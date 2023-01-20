Read full article on original website
Area Death Notices - Jan. 22, 23 & 24
Fred Homer Josey, 85, of Cape Carteret, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Nash UNC Health Care in Rocky Mount. Full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
MATTERS OF RECORD - Jan. 8 – Jan. 20
These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds from Jan. 8 – Jan. 20. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:. Carlos M. Suarez Jr. to Carlos M. Suarez, Jr. And Jacqueline M. Suarez Living Trust; Metes And Bounds; rev. $0. Atlantic...
Walter House, 77; service Jan. 28
Walter Perry House, 77, of Beaufort, NC, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Wilmington, NC, surrounded by his family. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Newport, NC. Walter was born on August 5, 1945,...
Atlantic Beach likely to name new town manager during special council meeting
ATLANTIC BEACH — The Atlantic Beach Council will hold a special meeting Monday, Jan. 30 in the town hall and will likely name a successor to Town Manager David Walker who is retiring after 15 years in the job. Mayor Trace Cooper announced the special meeting during his monthly...
Beaufort board meets in work session
BEAUFORT - The governing body of Beaufort and department heads convened Monday evening for a general work session where several topics of concern were discussed. First on the agenda was an update from the town's Planning and Inspections staff on Code Enforcement progress in Beaufort. According to the report, the...
Down East-style chef takes prize in Beaufort clam chowder competition
BEAUFORT - Cooks and bakers competed in an annual taste-off Friday evening, Jan. 22 at the N.C. Maritime Museum's Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center in Beaufort. The sold-out fundraising event was hosted by the Friends of the Museum nonprofit group and saw unique offerings from eight volunteer guests who put forth their best clam chowder and cornbread recipes to be judged by the public.
Stephen Willard, 65; service Jan. 27
Stephen Craig Willard, “Coach Steve,” of Morehead City, NC, formerly of Richmond, VA passed away peacefully at the age of 65 on January 22, 2023, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 3:00 pm at...
Lisa Dickmann, 57; incomplete
Lisa Ann Dickmann, 57, of Newport, died Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Atlantic Beach OKs paid beach access parking program with no changes from 2022
ATLANTIC BEACH — The Atlantic Beach Council adopted the 2023 tourism season paid parking program with no changes from 2022 during its monthly meeting Monday night in the town hall off West Fort Macon Boulevard and online via zoom. The action came as part of the consent agenda –...
Teresa Byrd, 69; incomplete
Teresa "Terry" Byrd, 69, of Peletier, died Monday, January 23, 2023, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
Morehead City mayor to join N.C. East Alliance Board of Directors
- The town of Morehead City Mayor Jerry Jones has been selected to join the N.C. East Alliance Board of Directors. Mayor Jones will be seated as the only municipal mayor in the regional advocacy group, according to a press release shared Monday by the town. He joined the Morehead...
Betty Pruitt, 88; incomplete
Betty Miller Pruitt, 88, of Peletier, died Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Grantsboro restaurant damaged by fire
GRANTSBORO, Pamlico County — Multiple departments in Pamlico and Craven Counties were responding to a fire at a restaurant in Grantsboro Monday morning. The fire was at The Great Wall restaurant, next to Food Lion. The sprinkler system kept the fire under control, according to a responding fire marshal....
Carolina Chocolate Festival a real palate pleaser
— It has been said that there are two food groups…chocolate and fruit…and if it is fruit, it should be dipped in chocolate!. Patrons will find chocolate covered strawberries and more as the Carolina Chocolate Festival welcomes chocolate lovers at the Crystal Coast Civic Center on the campus of Carteret Community College in Morehead City.
Linden Hazelton, 74; incomplete
Linden Earl Hazelton, 74, of Newport, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. His service information will be announced. Linden was born on December 23, 1948, in West Virginia. He proudly served his country in the United States Air force. Linden enjoyed spending time in nature as a hunter and avid outdoorsman. You could find him around the house fixing this and that. He was a handyman that could fix just about anything. Linden was a wonderful companion and father. He will be deeply cherished by all who knew him.
Bussel Realty Corp. completes 1031 exchange transaction with N.C. property
Bussel Realty Corp. on Monday said it successfully completed a 1031 exchange by Central Avenue Corp. for $18.2 million, following the disposition of its 211,000-square-foot industrial complex in Bridgewater by BRC in late 2022. Located at 3565 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in New Bern, North Carolina, the property aligned...
Dog that survived fatal house fire continues to improve
CARTERET COUNTY — A dog that survived a house fire that occurred Dec. 29 in New Bern continues to improve as it’s cared for by Misplaced Mutts, an animal welfare and adoption group in Carteret County. Sport, which sustained serious burns during a fire that killed two people...
Morehead City Dollar General closed for repairs after vehicle crashes into it
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A business in Morehead City will be closed for a couple of weeks after a vehicle crashed into it Monday. Dollar General, located at 3017 Bridges St., was damaged when police said the driver of a vehicle slammed into the building. It created a large hole in the building and […]
Swansboro town manager may retire
SWANSBORO - In a letter to commissioners dated Jan. 18, Paula Webb, town manger, announced she would retire at the end of the current fiscal year. However, according to information from two town officials, Webb might be reconsidering. In her letter, Webb said her last day would be June 27.
