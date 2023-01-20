ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putin's latest problem? His own military

Russian investigative journalist Andrei Soldatov says that Russian President Vladimir Putin has turned to recruiting convicts to staff military factories that are low on manpower.
Vladimir Putin's Navy Frigate 'Sailed Towards The US In Show Of Strength' Before Simulating 'Hypersonic Missile Launch' In Atlantic Ocean

Vladimir Putin’s newly launched navy frigate was spotted sailing towards the United States in an alleged “show of strength” this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The warship, named the Admiral Gorshkov, was launched into the White Sea earlier this month and was initially scheduled to sail through the Atlantic and Indian Oceans before traveling through the Mediterranean Sea to the Black Sea.But according to Daily Mail, Putin’s Admiral Gorshkov was captured on radar on Tuesday making an unexpected diversion west towards the United States before moving south towards Bermuda.Also concerning are the reports indicating the Russian warship executed a “hypersonic missile launch”...
Russians on Western tanks for Ukraine: 'Our opinions mean diddly-squat'

After the announcement of Germany and the US to supply tanks to Ukraine, Russia's propaganda machine is working at full throttle. Russian state TV playing down risks to Russian troops in Ukraine seems to be working on some - but not everyone is buying the hype. CNN's Nic Robertson reports.
Berlin made the historic move to arm Ukraine. But many Germans are uneasy

The biggest moment in the Ukraine war this week took place hundreds of miles from the battlefield. After days of diplomatic pressure from its increasingly exasperated NATO allies, Germany announced Wednesday that it would send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, a potentially pivotal move in the conflict that could decisively tip the balance in Kyiv's favor.
Retired maj. general predicts where Ukraine's renewed offensive will take place

On Thursday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said his government is aware of Russian plans for future operations in Ukraine and indicated that they were working to counter Moscow's moves. Maj. Gen. James "Spider" Marks (Ret.) joins CNN's Wolf Blitzer to discuss the opportunities of Ukraine's renewed offensive as they expect the delivery of western tanks.
Opinion: Meta's big mistake on Trump

"On Wednesday, Meta justified its decision to restore Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts by claiming that the risk to public safety 'has sufficiently receded.' It's a statement that will come to haunt Meta executives — and one that ignores the growing body of evidence linking Trump's lies on social media to real-world political violence," writes Jessica González.
