Daisy Ridley Has Thoughts On The Last Jedi Vs. Rise Of Skywalker Debate
The two most recent films in the Skywalker Saga, "Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi" and "Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker," are two of the franchise's most controversial entries. Audiences were split on "The Last Jedi," and even some of the film's cast, including Finn actor John Boyega, criticized it.
Stormtroopers Facts Only Star Wars Fans Know About The Empire's Loyal Army
Apart from lightsabers, there is perhaps no more iconic piece of the "Star Wars" universe than the Imperial stormtrooper. With their striking white armor, the Empire's foot soldiers have been an unmistakable symbol of the franchise since the first movie was released in 1977. And yet, very little is actually revealed about the stormtroopers in the mainline "Star Wars" films. To learn more about the imposing enforcers of Emperor Palpatine's regime, you need to dig deeper into the TV shows, novels, comics, and video games that make up the rest of the story.
How Jonathan Majors Got Ripped To Play A Bodybuilder For Magazine Dreams
2023 is shaping up to be the year of Jonathan Majors. The actor's resume, which already includes such gems as "The Last Black Man in San Francisco," "Da 5 Bloods" and "The Harder They Fall," will be bumped up by two major releases this year with Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and the ninth installment of the "Rocky" franchise "Creed III." But in that mix of major movie appearances, Majors also lent his talents to a smaller release that has moviegoers seeing a golden statuette in the actor's future.
The Big Bang Theory Fans Found A Typo That Sheldon Would Take Issue With
Even viewers largely unfamiliar with once long-running CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" likely have some conception of lead character Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons)'s disposition. In essence, Sheldon is logical to the extent that his predilection for cold logic often overtakes all else. So effectively does he portray his "Big Bang Theory" character that Parsons has accepted being typecast post-Sheldon, holding no ill will against those who may forever associate his face with that of the sitcom lead he once portrayed.
Blue Bloods Fans Are Considering Calling It Quits On The Show After Season 13 Disappoints
All good things must come to an end, and based on some fan chatter, it would appear some folks want the long-running police procedural "Blue Bloods" to meet its finale. Premiering in 2010, "Blue Bloods" set itself apart from other crime dramas by centering on a single family — the Reagans. All of the adults have assumed positions within New York City law enforcement. Each episode follows each member cracking cases or dealing with personal drama. By and large, it's been largely successful throughout much of its run, becoming a centerpiece of CBS' programming.
Fans Were Chilled And Thrilled By The Opening Scene Of The Last Of Us Episode 2
The second entry of "The Last of Us" saw a record-breaking spike in the number of viewers tuning in to see the show, and the tense opening moments caused quite an uproar among fans. HBO's new series, based on the video game of the same name, made viewership history with...
It Sounds Like That Madonna Biopic Starring Julia Garner Isn't Happening After All
Ever since news broke in June that Emmy-winning actress Julia Garner was going to fill the role of Madonna in a movie biopic directed by the Material Girl herself, the Internet has been squirming in anticipation. Though the project was announced in 2020, the film continued to undergo production developments — with multiple writers, including Madonna herself, providing passes at the script. When Garner won the role of the pop icon over fellow young actors like Florence Pugh and "Euphoria" star Alexa Demie, it seemed like the project was finally taking off.
The Last Of Us Fans Are Split On The Major Change To Tess' Fate In The HBO Series
It's no secret that live-action video game adaptations have had a bit of a rocky history, consistently failing at the box office and premiering to lukewarm (and sometimes downright horrific) reviews. For the most part, it's widely accepted that video game movies and television shows are simply not good; particularly due to the long line of horrible adaptations we've seen in the past.
Melissa Rauch Sees A Big Bang Theory Reunion In The Future - Exclusive
As Bernadette on "The Big Bang Theory," Melissa Rauch earned her comedic stripes, starring on the series for 10 of the 12 seasons it was on the air. Bernadette, Howard's love interest and eventual wife, was known for her squeaky voice and razor-sharp tongue — a winning combo when it came to laughs.
The Last Of Us Fans Are Devastated Over Tess' Traumatic Scene In Episode 2
Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Season 1, Episode 2. Fungus has never been more terrifying than on HBO's newest phenomenon, "The Last of Us." The postapocalyptic television series is not only adapted from the 2013 video game of the same name but also based on the very real and disturbing occurrence of Cordyceps. Explained in vivid and horrifying detail in the cold open of Episode 1, it is obvious that this is no ordinary infection tale. But if a fungus capable of puppeteering you like a nightmarish marionette isn't enough to traumatize you, there are always the emotional stakes of the series.
The Last Of Us Creators Let Fans Know They're On The Right Track With A Popular Theory About The Fungus
"The Last of Us" has finally hit HBO Max, expanding and exploring Naughty Dog's bleakest universe in a way the original video game never could. As Neil Druckmann (the scribe behind the original game who co-created the HBO adaptation) told Variety, "Everything we saw in the game was from three characters' perspective — [Joel's daughter] Sarah, Joel and Ellie, that's it. Here, we have the ability [to] leave those characters and show some other stuff ... "
Rick And Morty Fans Think The Show Already Has A Built-In Contingency Plan For Justin Roiland's Departure
The following article includes mentions of domestic abuse. In January 2023, charges of domestic battery and false imprisonment were brought against "Rick and Morty" co-creator Justin Roiland in Orange County, California. They stem from a 2020 incident reportedly involving an unnamed woman Roiland was involved with at the time. In response to this news, Adult Swim made the decision to part ways with Roiland on January 24, 2023, with a spokesperson saying in a brief statement, "Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland," as mentioned by Deadline. As this situation continues to unfold, "Rick and Morty" viewers have begun to question what will become of it, in addition to Roiland's other projects.
