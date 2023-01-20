Typically, following a dominating performance like the rear-end whooping the Philadelphia Eagles handed to the New York Giants during the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs, there isn’t much to be said. This is the Birds we’re discussing however. They play in one of our great nation’s most sports-crazed towns for one of the NFL’s most demanding media markets and fan bases. We could talk about Nick Sirianni and these Birds all day. If not for an NFC Championship Game to prepare for, we could talk about the most recent game for weeks.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO