Massive sinkhole swallows up chunk of Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area
A sinkhole 20 feet wide and 15 feet deep has formed at Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area in the northwest corner of the park’s sand dune.
KATU.com
40,000 gallons of sewage and water flow into church parking lot in Southwest Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — An estimated 40,000 gallons of sewage and water overflowed into a church parking lot Monday night near the intersection of Southwest Jefferson and 18th Avenue. A photo from the City of Portland shows the liquid mess covering a large area of the parking lot. City crews...
‘Boom! Trailer blew up’: Portland residents share concerns
Residents in a North Portland neighborhood want action from city leaders after the explosion of a camper-trailer parked on a busy street corner in the early hours of Saturday.
kptv.com
Winter isn’t finished yet; colder days return in final days of January
We all know January as been very mild. Temperatures are running several degrees above average; the official climate station at PDX hasn’t even dropped below 32 degrees! That mild weather continues through Friday and probably Saturday too, but then we see a change in the last 4 days of the month.
Yelp ranked this Oregon coast pizzeria higher than Portland restaurants
Five Oregon pizza restaurants made Yelps’ list of the Top Pizza Spots in the U.S.
KATU.com
US 30 reopens two-way traffic near Astoria almost 2 months after landslide
ASTORIA, Ore. — U.S. Highway 30 has finally entirely reopened two lanes of traffic between Astoria and Clatskanie, nearly two months after a landslide blocked access to the route. The highway was originally blocked by a late-night landslide on November 29, 2022. ODOT said the slide was likely due...
kptv.com
Over-the-top Korean corndogs are newest food trend to hit Oregon
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) – Korean-style corndogs have been trending around the country for the last few years, with local spots and chains popping up to serving them. One of those chains, Two Hands Fresh Corndogs, just opened up it’s first Oregon location in Hillsboro!. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise...
KATU.com
Public defense shortage puts Oregon's 'public safety at risk,' dept. director says
PORTLAND, Ore. — The director of Oregon Public Defense Services - the agency responsible for providing legal defense to indigent defendants in the state - said lawmakers should dramatically overhaul how the state provides public defense if it wants to dig itself out of a shortage of attorneys. That...
KATU.com
Icy roads lead to 11 different crashes around Marion County Sunday morning
SALEM, Ore. — Officials in Marion County say four vehicles have slid off a road following a crash Sunday morning. Just after 10 a.m., the Marion County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that Sunnyside Road SE was a sheet of ice. Emergency responders were working to get the people and...
Leaders: I-205 tolling could ‘negatively impact’ communities
One of the biggest concerns from local leaders still is about thousands of drivers cutting thru communities to avoid paying tolls.
Pedestrian hit in Southeast Portland, dies at hospital
A pedestrian died at a hospital after being struck by a driver in Southeast Portland early Monday morning, according to Portland police.
kptv.com
Marion Co. sheriff says area roads ‘extremely’ icy, don’t drive midnight to early morning
MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers in the county to stay off the roads between midnight and the early morning while “extremely” icy conditions last, they announced Sunday evening. The sheriff’s office said ice has already caused multiple crashes in...
KATU.com
Portland firefighters rescue trapped puppy from underground pipe
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Fire & Rescue helped save a small dog that had gotten stuck in a pipe on Monday, the organization said. Crews were called to the scene and learned the tiny pup had crawled into an exposed 6" pipe and out of arms' reach. Firefighters say...
Saturday snow graces Portland metro area
A flash of wintry weather has moved its way into Portland, resulting in snow falling across the metro area.
These Portland plant shops rank as some of the best in the U.S.
Portland anthophiles rejoice, you are surrounded by some of the best plant shops around. According to Yelp.com, three of the 50 best plant stores in the U.S. and Canada are here in Portland.
nbc16.com
Sheriff: 'Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours'
SALEM, Ore. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is urging citizens to not drive overnight due to icy conditions. "Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours," MCSO said. "We have seen and are going to continue to see for several days to come extremely cold temperatures down around freezing, which is going to make conditions dangerous and unpredictable throughout Marion County roadways."
KATU.com
Pedestrian killed by driver in early-morning SE Holgate crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was fatally injured in an early-morning car accident at SE Holgate Blvd, police say. Officers from the Portland Police Bureau were called to SE Holgate & 92nd shortly after 3 a.m. on the report that a person had been hit by a car. Police...
The best public schools in Oregon for 2023, according to data site rankings
When it comes to attending high school in Oregon, some schools are better than others, according to rankings released by Niche.
Residents from Portland Safe Rest program find permanent housing
As the city gets closer to starting its third village, KOIN 6 News has learned 72 people have found housing from the Safe Rest program.
KATU.com
Who knew testing park swings was part of police work? Polk County deputies do!
POLK COUNTY, Ore. — Polk County deputies were having some fun Monday while doing safety inspections on local park equipment. In a video posted by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office's Facebook page, one deputy was seen pushing another on a swing set. The post came with the caption...
