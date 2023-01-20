Read full article on original website
Related
onfocus.news
Medford on Top: Great Northern Conference Boys Basketball Standings, January 22
******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:. Nominate an athlete or team: HERE.
onfocus.news
Neillsville at the Top: Cloverbelt Conference East Girls Basketball Standings, January 22
******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:. Nominate an athlete or team: HERE.
onfocus.news
Athens at the Top: Marawood Conference North Boys Basketball Standings, January 22
******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:. Nominate an athlete or team: HERE.
onfocus.news
Wisconsin Dells, Wautoma in the Lead: South Central Conference Boys Basketball Standings, January 22
******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:. Nominate an athlete or team: HERE.
onfocus.news
Athens Boys Race Past Abbotsford
The Athens boys raced past Abbotsford in Marawood Conference North Basketball, 86-37. Aiden Janke led four Bluejays in double figures with 22 points. Andrew Schaer had 20 points and Connor Sheahan chipped in with 18 points. Janke and Sheahan pulled down 15 and 9 rebounds, respectively, for Athens. Athens scoring:...
onfocus.news
Shiocton at the Top: Central Wisconsin Conference East Boys Basketball Standings, January 22
Manawa 3 4 W2 4-8-0 ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:. Nominate...
onfocus.news
Marshfield(5th) and Wisconsin Rapids(8th) Ranked Among State’s Best in Wisconsin Grappler Team Rankings
WisconsinGrappler.com latest team wrestling rankings find two Wisconsin Valley Conference rivals ranked among the state’s best. In Division 1, Marshfield is ranked 5th and Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln is ranked #8. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s...
onfocus.news
OnFocus Boys Basketball Computer Rankings, January 22: Newman, Marathon, Auburndale, Owen-Withee and Pacelli #1-5
6 Medford 11-3 7 Northland Pines 12-4 ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the...
onfocus.news
Stevens Point in the Lead: Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Basketball Standings, January 22
******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:. Nominate an athlete or team: HERE.
onfocus.news
Pacelli Boys Basketball Dumps Rosholt
Pacelli thrashed Rosholt in CWC Boys Basketball, 69-25. Cam Schurk led Pacelli with 23 points, and Jaydon Awe added 18 points. Pacelli scoring: Van Order 12, Burch 2, Schurk 23, Awe 18, Miller 3, Flaker 2, Flees 5, Eckendorf 4. Report (29) *****************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some...
onfocus.news
OnFocus Girls Basketball Computer Rankings, January 22: Neillsville, Assumption, Phillips, Athens and Cadott #1-5
******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:. Nominate an athlete or team: HERE.
onfocus.news
Medford Boys Win 5th Straight, Downs Menomonie
The Medford Raider Boys Basketball Team got its 5th straight win with a 64-41 road win over Menomonie on Tuesday night. Medford had four in double figures led by Logan Baumgartner with 16. Charlie Kleist added 12, Zach Rudolph with 12, and Ty Metz with 10. Medford is back on...
onfocus.news
Auburndale Boys Basketball Turns Back Rib Lake
The Auburndale Boys Basketball Team turned back Rib Lake in Marawood Conference play, 78-60. Alex Willfahrt had 25 points and Lucas Yeske added 16 points to lead Auburndale. Willfahrt and Mason White Eagle each pulled own 8 rebounds for the Eagles. Rib Lake scoring: Sutherland 3, Blomberg 16, Vlach 3,...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Boys Gallop Past Merrill
Brooks Hinson and Luke LeMoine had 18 points apiece as Marshfield downed Merrill in WVC Boys Basketball, 65-46. LeMoine led the Tigers with 11 rebounds. Marshfield scoring: LeMoine 18, Kurth 4, Hinson 18, Lee 5, Meverden 3, Pohl 8, Hanson 9. Wausau East Baade 6, Pieper 6, Pieper 2, Glisch...
onfocus.news
Pacelli Outscored by St. Mary’s Springs in Shootout
St. Mary’s Springs defeated Pacelli in a nonconference shootout, 99-78. Pacelli was led by Jaydon Awe’s 27 points, and Cam Schurk added 17 points for the Cardinals. Pacelli scoring: Beduhn 2, Birrenkott 6, Van Order 13, Burch 2, Schurk 17, Awe 27, Flaker 2, Flees 2, Eckendorf 7.
onfocus.news
OnFocus Team of the Week, January 15 to January 21
Check out the excellent batch of nominees for the OnFocus Team of the Week, January 15 to January 21!. OnFocus Team of the Week, January 15 to January 21. Assumption Royals Girls Basketball (nominated online) – Assumption(14-1, 9-0 Marawood Conference South) is poised for a postseason run, and the Royals’ lone blemish is a 35-22 decision to Neillsville, ranked #1 in the OnFocus Girls Basketball Computer Rankings.
onfocus.news
Grimm Pours in 32 Points in Auburndale’s Thumping of Rib Lake
The Auburndale Eagles crushed Rib Lake in Marawood Conference Girls Basketball, 81-28. The Eagles’ Ashlyn Grimm scored 32 points, including five three-pointers, to lead all scorers. Annamarie Aue added 19 points for Auburndale. Auburndale scoring: G. Krings 6, Wolff 2, Grimm 32, Ertl 12, Stanton 2, Schulte 2, Aue...
onfocus.news
Phillips Girls Take Control in Win over Stratford
Phillips defeated Stratford in Marawood Conference Girls Basketball, 63-47. Brooke Eckert scored 22 points and Kaycee Eggebrecht added 21 points to lead Phillips. Lauren Kraus led Stratford with 19 points, 15 rebounds and six steals. Phillips scoring: Eggebrecht 21, Knaack 2, B. Eckert 22, Schluter 6, M. Eckert 12. Stratford...
onfocus.news
Dux, Sebesta-Opelt, Zschernitz Pace Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal Wrestlers at Sparta Invitational
Sparta Invitational Results for Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal. Luke Dux (19-0) placed 1st and scored 30.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Luke Dux (Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal) 19-0 received a bye () (Bye) Quarterfinal – Luke Dux (Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal) 19-0 won by fall over Xavier Denman (Monona Grove/McFarland) 11-10 (Fall 1:19) Semifinal – Luke...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Hockey Thumps Northland Pines
Marshfield defeated Northland Pines 8-2 in Boys Hockey. Marshfield had goals from Noah Peterson(2), Tyler Reissman(2), Jacek Mancheski, Brody Peterson, Judd Higgins and Tanner Shortt. Northland Pines goals came from Griffin Kenning and Luke Wessel. Cole Halvorsen stopped 15 shots on goal for Marshfield. Northland Pines’ Eli Kerner had 17...
Comments / 0