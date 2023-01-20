Read full article on original website
Gun thieves crash stolen truck into Cumberland County shop, walk out with firearms: police
Two people used a stolen truck to drive into the front of a Hampden Township gun shop and steal firearms, police said. Surveillance footage recorded a pickup truck around 5 a.m. Saturday driving into the front of SPAR Firearms on the 6000 block of Carlisle Pike, police said. The pickup truck was allegedly stolen in Dauphin County.
Illegal Arms Dealer Wanted In Lancaster County, Police Say
A 28-year-old Lancaster County man is wanted for multiple firearms violations— including illegal arms deals, authorities say. Isiah Robert Taloan of the first block of Brandon Court, conducted several firearms deals in the area, according to Lancaster County Crime Stoppers. He is wanted for 10 felonies related to illegal...
Four Men Toss Deer Urine On Woman At Walmart In Gettysburg: Police
A group of four splashed deer urine inside and outside of a Walmart— including throwing some directly on a woman in the parking lot, according to the Pennsylvania state police. The group sprayed "doe estrous" urine in the aisles of the Walmart on 1270 York Road in Gettysburg on...
Man who burned down ex’s house with dog inside goes to prison
A Dauphin County man will spend the next four years in prison for burning a dog alive when he set fire to a woman’s home. Armonte Hamilton, 30, of Swatara Township, had threatened, during a phone call, to set a former housemate’s home on fire early in the morning of June 26, 2021, according to Dauphin County prosecutor Breese Lantzy.
Police: 4 men sprayed animal urine at woman outside Gettysburg Walmart
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Four Adams County men are facing charges after State Police claim they sprayed a woman with animal urine in the parking lot of a Walmart store near Gettysburg earlier this month. Brian James, 18, Colby Fitzgerald, 18, Joshua Hensley, 20, and Theodore Hensley, 18, all of...
Chambersburg Police warn residents, business owners to beware of phone scammers posing as police
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Chambersburg Police issued a warning to local business owners and residents to beware of phone scammers pretending to be law enforcement. "Within the past week, the Chambersburg Police Department has responded to two local businesses regarding scam phone calls purporting to be from the Chambersburg Police Department's 'Counterfeit or Fraud Division,'" the police department said. "In both recent cases, the employees realized the call was a scam and ended the call."
Drunk woman allegedly hoses down police, injures one cop in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One woman is in custody after officials say she soaked an officer with a hose and started fighting with police, sending one policeman to the hospital. According to East Pennsboro Township Police Department, the situation happened on Nov. 10 at around 6:44 p.m. after...
Lancaster County police searching for two allegedly involved in $6,000 iPhone and iPad theft
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — West Lampeter Township police are investigating a series of Apple product thefts that happened in early January. According to police, the thefts occurred at a T-Mobile at 6:18 p.m. and an AT&T at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 3. Both robberies reportedly occurred in West Lampeter Township.
Lancaster “Chicken Man” sentenced for mailing cocaine
(WHTM) – A Lancaster resident known as “the Chicken Man” was sentenced to nearly four years in prison for smuggling cocaine through the U.S. Mail. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Ricardo Soto, a/k/a “the Chicken Man,” conspired with others to smuggle cocaine into Central Pennsylvania.
Four allegedly spray doe urine on woman in Walmart parking lot in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have arrested four individuals who they say sprayed urine on a woman as they drove by her in a Walmart parking lot. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Gettysburg, the incident happened on Jan. 8 at 6:26 p.m. at a Walmart on 1270 York Rd.
Lancaster 'Chicken Man' sentenced for smuggling drugs into central Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania sentenced Ricardo Soto, 52, of Lancaster, to 47 months in prison for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy. Soto, also known as "The Chicken Man," conspired with others to transport cocaine from Puerto...
Suspect writes expletives on woman's apartment door
Selinsgrove, Pa. — An unknown suspect wrote explicit words in marker on a woman's apartment door in Snyder County, police say. The woman, who lives in an apartment at the 700 block of Salem Road in Penn Township, discovered the writing shortly after 6 p.m. Jan. 20. She also found a note posted on the door, according to state police at Selinsgrove. PSP Selinsgrove is asking anyone with information to contact them at 570-374-8145.
Cumberland County man blows off trial; gets split verdict in West Shore shooting incident
A Cumberland County man won a split verdict Tuesday on charges that he shot up a friend’s West Shore townhome, but he didn’t show up to hear it. Joel Kent, 33, with a last known address of Key Largo Drive, Silver Spring Township, skipped out on the second day of his jury trial in Cumberland County court, and a fresh bench warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Coroner IDs passenger killed when driver lost control, crashed near central Pa. store
York County authorities have publicly identified a 41-year-old man who died in a weekend crash outside a Dollar General store. Jesse W. Davis, of Dover Township, was traveling north with a relative on the 3400 block of Bull Road around 2:22 p.m. Saturday in Conewago Township, when the relative made a sudden turn into the Dollar General lot, according to Coroner Pamela Gay.
Police investigating Cumberland County gun store break-in
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Cumberland County are investigating the break-in of a local gun shop. According to Hampden Township Police, a break-in was reported at Spar Gun Shop on the 6100 block of Carlisle Pike. The break-in is believed to have occurred overnight Friday into Saturday morning.
Blotter: Theft of motor vehicle, underage drinking, found dog
Vehicle Accident, Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic – At 8:50 a.m. Dec. 21, a 2017 Buick Encore driven by a 68-year-old Lebanon man was turning right from State Route 22 onto State Route 934 when it rear-ended a 2008 Ford F350, which was parked along the right shoulder of State Route 934 with its hazard lights on and occupied by a 34-year-old West Lawn man. Both vehicles came to a rest facing east on the right shoulder of State Route 934. The Buick sustained disabling damage and required a tow. The Ford sustained minor rear-end damage and was driven from the scene. The 68-year-old man sustained suspected minor injuries but was not transported. The 34-year-old man was not injured. Police cited the 68-year-old man with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Lancaster man sentenced to 47 months in prison for smuggling cocaine through mail
A Lancaster man was sentenced to 47 months in prison for smuggling cocaine through the mail, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Prosecutors said Ricardo Soto, 52, also known as "the Chicken Man," conspired with others to smuggle cocaine to central Pennsylvania from Puerto Rico.
Hershey hit-and-run crash suspect arrested
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Derry Township Police Department recently arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash who allegedly hit about 15 light posts in the center median and also drove the wrong way, according to a police report. On Jan. 19, 2023, Arthur Rickabaugh, 59, of Hummelstown, Pennsylvania,...
State police investigate car break-ins at Dairy Queen
MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating several car break-ins during business hours at a Dairy Queen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday around 8:00 p.m., troopers were called to a Dairy Queen in Snyder county for car break-ins. Investigators say many cars had their passenger side windows broken and items were […]
‘An unbelievable true story’: How York police solved the bizarre case of Thomas Hayden
The whiteboard in the York County District Attorney’s office was a mess. Chief prosecutor Tim Barker had outlined the case on the board, listing witnesses and the evidence his team would be introducing during the trial and the connections among them and what they meant for proving, beyond a reasonable doubt, the guilt of Virginia Hayden, accused of killing her husband, Thomas Hayden Sr., who had disappeared a decade ago.
