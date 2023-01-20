Read full article on original website
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefitsJake WellsCincinnati, OH
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversOhio State
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Abercrombie & Fitch Closed a Store in CincinnatiBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
Injured Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Provides Inspiration and Insight Ahead of Playoff Game Against Bengalshard and smartCincinnati, OH
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bengals make major move after terrible news
The Cincinnati Bengals were hit with a bit of bad news this week when starting offensive linemen Jonah Jackson and Alex Cappa were ruled out with injuries, meaning the team would be without three starting offensive linemen after La’el Collins’ season-ending injury earlier in the season. But it looks like the team is making a Read more... The post Bengals make major move after terrible news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Nick Sirianni ends rumors about A.J. Brown’s health, perceived frustration
Typically, following a dominating performance like the rear-end whooping the Philadelphia Eagles handed to the New York Giants during the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs, there isn’t much to be said. This is the Birds we’re discussing however. They play in one of our great nation’s most sports-crazed towns for one of the NFL’s most demanding media markets and fan bases. We could talk about Nick Sirianni and these Birds all day. If not for an NFC Championship Game to prepare for, we could talk about the most recent game for weeks.
3 Giants who won’t be back next year and best options to replace them
The New York Giants have an important offseason ahead of them following their Divisional Round elimination. Here are three players who won’t be back, and their best possible replacements. No one envisioned that the New York Giants would win nine games, let alone a playoff game, in their first...
Sean Payton sweepstakes about to end in most boring way possible
Sean Payton’s candidacy for head coaching roles is about to come to a really disappointing end, if reports are to believed. Sean Payton appears to be interested in getting back to the NFL coaching world, but only if the job is right. So far, no such fit has presented itself according to NFL reports.
Eli Apple’s mom is encouraging NFL Twitter to bash him … but for a good cause
Eli Apple’s mother is calling on NFL Twitter users to direct their hate to the Cincinnati Bengals cornerback, and they will donate money to a good cause. Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple has embraced the role of a villain on Twitter. That was evident last year when he trolled the Kansas City Chiefs and wide receiver Tyreek Hill after the Bengals defeated them in the AFC Championship Game. After Cincinnati beat the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round, Apple began trolling wide receiver Stefon Diggs, and seemingly took a shot at Damar Hamlin, which received a ton of criticism.
This outside-the-box hire would be absolute fire for Alabama and Jalen Milroe
Nick Saban hiring former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman to replace Bill O’Brien would be brilliant for Alabama QB Jalen Milroe’s growth and development as an SEC quarterback. Alabama head coach Nick Saban needs to replace Bill O’Brien, but one outside-the-box hire could be the best thing...
