Photo of Putin in High-Heel Shoes Sparks Wild Conspiracy Theory
Vladimir Putin, who is believed to be about 5 feet 7 inches, was photographed with students of Lomonosov Moscow State University on Students' Day on Wednesday.
Helicopter Used To Transport Putin, Top Officials Crash Lands in Moscow
The Mil Mi-8 helicopter hit the ground at Vnukovo airport with its blades and tail, Russian media reported.
Five Russian men fleeing military conscription have been living at a South Korean airport for months
Five Russian men who fled the country after Moscow's military mobilization order last September have been stranded at South Korea's Incheon International Airport for months after authorities refused to accept them.
Ukraine's battlefield success surprised Russia, but US troops who trained Ukrainians saw it coming, National Guard chief says
Many expected a Russian victory over Ukraine in "a matter of days or weeks," but not US National Guardsmen, Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson said this week.
Putin's latest problem? His own military
Russian investigative journalist Andrei Soldatov says that Russian President Vladimir Putin has turned to recruiting convicts to staff military factories that are low on manpower.
Vladimir Putin's Navy Frigate 'Sailed Towards The US In Show Of Strength' Before Simulating 'Hypersonic Missile Launch' In Atlantic Ocean
Vladimir Putin’s newly launched navy frigate was spotted sailing towards the United States in an alleged “show of strength” this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The warship, named the Admiral Gorshkov, was launched into the White Sea earlier this month and was initially scheduled to sail through the Atlantic and Indian Oceans before traveling through the Mediterranean Sea to the Black Sea.But according to Daily Mail, Putin’s Admiral Gorshkov was captured on radar on Tuesday making an unexpected diversion west towards the United States before moving south towards Bermuda.Also concerning are the reports indicating the Russian warship executed a “hypersonic missile launch”...
Russians on Western tanks for Ukraine: 'Our opinions mean diddly-squat'
After the announcement of Germany and the US to supply tanks to Ukraine, Russia's propaganda machine is working at full throttle. Russian state TV playing down risks to Russian troops in Ukraine seems to be working on some - but not everyone is buying the hype. CNN's Nic Robertson reports.
France recalls ambassador and will withdraw military forces from Burkina Faso
France will withdraw its military forces from Burkina Faso within a month, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs told CNN on Wednesday.
Berlin made the historic move to arm Ukraine. But many Germans are uneasy
The biggest moment in the Ukraine war this week took place hundreds of miles from the battlefield. After days of diplomatic pressure from its increasingly exasperated NATO allies, Germany announced Wednesday that it would send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, a potentially pivotal move in the conflict that could decisively tip the balance in Kyiv's favor.
See Russia's show of force after US pledges tanks
Russia and Ukraine are locked into a fierce fight for control of key cities in eastern Ukraine. CNN's Fred Pleitgen reports.
CNN Exclusive: Pence classified documents included briefing memos for foreign trips
The roughly 12 classified documents found at the Indiana home of former Vice President Mike Pence included materials described as background briefing memos that were prepared for Pence's foreign trips, multiple sources told CNN.
West to deliver 321 tanks to Ukraine, says diplomat, as North Korea accuses US of 'crossing the red line'
Western countries will deliver more than 300 tanks to Ukraine, Kyiv's ambassador to France said Friday.
Does the West's decision to arm Ukraine with tanks bring it closer to war with Russia?
The West's decision to finally send tanks to Ukraine has caused some to ask the uncomfortable question: Does this mean that NATO is now in direct conflict with Russia?
Retired maj. general predicts where Ukraine's renewed offensive will take place
On Thursday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said his government is aware of Russian plans for future operations in Ukraine and indicated that they were working to counter Moscow's moves. Maj. Gen. James "Spider" Marks (Ret.) joins CNN's Wolf Blitzer to discuss the opportunities of Ukraine's renewed offensive as they expect the delivery of western tanks.
'Fear of Russian rage' has led Israeli foreign policy 'for a very long time,' says journalist
Christiane Amanpour speaks with New York Times journalist and author of "Rise and Kill First" Ronen Bergman about the war in Ukraine, Israeli foreign policy, and Israel's new far right government.
Opinion: McCarthy's committee vengeance could pose a grave risk
Frida Ghitis writes that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's decision to reject the appointments of Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell to the House Select Committee on Intelligence shows that he's living up to his promised vengeance, which could pose a grave risk.
Retired Czech general Petr Pavel wins presidential election
Former army chief and high NATO official Petr Pavel won the Czech Republic's presidential election on Saturday with a pledge to keep the country firmly anchored in the West and bridge society's political differences.
Opinion: Why tanks will be decisive in the next battle for Ukraine
After weeks of intense deliberation we have an answer -- Germany (and the US) will be sending battle tanks to Ukraine. But as David A. Andelman argues, "the West needs to get the latest generation of tanks in place quickly. The clock is ticking loudly."
Ukraine's new tanks won't be the instant game-changer some expect
Those hoping that main battle tanks donated by NATO allies to Ukraine will have an immediate impact in its war with Russia may have to adjust their expectations.
Opinion: Meta's big mistake on Trump
"On Wednesday, Meta justified its decision to restore Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts by claiming that the risk to public safety 'has sufficiently receded.' It's a statement that will come to haunt Meta executives — and one that ignores the growing body of evidence linking Trump's lies on social media to real-world political violence," writes Jessica González.
