio during a Lunar New Year celebration. Here are some of their statements:. — President Joe Biden:
Motorist Killed in Harbor City Crash Identified
Authorities Tuesday identified a 54-year-old motorist who was killed when his vehicle drove off a freeway embankment on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Harbor Gateway community of Los Angeles. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 7:03 a.m. Sunday to the northbound freeway, south of Redondo Beach Boulevard, where the...
Supervisors Seek Action to Stem Tide of Criminal Case Dismissals
The Board of Supervisors Tuesday directed the Executive Office to identify possible solutions to the cascade of court dismissals in Riverside County and request that California’s chief justice meet with local officials for a reality check on the impact resulting from the county’s deficit of judicial resources. “Our...
Ten People Dead, At Least 10 Wounded in Monterey Park Mass Shooting
Ten people have been killed and at least 10 others were wounded in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park and the shooter was at large, authorities said Sunday. It occurred at 10:22 p.m. Saturday at the Star Dance Studio on the 100 block of West...
Disease Outbreak Impacts County’s Largest Animal Shelter
Riverside County’s largest animal shelter is under siege from a contagious pathogen that’s causing canines to suffer severe respiratory illness, which has turned fatal in multiple instances, authorities said Tuesday, prompting a call for help from the public to foster healthy shelter pets to lower their exposure risks.
Universal Studios Performer Rushed to Hospital
A performer at Universal Studios was rushed to a hospital in unknown condition Monday. ABC7 reported it was a “possible drowning call,” but the theme park would not confirm that information. “We can confirm a performer with one of our long-standing show vendors was transported to the hospital...
PCH Closed in Huntington Beach Due to Flooding by High Surf
A stretch of Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach was closed Tuesday due to surging waves that flooded the roadway. According to the city, PCH was closed shortly after 11 a.m. between Warner Avenue and Seapoint Street. Video from the scene showed water covering lanes on both sides of the...
Family of Monterey Park Victims, Plus Witnesses, Could Get Compensation
The California Victim Compensation Board said Monday that family members of victims of the weekend mass shooting in Monterey Park, as well as witnesses, may be eligible for compensation. “Family members of those killed and injured in the Monterey Park shooting … along with those who witnessed the mass shooting,...
Half of 91 Freeway in Corona Set for Fifth Weekend Shutdown
The westbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down Friday night and through this weekend to enable crews to remove structural supports for one project, as well as perform roadway resurfacing for another, and motorists were advised to plan ahead to avoid lengthy travel delays.
Motorist Killed Driving Off Freeway Embankment in Harbor Gateway Area
A motorist was killed Sunday when his vehicle drove off a freeway embankment on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Harbor Gateway community of Los Angeles, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 7:03 a.m. to the northbound freeway, south of Redondo Beach Boulevard, where the motorist was trapped inside the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.
Hemet PD: Monterey Park Shooting Suspect Alleged Poisoning Attempts by Family
The man identified as the gunman who killed 11 people and wounded nine others at a Monterey Park dance studio went to Hemet police in early January making a series of allegations against his family, including possible poisoning attempts, police said Monday. Huu Can Tran, 72, lived at a senior...
Woman, 35, Reported Missing After Last Being Seen in South Los Angeles
Police Tuesday circulated a photo of a missing 35-year-old woman last seen in South Los Angeles. Tamika Newsome was last seen on Jan. 5, about 10:30 a.m., near 111th Street and Broadway, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Newsome was described as a 5-foot, 2-inch tall Black woman weighing 130...
