Sheriff updates condition of man stabbed during Big Flats standoff
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Law enforcement has released more information on the status of the man stabbed in Big Flats late last week which led to a 3-hour-long standoff. The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Joseph Hartford of Big Flats was stabbed on January 20 at a home on Burkeshire Drive. Immediately after […]
Victim identified in weekend Qountry Tavern fatal shooting
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Following a violent weekend in Chemung County, police have identified the man killed in a shooting at Qountry Tavern on Saturday. According to Elmira Police, Jeremy Shazer, 34, was killed on January 21, 2023 in the shooting. Early in the morning on Jan. 21, police responded to Qountry Tavern around 3:30 […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: January 16 to January 15
According to the Owego Police Department, during the week of Monday January 16, to Sunday January 22, the department had 85 service calls, 6 arrests, assisted in 3 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 4 traffic tickets. Craig M. Wallace of Owego was arrested for Petit Larceny, after an investigation of...
wxhc.com
Cortland Man Arrested Multiple Times by Cortland Police
A Cortland man was recently arrested twice by Cortland Police Officer’s after two separate incidents within ten days of each other in the City of Cortland. On Wednesday, January 11th, Cortland Police were dispatched to the area of 500 Northcliffe for a Medical Assist. Upon arrival officers were informed that Tristen C. Libbey was in the area and was acting out and appeared to be intoxicated or under the influence of drugs.
Inmate allegedly brought drugs into Broome County Jail
A Binghamton man is accused of knowingly bringing drugs into the Broome County Jail.
wxhc.com
Cortland Woman Arrested by Sheriff After Theft at Walmart
On Thursday, January 19th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to Walmart on Bennie Rd. in Cortlandville for a reported larceny in progress. Through an investigation conducted by officers, it was determined that 27 year old Summer E. Dixon of Cortland had stolen merchandise from Walmart and then fled the scene on foot. Officers were able to find Dixon nearby the store with the items she stole.
Man charged with DWI after passing out in traffic
At around 6 a.m. on January 20th, Cortland County Sheriff's deputies discovered a running vehicle stopped in traffic in the area of Route 13 and Lighthouse Road in Cortlandville.
Two Walmart shoplifters arrested in Cortlandville
Over the past week, two people have been arrested for stealing from the Walmart on Bennie Road in Cortlandville.
wxhc.com
Sheriff Find Another Unconscious Driver in Roadway; Arrested for DWI
Early Friday morning around 5:45 am, January 20th, an officer from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling the area near Route 13 and Lighthouse Hill Road when the officer found a vehicle stopped in traffic with the driver unconscious. Through an investigation conducted by officers found the driver,...
whcuradio.com
Cortland man allegedly threatens woman with knife, charged with felony
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man awaits his next day in court after an alleged incident with a knife. A woman came to the Cortland Police station Friday, January 20th, to report her life had been threatened with a large kitchen knife. Officers learned that suspect Tristen Libbey argued with the woman before brandishing the blade. Libbey was located a short time later and arrested. The knife was located at the scene and an order of protection was put into place. He was charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor menacing. Libbey was sent to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He stayed there three days before appearing in court today for charges stemming from a previous arrest. He was released on his own recognizance and will appear in court again at a later date.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Sentenced for Stealing Vehicle, Television
A Binghamton man was sentenced in court Tuesday morning after he pleaded guilty to stealing a vehicle in Pennsylvania and driving it to Vestal where he stole a television. Mitchell McComas was sentenced to 1.5 to 3 years in state prison after pleading guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 3rd degree.
Police release name of man killed on West 3rd Street in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police have released more information on the homicide investigation near Elmira’s westside that started late last week. According to Elmira Police, the man who was killed in the 600 block of W. Third Street on January 20, 2023 was 56-year-old Willie James Davis. Police said Davis was an Elmira resident. On […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Pennsylvania Man Found Guilty on Weapon Charge
A Montrose, Pennsylvania man was found guilty of a weapon charge in court Monday morning. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Jason E. Gerhard was found guilty of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree. This stems from an incident in February 2022 on Patch Road in...
WETM
Trial begins for driver charged in crash that killed 4 people in Pulteney
Steuben County, NY (WETM) – More than 3 years after a car crash left four people dead in Pulteney, a trial got underway for the alleged drunk driver behind the wheel. Dustin Drake is facing 15 counts, including 4 counts of second degree murder, and DWI. Today the jury saw graphic photos of the immediate aftermath of the single car crash on County Route 76 in Pulteney. It happened just after 1am on October 12, 2019. Prosecutors say Drake lost control on a curve and hit a tree, killing his four passengers. Drake suffered minor injuries.
Police investigating armed robbery in Endicott
At around 2 p.m. on January 18th, an armed robbery was reported at the grocery-mart located at 147 Washington Avenue in Endicott.
cnycentral.com
Stabbing victim in Ithaca airlifted to hospital, expected to survive as police investigate
Ithaca, NY — The Ithaca Police Department is investigating a stabbing that sent a person to the hospital Saturday night. Officers responded to a residence on the 100 block of Chestnut Street for reports of a stabbing on January 21st just after 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they located...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Two Charged After Shots Fired in Endicott
The Endicott Police Department says two men have been arrested and charged after shots were fired in Endicott on January 14th. The department says 18-year-old Jahiem J. Howard of Endicott and 20-year-old Sincere D. Chandler of Syracuse were charged with Reckless Endangerment in the 1st degree. On January 14th around...
wxhc.com
State Fire: Major Fire at Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ruled Accidental
X101 News had recently reached out to New York State Fire regarding the investigation of the cause of the fire that destroyed the auto body repair section of the Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership on Route 281 in Cortland. State Fire has told X101 that the fire has been ruled...
Elmira man arrested on Murder Warrant after Saturday morning shooting
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — One man is dead and one man is in custody after a shooting in the parking lot of The Qountry Tavern early Saturday morning in Elmira. According to police, after an hours-long search, they were able to locate and arrest 29-year-old Shamel T. Swan of Elmira. Police were granted an Arrest […]
Woman accused of avoiding arrest by running out window
BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a woman with an active arrest warrant, avoided police by jumping out a window after she was found unconscious. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 13 around 2:30 a.m., troopers arrived at the 600 block of Montrose Terrace Park in Susquehanna County to help EMS […]