How Cobra Kai Figured Out The Recipe To Revive A Tired Old IP
On January 20, Netflix released a video announcing "Cobra Kai" Season 6 and confirming that this will be the final "Cobra Kai" season. Fortunately for the show's fanbase, "Cobra Kai" looks to be ending on a high note. Numerous glowing reviews for "Cobra Kai" Season 5 described it as the series' best, culminating in Season 5 becoming one of the best-reviewed for a Netflix original in the streaming service's history (via Forbes).
NCIS: Hawai'i Has Fans Are All Waiting For Jesse's Backstory
This article contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 12 of "NCIS: Hawai'i" When it comes to the characters on "NCIS: Hawai'i," diversity, dynamism, and eclectic personalities are some of the words used to describe the cast. Now in its second season on CBS, the fourth series in the long-running "NCIS" universe continues to engage audiences with thrilling storytelling as delivered by a trope of agents and intelligence specialists. Regarding the program's casting decisions, Monique Jones of Common Sense Media said, "[The show] gets props for legitimate inclusion of native Hawaiian people in its cast."
It's Official: Avatar: The Way Of Water Is A $2 Billion Hit
"Avatar: The Way of Water" is continuing to make a big splash at the global box office. The COVID-19 pandemic sent shockwaves throughout the entertainment industry, shuttering cinemas and productions throughout the world. Since those early days of uncertainty, the box office has managed to rebound with stellar results, with 2021's global gross standing at $21.4 billion, a whopping 78% rise from 2020 (via Deadline). Films like "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "No Time To Die" helped bring audiences back into cinemas, but these pandemic-era behemoths weren't large enough to topple 2019's box office receipts, which brought in over $42 billion, per Variety.
Star Trek Into Darkness Fumbled Its Khan Mystery
"Star Trek Into Darkness" is one of those rare sequels that does its predecessor proud. The follow-up to J.J. Abrams' "Star Trek" exceeded the original film's box office numbers, making nearly $81 million more globally than Captain Kirk (Chris Pine) and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise's first adventure in the Kelvin timeline (via The Numbers). However, the saying that a hero is only as good as his villain truly lives up to the cliché in "Star Trek Into Darkness," and Benedict Cumberbatch steals the show as the genetically engineered Khan Noonien Singh.
Shrinking Star Jason Segel Comments On Harrison Ford's Surprising Comedic Chops
One of Hollywood's most coveted actors, Harrison Ford is best remembered for his appearances in genre staples like "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones," two franchises he's continued to be a part of well into the 2010s. It would be unfair, however, to simply peg the Oscar-nominated actor as a franchise pony. Ford has lent his talents to a wide variety of genres and projects, which include the dramatic "Witness," the sci-fi classic "Blade Runner," and the action-packed "The Fugitive."
Justin Roiland's Rick And Morty Dismissal Leaves A Lot Of Characters Without A Voice
With series co-creator and voice actor Justin Roiland's firing from "Ricky & Morty" due to unearthed charges of domestic violence and false imprisonment being announced, more than just Morty Smith and Rick Sanchez will be left in need of a voice. Roiland's charges stem from January 2020, when he inflicted domestic battery and corporal injury upon a Jane Doe. The charges against Roiland carry a possible seven-year prison sentence if the voice actor is found guilty. It currently remains unclear what will become of the creator's other shows, one of which is "Koala Man" currently airing on the streaming platform Hulu.
The Boys Season 4 Teasers Promise A Chilling Next Chapter On The Back Of Homelander's Horrific Actions
A world filled with superheroes of varying and fantastic powers sounds like an interesting world to live in. Just think what a figure like Superman could accomplish, or if well-stocked and well-funded individuals would be able to stalk the night and dispense justice on those that would prey on the weak and innocent. Of course, the major elephant in the room is that people are ultimately people, and even those associated with a term like 'hero' are just as fallible as the rest of us. If anything, perhaps Lord Acton was right when he wrote, "Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Great men are almost always bad men, even when they exercise influence and not authority; still more when you superadd the tendency of the certainty of corruption by authority."
The Ending Of Netflix's Jung_E Explained
"Train to Busan" and "Hellbound" director Yeon Sang-ho has returned with a new Korean dystopian sci-fi film for Netflix, "Jung_E," that delivers slow-building drama and stellar action. The film takes viewers into a futuristic world where climate change makes Earth uninhabitable, forcing space shelters to form in order to keep humanity alive. Unfortunately, war breaks out after a rebellious faction known as the Adrian Republic starts attacking other colonies. With the Allied Forces looking for an edge, a talented research team is tasked with using the brain data of a legendary mercenary named Yun Jung-yi (Kim Hyun-joo) to create a combat AI soldier codenamed Jung_E. However, when Jung_E struggles to pass simulations, the team — led by Jung-yi's adult daughter Seo-hyun (Kang Soo-yeon) — is faced with tough decisions that cause Seo-hyun to have personal revelations.
