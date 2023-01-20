A just-released data report is shining new light on the current state of New Jersey’s nursing workforce. The 2023 edition of the Nursing Data and Analysis Report, from the New Jersey Collaborating Center for Nursing, examines the state’s workforce with a focus on supply and demand for nursing, including retirement projections and turnover rates and pandemic impact. The report is intended to help policy- and decision-makers assess the current state of nursing in New Jersey, and then utilize the information to address obvious challenges.

