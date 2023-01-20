Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
clovisroundup.com
MLK Unity Committee & Clovis Police Department Host Annual Breakfast
January 14, 2023: Each year, during the weekend preceding the national holiday that honors the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a number of events are held that commemorate Dr. King and celebrate his accomplishments. This year the breakfast was held by the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity...
clovisroundup.com
Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Committee Holds Art Reception
January 18, 2023: At the Clovis Veterans Memorial District, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Committee held an art reception and program for students of Fresno County. In partnership with the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools, the Foundation at Fresno County, and EECU, the Unity Committee was able...
Fresno State Armenian Studies receives donation from estate trust
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Central Valley man keen on helping Armenian-decent students pursue their education provides funds to help the Armenian Studies Program at Fresno State. According to Fresno State, Ralph Shabazian never learned the Armenian language, but always had an interest in the history and culture of his people and was proud of […]
clovisroundup.com
CUSD School Board Discusses Plans to Hire New Superintendent
January 23, 2023: The Clovis Unified School Board called a special governing board meeting in order to discuss how they will move forward in the search for a new Superintendent of schools. This comes of course after the news that current Superintendent Dr. Eimear O’Brien will retire at the end...
Fresno Police respond to report of gun on elementary school campus
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A report of an elementary school student with a firearm on campus prompted a response by the Fresno Police Department on Tuesday. According to the Fresno Unified School District, a student at Wilson Elementary brought two airsoft guns to school. However, according to the Fresno Police Department, it was discovered that […]
Fresno Police react to Monterey Park massacre
Fresno's Chief of Police, Paco Balderrama, says he and the members of his department are closely monitoring the situation.
GV Wire
White Supremacist Group Says It Already Has a Fresno Chapter
A group that openly espouses white supremacy is not just coming to Fresno on Saturday but says it already has a chapter here. “Direct confrontation is like kindling to that ideology and really to any group. The more you respond to it, the more you feed that. The answer to hate speech is more positive speech.” — Fresno State sociology professor Matthew Jendian.
GV Wire
Aryan Group Says It’s Coming to Fresno. Police Are Aware of ‘Meet and Greet.’
A group called the Aryan Freedom Network says it will hold a “meet and greet” in Fresno on Saturday, Jan. 28. “Hate and fear, from anyone or any group, is unacceptable and criminal acts based upon hate and fear will not be tolerated in our city.“ — Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama.
clovisroundup.com
CUSD Coach opening new gymnastics center
A Clovis Unified School District Director of Sports in gymnastics and her team are building a center for the youngsters who enjoy competitive and recreational gymnastics. Gymnastics coach, Annie Bradshaw, has been at Clovis North High School for nearly three years. She has over 20 years experience in gymnastics, and is sharing her love and passion for the sport with younger athletes.
sjvsun.com
Tulare hospital district recovers $3mil in settlement with ex-attorney
The Tulare Local Healthcare District reached a settlement with its former attorney Bruce Greene for $3 million, bringing an end to one part of the turmoil that Tulare’s hospital went through under previous ownership. Greene and BakerHostetler – his law firm – were accused of breaching their fiduciary duty...
58 Fresno PD officers received disciplinary action in 2022, report shows
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The latest report from Fresno’s Office of Independent Review shows that six Fresno Police Officers were fired in 2022 as part of a total of 58 disciplinary actions. Along with the six terminations, other disciplinary actions included five officers resigning in lieu of, two retiring, 28 being suspended, 12 receiving letters […]
This health insurance is once again accepted at Community Medical
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Community Medical Centers in Fresno has reached an agreement with one of the three major health insurance carriers whose contract had expired at the end of 2022. YourCentralValley.com reported earlier this month that a contract dispute had placed three insurance providers out of network. On its website, Community Medical Centers officials […]
Madera depuites search for missing man
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search continues for a 21-year-old man who did not report to work in Madera County on Monday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they are looking for Christopher Alvarez who was last seen by family members at his home in the area of Juanita Drive and Highway 145 […]
Tulare County Sheriff addresses gun violence after shooting leaves 6 dead in Goshen
A shooting that left six dead in Goshen has not been confirmed as a cartel hit, but Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux says it is a possibility.
GV Wire
Undercover Agent in Fresno Foiled Prison-Bound Fentanyl Trafficker
Oscar Arturo Salomon Perez, 48, a native and citizen of Mexican, pleaded guilty Monday in Fresno federal court to distributing fentanyl and an altered form of fentanyl. According to court documents, in October 2021, Perez negotiated with an undercover agent for the sale of 10,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl and one kilogram of “Chinese Food,” believed to be synthetic heroin laced with fentanyl.
Young open heart surgery survivor from Clovis shines on stage with country singer Lainey Wilson
A Clovis girl's dream came true when she met country music star Lainey Wilson during her concert at Visalia's Fox Theatre on January 14.
sierranewsonline.com
Madera County Superior Court Launches New Jury Summons
MADERA COUNTY — The Madera County Superior Court is pleased to announce that effective immediately, Madera County residents will receive a juror summons postcard. The postcard will include QR codes to easily direct jurors to the Court’s online portal where they can receive general information about jury service, update their personal information, request a disqualification or excusal, complete the juror questionnaire, or upload any required documentation.
IDENTIFIED: Pedestrian killed after pinned under car in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was killed after being hit and pinned under a vehicle in southeast Fresno has been identified, officials with the Fresno County Coroner’s Office announced on Monday. Officials say 57-year-old Robert Silva was the person found trapped under the vehicle on Friday evening at Ventura and 6th Street. Officers […]
Suspects in massage parlor attempted robbery wanted in Fresno County, deputies say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three suspects are wanted in Fresno County following an attempted robbery at a massage parlor in an area south of Clovis, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were initially called on Saturday at around 7:30 p.m. following a report of a gunshot victim at the Shanghai Massage Spa, […]
Sunnyside Deli now dealing with repeated break-ins: owner
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Sunnyside Deli, the sole survivor of the Sunnyside strip mall fire that took place more than two weeks ago, continues to deal with break-ins as owners try to assess the damage. One of the owners of the Sunnyside Deli says thieves have been breaking into the restaurant almost every day since […]
