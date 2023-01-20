Read full article on original website
Pursuits by NC state troopers skyrocket 130% in four years; expert questions vague policy
The number of pursuits initiated by the North Carolina Highway Patrol has more than doubled in the last four years — from 454 chases in 2019 to 1,048 last year — and the agency has been unable to pinpoint specific reasons for the dramatic increase. The Highway Patrol...
WITN
State lawmakers demand protection for substations
JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The FBI is investigating attacks at substations in three different North Carolina counties, including one right here in the east. In the meantime, state lawmakers are proposing legislation to protect power grids. This transmission substation off highway 58 near Maysville in Jones County was attacked...
'Get her out of here': Video appears to show State Auditor Beth Wood being ushered away from crash scene
RALEIGH, N.C. — A resurfaced social media video shows a woman who fits the description of State Auditor Beth Wood being ushered into a downtown Raleigh office building moments after a crash that resulted in a hit-and-run charge against Wood. A witness said he heard people yelling, "Get her out of here."
NC State Auditor issues statement, apologizes for hit-and-run, but the car owner calls it 'shallow'
North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood released a statement about the night she hit a parked car and drove away from the scene.
WRAL
US-1 flooded with motorcycles; witness describes around 2,000 bikers gathering for large ride
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — Hundreds of motorcycle riders headed north along US-1 in Wake County on Saturday afternoon, catching the attention of drivers and onlookers. WRAL News does not know the motive for the ride; however, the word 'Pagan' could be seen on the clothing of several bikers. The...
WITN
Rocky Mount Police Department hosting gang awareness seminar
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police will hold a seminar on gang awareness. The Rocky Mount Police Department will host the Community Gang Awareness 101 seminar from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. The event will be in the Booker T. Theater at 170 E. Thomas St. in downtown Rocky Mount.
WRAL
State Auditor Beth Wood says she was 'shaken' and regrets leaving scene of post-gathering crash
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood acknowledged for the first time publicly that she left the scene of a Raleigh crash last month that resulted in a hit-and-run charge. Meanwhile, political opponents called for her resignation. In a statement Monday, Wood described the Dec. 8 crash...
WITN
Great Trails State Coalition hosts Year of the Trail
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A tourism initiative here in our state is kicking off a year-long celebration of the outdoors. The Great Trails State Coalition will be hosting the Year of the Trail virtual press conference Tuesday. The Great Trails Coalition is a group of trail enthusiasts, outdoor lovers, businesses...
WOWK
North Carolina man arrested for impersonating a police officer in Kentucky
ELLIOT COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A North Carolina man was charged in Kentucky for impersonating an officer after he allegedly flashed blue and red lights at people to stop them. Elliot County Sheriff’s Deputies say they got a Jan. 19 call about a suspicious person driving a car with blue and red LED lights while stopping pedestrians near the Elliot-Morgan county line.
WITN
Lenoir County Veteran skydives for his 98th birthday
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WITN) - A retired Eastern Carolina service member has crossed off a milestone on his bucket list at 98 years old. Roy Jernigan is a La Grange resident who decided to skydive with his daughter and granddaughter for his birthday. Jernigan was a Naval Corpsman during the...
FOX Carolina
NC school districts announce schedule changes for Tuesday morning
ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Several school districts announced schedule changes for Tuesday morning due to a winter weather advisory. Avery County Schools is now closed on Tuesday. Mitchell County Schools will be on 3 hour delay and buses will only run on safe roads. Officials said they will announce...
NC woman missing for days after car runs out of gas, police say
Rebecca Tackett Hawks, 41, was last seen nearly five days ago on Jan. 18, according to the Mount Airy Police Department.
I-95 in Cumberland County reopens after truck hauling 180 hogs overturns
Interstate 95 in Cumberland County reopened Monday night hours after an accident involving a tractor-trailer hauling hogs overturned.
WXII 12
3 killed in wrong-way head-on crash on I-85 in Graham
GRAHAM, N.C. — Three people are dead after a crash Friday morning in Alamance County. It happened in Graham around 1:50 a.m. on Interstate 85 near Jimmie Kerr Road. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Elexus Lolisha Shaw, 30, of Burlington, was driving a Nissan Altima the wrong way, traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and hit a Kia Optima head-on.
borderbelt.org
Major expansion planned for business park in southeastern North Carolina
The developer of a business park in southeastern North Carolina plans to invest $15 million to nearly double the park’s warehouse space, paving the way for more companies to move in and create jobs. Cameron Management made the decision last week to expand International Logistics Park, which spans 1,100...
North Carolina Auditor Beth Wood charged with hit-and-run 4 days after crash, documents say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a December crash, including hit-and-run, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed Wednesday night. Wood, North Carolina’s auditor since 2009, is facing a Class 2 misdemeanor for hit-and-run resulting in property damage and an infraction for […]
Help at the pump: Sheetz cuts diesel exhaust fluid price to 99 cents through January
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Sheetz is giving truck drivers some more help at the pump. The gas station chain says it is slashing the price of diesel exhaust fluid to 99 cents per gallon at select stores through the end of January. The company says customers will save between $15 and $75, depending on the […]
Drug dealer nabbed by K-9 unit at North Carolina traffic stop, deputies say
The incident began just before 2 p.m. Thursday when deputies stopped a black Dodge Charger near the intersection of Carson and Sante Fe drives in Fayetteville.
abc45.com
Randolph County Woman Arrested on Intent to Sell Drugs
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Friday, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office's Vice and Narcotics Division searched the residence at 935 Teresa Way in Asheboro. During the search, detectives say they found and took in Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, Suboxone and other drug paraphernalia. Pamela Beth McDuffie, 51, was also arrested and...
Durham suspect shot man, stole his car and dragged him, police say
A Durham suspect was caught on Friday after shooting a man, taking their vehicle and dragging him with the victim's car, according to the Graham Police Department.
