Clovis, CA

clovisroundup.com

MLK Unity Committee & Clovis Police Department Host Annual Breakfast

January 14, 2023: Each year, during the weekend preceding the national holiday that honors the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a number of events are held that commemorate Dr. King and celebrate his accomplishments. This year the breakfast was held by the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity...
CLOVIS, CA
clovisroundup.com

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Committee Holds Art Reception

January 18, 2023: At the Clovis Veterans Memorial District, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Committee held an art reception and program for students of Fresno County. In partnership with the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools, the Foundation at Fresno County, and EECU, the Unity Committee was able...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
clovisroundup.com

CUSD School Board Discusses Plans to Hire New Superintendent

January 23, 2023: The Clovis Unified School Board called a special governing board meeting in order to discuss how they will move forward in the search for a new Superintendent of schools. This comes of course after the news that current Superintendent Dr. Eimear O’Brien will retire at the end...
GV Wire

White Supremacist Group Says It Already Has a Fresno Chapter

A group that openly espouses white supremacy is not just coming to Fresno on Saturday but says it already has a chapter here. “Direct confrontation is like kindling to that ideology and really to any group. The more you respond to it, the more you feed that. The answer to hate speech is more positive speech.” — Fresno State sociology professor Matthew Jendian.
FRESNO, CA
clovisroundup.com

CUSD Coach opening new gymnastics center

A Clovis Unified School District Director of Sports in gymnastics and her team are building a center for the youngsters who enjoy competitive and recreational gymnastics. Gymnastics coach, Annie Bradshaw, has been at Clovis North High School for nearly three years. She has over 20 years experience in gymnastics, and is sharing her love and passion for the sport with younger athletes.
FRESNO, CA
sjvsun.com

Tulare hospital district recovers $3mil in settlement with ex-attorney

The Tulare Local Healthcare District reached a settlement with its former attorney Bruce Greene for $3 million, bringing an end to one part of the turmoil that Tulare’s hospital went through under previous ownership. Greene and BakerHostetler – his law firm – were accused of breaching their fiduciary duty...
YourCentralValley.com

This health insurance is once again accepted at Community Medical

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Community Medical Centers in Fresno has reached an agreement with one of the three major health insurance carriers whose contract had expired at the end of 2022. YourCentralValley.com reported earlier this month that a contract dispute had placed three insurance providers out of network. On its website, Community Medical Centers officials […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera depuites search for missing man

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search continues for a 21-year-old man who did not report to work in Madera County on Monday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they are looking for Christopher Alvarez who was last seen by family members at his home in the area of Juanita Drive and Highway 145 […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Undercover Agent in Fresno Foiled Prison-Bound Fentanyl Trafficker

Oscar Arturo Salomon Perez, 48, a native and citizen of Mexican, pleaded guilty Monday in Fresno federal court to distributing fentanyl and an altered form of fentanyl. According to court documents, in October 2021, Perez negotiated with an undercover agent for the sale of 10,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl and one kilogram of “Chinese Food,” believed to be synthetic heroin laced with fentanyl.
FRESNO, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Madera County Superior Court Launches New Jury Summons

MADERA COUNTY — The Madera County Superior Court is pleased to announce that effective immediately, Madera County residents will receive a juror summons postcard. The postcard will include QR codes to easily direct jurors to the Court’s online portal where they can receive general information about jury service, update their personal information, request a disqualification or excusal, complete the juror questionnaire, or upload any required documentation.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Pedestrian killed after pinned under car in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was killed after being hit and pinned under a vehicle in southeast Fresno has been identified, officials with the Fresno County Coroner’s Office announced on Monday. Officials say 57-year-old Robert Silva was the person found trapped under the vehicle on Friday evening at Ventura and 6th Street. Officers […]
FRESNO, CA

