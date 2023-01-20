ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tioga County, NY

Comments / 2

Related
WETM 18 News

Victim identified in weekend Qountry Tavern fatal shooting

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Following a violent weekend in Chemung County, police have identified the man killed in a shooting at Qountry Tavern on Saturday. According to Elmira Police, Jeremy Shazer, 34, was killed on January 21, 2023 in the shooting. Early in the morning on Jan. 21, police responded to Qountry Tavern around 3:30 […]
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: January 16 to January 15

According to the Owego Police Department, during the week of Monday January 16, to Sunday January 22, the department had 85 service calls, 6 arrests, assisted in 3 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 4 traffic tickets. Craig M. Wallace of Owego was arrested for Petit Larceny, after an investigation of...
OWEGO, NY
wxhc.com

Cortland Man Arrested Multiple Times by Cortland Police

A Cortland man was recently arrested twice by Cortland Police Officer’s after two separate incidents within ten days of each other in the City of Cortland. On Wednesday, January 11th, Cortland Police were dispatched to the area of 500 Northcliffe for a Medical Assist. Upon arrival officers were informed that Tristen C. Libbey was in the area and was acting out and appeared to be intoxicated or under the influence of drugs.
CORTLAND, NY
wxhc.com

Cortland Woman Arrested by Sheriff After Theft at Walmart

On Thursday, January 19th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to Walmart on Bennie Rd. in Cortlandville for a reported larceny in progress. Through an investigation conducted by officers, it was determined that 27 year old Summer E. Dixon of Cortland had stolen merchandise from Walmart and then fled the scene on foot. Officers were able to find Dixon nearby the store with the items she stole.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
wxhc.com

Sheriff Find Another Unconscious Driver in Roadway; Arrested for DWI

Early Friday morning around 5:45 am, January 20th, an officer from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling the area near Route 13 and Lighthouse Hill Road when the officer found a vehicle stopped in traffic with the driver unconscious. Through an investigation conducted by officers found the driver,...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland man allegedly threatens woman with knife, charged with felony

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man awaits his next day in court after an alleged incident with a knife. A woman came to the Cortland Police station Friday, January 20th, to report her life had been threatened with a large kitchen knife. Officers learned that suspect Tristen Libbey argued with the woman before brandishing the blade. Libbey was located a short time later and arrested. The knife was located at the scene and an order of protection was put into place. He was charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor menacing. Libbey was sent to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He stayed there three days before appearing in court today for charges stemming from a previous arrest. He was released on his own recognizance and will appear in court again at a later date.
CORTLAND, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Sentenced for Stealing Vehicle, Television

A Binghamton man was sentenced in court Tuesday morning after he pleaded guilty to stealing a vehicle in Pennsylvania and driving it to Vestal where he stole a television. Mitchell McComas was sentenced to 1.5 to 3 years in state prison after pleading guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 3rd degree.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Police release name of man killed on West 3rd Street in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police have released more information on the homicide investigation near Elmira’s westside that started late last week. According to Elmira Police, the man who was killed in the 600 block of W. Third Street on January 20, 2023 was 56-year-old Willie James Davis. Police said Davis was an Elmira resident. On […]
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Pennsylvania Man Found Guilty on Weapon Charge

A Montrose, Pennsylvania man was found guilty of a weapon charge in court Monday morning. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Jason E. Gerhard was found guilty of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree. This stems from an incident in February 2022 on Patch Road in...
MONTROSE, PA
WETM

Trial begins for driver charged in crash that killed 4 people in Pulteney

Steuben County, NY (WETM) – More than 3 years after a car crash left four people dead in Pulteney, a trial got underway for the alleged drunk driver behind the wheel. Dustin Drake is facing 15 counts, including 4 counts of second degree murder, and DWI. Today the jury saw graphic photos of the immediate aftermath of the single car crash on County Route 76 in Pulteney. It happened just after 1am on October 12, 2019. Prosecutors say Drake lost control on a curve and hit a tree, killing his four passengers. Drake suffered minor injuries.
PULTENEY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Two Charged After Shots Fired in Endicott

The Endicott Police Department says two men have been arrested and charged after shots were fired in Endicott on January 14th. The department says 18-year-old Jahiem J. Howard of Endicott and 20-year-old Sincere D. Chandler of Syracuse were charged with Reckless Endangerment in the 1st degree. On January 14th around...
ENDICOTT, NY
WBRE

Woman accused of avoiding arrest by running out window

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a woman with an active arrest warrant, avoided police by jumping out a window after she was found unconscious. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 13 around 2:30 a.m., troopers arrived at the 600 block of Montrose Terrace Park in Susquehanna County to help EMS […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy