Raleigh, NC

WITN

State lawmakers demand protection for substations

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The FBI is investigating attacks at substations in three different North Carolina counties, including one right here in the east. In the meantime, state lawmakers are proposing legislation to protect power grids. This transmission substation off highway 58 near Maysville in Jones County was attacked...
JONES COUNTY, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount Police Department hosting gang awareness seminar

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police will hold a seminar on gang awareness. The Rocky Mount Police Department will host the Community Gang Awareness 101 seminar from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. The event will be in the Booker T. Theater at 170 E. Thomas St. in downtown Rocky Mount.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Great Trails State Coalition hosts Year of the Trail

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A tourism initiative here in our state is kicking off a year-long celebration of the outdoors. The Great Trails State Coalition will be hosting the Year of the Trail virtual press conference Tuesday. The Great Trails Coalition is a group of trail enthusiasts, outdoor lovers, businesses...
WOWK

North Carolina man arrested for impersonating a police officer in Kentucky

ELLIOT COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A North Carolina man was charged in Kentucky for impersonating an officer after he allegedly flashed blue and red lights at people to stop them. Elliot County Sheriff’s Deputies say they got a Jan. 19 call about a suspicious person driving a car with blue and red LED lights while stopping pedestrians near the Elliot-Morgan county line.
WEST LIBERTY, KY
WITN

Lenoir County Veteran skydives for his 98th birthday

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WITN) - A retired Eastern Carolina service member has crossed off a milestone on his bucket list at 98 years old. Roy Jernigan is a La Grange resident who decided to skydive with his daughter and granddaughter for his birthday. Jernigan was a Naval Corpsman during the...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

NC school districts announce schedule changes for Tuesday morning

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Several school districts announced schedule changes for Tuesday morning due to a winter weather advisory. Avery County Schools is now closed on Tuesday. Mitchell County Schools will be on 3 hour delay and buses will only run on safe roads. Officials said they will announce...
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

3 killed in wrong-way head-on crash on I-85 in Graham

GRAHAM, N.C. — Three people are dead after a crash Friday morning in Alamance County. It happened in Graham around 1:50 a.m. on Interstate 85 near Jimmie Kerr Road. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Elexus Lolisha Shaw, 30, of Burlington, was driving a Nissan Altima the wrong way, traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and hit a Kia Optima head-on.
GRAHAM, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina Auditor Beth Wood charged with hit-and-run 4 days after crash, documents say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a December crash, including hit-and-run, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed Wednesday night.  Wood, North Carolina’s auditor since 2009, is facing a Class 2 misdemeanor for hit-and-run resulting in property damage and an infraction for […]
RALEIGH, NC
abc45.com

Randolph County Woman Arrested on Intent to Sell Drugs

RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Friday, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office's Vice and Narcotics Division searched the residence at 935 Teresa Way in Asheboro. During the search, detectives say they found and took in Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, Suboxone and other drug paraphernalia. Pamela Beth McDuffie, 51, was also arrested and...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC

